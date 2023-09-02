अमन की आशा में लगे रहो, भारत पाकिस्तान के मधुर संबंध क्रिकेट फैंस को नहीं आ रहे पसंद

Dear Virat Kohli,— BALA (@erbmjha) September 2, 2023
These sorts of things don't contribute positively to your preparation before the game! #INDvsPAK
pic.twitter.com/5hSmIoyadd
2034 - producing child together https://t.co/vGGk6q27hU
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 2, 2023
Unpopular opinion: We should not engage a country which kills our soldiers every week of the year in any sporting arena.
— Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) September 2, 2023
Never seen these Indian players wish a happy married life, birthdays, or random greetings to Pakistani players, but just before the Cricket match when the cameras are on, they start smooching under floodlights.
— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 1, 2023
August 4: 3 jawans killed in Kulgam
In April and May, 10 soldiers, including five elite commandos killed in Poonch and Rajouri
When you have the luxury of endless supply of nameless and faceless young men dying to protect you, I guess you get used to it. https://t.co/2rFEK3026U
— Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) September 2, 2023
IND vs PAK has been reduced to Aman ki Aasha nonsense by our cricketers..Shame!!
— Johnny Gaddar (@soyabeanchapp) September 2, 2023यह 80 और 90 के दशक के किसी क्रिकेट प्रेमी के लिए हैरानी भरा दृश्य हो सकता है क्योंकि तब इन दोनों देशों के क्रिकेटर सार्वजनिक तौर पर एक दूसरे से मिलने से कतराते थे। यह अलग बात है कि पर्दे के पीछे उनके बीच अच्छे संबंध थे।