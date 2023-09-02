अमन की आशा में लगे रहो, भारत पाकिस्तान के मधुर संबंध क्रिकेट फैंस को नहीं आ रहे पसंद

Dear Virat Kohli,



These sorts of things don't contribute positively to your preparation before the game! #INDvsPAK

pic.twitter.com/5hSmIoyadd — BALA (@erbmjha) September 2, 2023

2034 - producing child together https://t.co/vGGk6q27hU

— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 2, 2023

Unpopular opinion: We should not engage a country which kills our soldiers every week of the year in any sporting arena.

— Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) September 2, 2023

Never seen these Indian players wish a happy married life, birthdays, or random greetings to Pakistani players, but just before the Cricket match when the cameras are on, they start smooching under floodlights.

August 4: 3 jawans killed in Kulgam





In April and May, 10 soldiers, including five elite commandos killed in Poonch and Rajouri



When you have the luxury of endless supply of nameless and faceless young men dying to protect you, I guess you get used to it. https://t.co/2rFEK3026U

— Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) September 2, 2023

IND vs PAK has been reduced to Aman ki Aasha nonsense by our cricketers..Shame!!

— Johnny Gaddar (@soyabeanchapp) September 2, 2023

INDvsPAK विराट कोहली पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हारिस रऊफ के पास जाते हैं, उन्हें गले लगाते हैं और फिर आपस में कुछ बातें करके हंसने लग जाते हैं।भारत और पाकिस्तान को क्रिकेट के मैदान पर चिर प्रतिद्वंदी माना जाता है लेकिन इन दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ियों के बीच अच्छे संबंध रहे हैं जिसकी एक बानगी कोहली और रऊफ की मुलाकात ने यहां पेश की।कोहली ने बाद में पाकिस्तान के उपकप्तान शादाब खान से भी मुलाकात की और उनके साथ कुछ पल बिताए। यही नहीं भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज ने रऊफ के साथ पालेकल की पिच को लेकर चर्चा की।भारत और पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों के बीच इस तरह की मुलाकात के वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा सराहा नहीं जा रहा। कहा जा रहा है कि भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स अमन की आशा में ज्यादा व्यस्त है क्रिकेट खेलने में नहीं। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान द्वारा भारत के सैनिकों मारने की बातें भी याद दिलाई जा रही है।यह 80 और 90 के दशक के किसी क्रिकेट प्रेमी के लिए हैरानी भरा दृश्य हो सकता है क्योंकि तब इन दोनों देशों के क्रिकेटर सार्वजनिक तौर पर एक दूसरे से मिलने से कतराते थे। यह अलग बात है कि पर्दे के पीछे उनके बीच अच्छे संबंध थे।इमरान खान और वसीम अकरम व्यक्तिगत आमंत्रण पर नयी दिल्ली या मुंबई आते रहते थे। यही नहीं दुबई के होटलों में उनके बीच अच्छी गपशप चलती रहती थी। लेकिन ऐसा वे सार्वजनिक तौर पर नहीं करते थे।लेकिन लगता है कि खिलाड़ियों की इस पीढ़ी ने समझ लिया है कि क्रिकेट महज एक खेल है या फिर वे इतने साहसी हो गए हैं कि इस तरह के मामलों में खुद निर्णय ले सकते हैं।कोहली जब खराब दौर से गुजर रहे थे तो पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने एक्स ( पूर्व में टि्वटर) और उनके समर्थन में संदेश जारी किया था। सोशल मीडिया पर कोहली और बाबर में सर्वश्रेष्ठ कौन जैसे मसले पर प्रशंसकों के बीच भले ही तीखी प्रतिक्रिया चलती रही हो लेकिन ये दोनों खिलाड़ी इससे अछूते रहे हैं।कोहली ने हाल में पाकिस्तानी कप्तान को वर्तमान समय में सभी प्रारूपों का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी करार दिया था जबकि बाबर से संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अक्सर कोहली से प्रतिद्वंदिता के बारे में पूछा जाता है। एशिया कप में भी दोनों टीमों के बीच मैच की पूर्व संध्या पर उनसे इस तरह का सवाल किया गया था।बाबर ने इसके जवाब में कहा था,‘‘ जब मैं 2019 में उनसे मिला तो वह चरम पर थे। वह आज भी अपने चरम पर हैं। मैं उनके खेल से कुछ सीखना चाहता हूं। मैं उनसे काफी सीख लेता हूं। वह मेरे सवालों का हमेशा विस्तार से जवाब देते हैं।’’