क्या कोहली को पीछे छोड़ने के लिए खेल रहे थे रिजवान? एशिया कप जीतने के लिए नहीं

Here are the overall performers who have impressed us with their incredible displays

. Rizwan Kohli

Runs: 281 276

Innings: 6 5

Strike rate: 117 147

Average: 56 92



Choose your man of the tournament wisely — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) September 11, 2022

It took 47 balls. And 15.4 overs for Rizwan to show his first sign of intent. Absolutely ridiculous innings from him. Match losing innings so far alongside Ifti. — Haroon (@hazharoon) September 11, 2022

Opener @iMRizwanPak consumed 49 balls to score 55 & Iftikhar played 30 balls for his 32 runs so they scored 87 runs in 13.1 overs, leaving just 41 balls for other batters to score 84 runs to win.

It’s absurd to apply decades old style of cricket in T-20s. #PAKvSL — Owais Tohid (@OwaisTohid) September 11, 2022

His 2nd big tournament after

T20 WC 2021, 1st asia cup...

Top scorer from and also of the tournament...

Takes

into the final without any help from other batters...

Still accepting his mistake...

We don't deserve this man...

We are fake fans of

team@iMRizwanPak pic.twitter.com/NIf6cK8RiH — Umaira (@Umaira0134661) September 12, 2022

No hard feelings but I think Rizwan is a selfish player. He went with so many dot balls just to keep the wicket and for his 50. After 50, he always goes for a big hit which leads to an easy catch. You cannot be 55 on 49 balls when the target is 170.. #AsiaCup2022Final — Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) September 11, 2022

ने के खिलाफ 71 रनों की पारी खेली थी। सुपर 4 का य मैच ने 5 विकेटे से जीता था। लेकिन फाइनल में एक धीमी अर्धशतकी पारी खेलने पर उन पर हार का ठीकरा फूट रहा है।दरअसल फाइनल से पहले में शतक लगाने वाले विराट कोहली 276 रन बनाकर रिजवान से आगे थे। फाइनल से पहले कोहली से 50 रन दूर खड़े रिजवानने बेहद धीमी पारी खेली और 48 गेंदो में सिर्फ 54 रन बनाए।बाबर और फकर के सस्ते में आउट हो जाने के बाद रिजवान को अपने लिए समय चाहिए था जो उन्होंने लिया भी। लेकिन यह समय इतना ज्यादा हो गया कि जरूरी रन गति 16 रन प्रति ओवर तक चली गई।ऐसे में यह सवाल उठता है कि क्या रिजवान एशिया कप फाइनल जीतने के लिए खेल रहे थे या खुद को इस बहुराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता का सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज बनाने के लिए।मोहम्मद रिजवान की धीमी पारी के कारण उनका नाम ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ। पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने नवाज और आसिफ से ज्यादा रिजवान को हार का कारण बताया। बड़े शॉट्स खेलने में देरी के कारण पाकिस्तान के हाथ से मैच चला गया।हालांकि इस पारी के लिए रिजवान ने अपनी गलती मानी है लेकिन अभी तक यह साफ नहीं है कि रिजवान ने यह योजना इस कारण अपनाई थी कि पाक मध्यक्रम पर भरोसा नहीं है या फिर उन्हें विराट कोहली से आगे निकलना था। गौरतलब है कि हालिया रैंकिंग में मोहम्मद रिजवान ने बाबर आजम को पछाड़कर टी-20 रैंकिंग में नंबर 1 रैंक पाई थी।