शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023 (17:24 IST)

अमन की आशा में लगे रहो, भारत पाकिस्तान के मधुर संबंध क्रिकेट फैंस को नहीं आ रहे पसंद

INDvsPAK विराट कोहली पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हारिस रऊफ के पास जाते हैं, उन्हें गले लगाते हैं और फिर आपस में कुछ बातें करके हंसने लग जाते हैं।भारत और पाकिस्तान को क्रिकेट के मैदान पर चिर प्रतिद्वंदी माना जाता है लेकिन इन दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ियों के बीच अच्छे संबंध रहे हैं जिसकी एक बानगी कोहली और रऊफ की मुलाकात ने यहां पेश की।कोहली ने बाद में पाकिस्तान के उपकप्तान शादाब खान से भी मुलाकात की और उनके साथ कुछ पल बिताए। यही नहीं भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज ने रऊफ के साथ पालेकल की पिच को लेकर चर्चा की।

भारत और पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों के बीच इस तरह की मुलाकात के वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा सराहा नहीं जा रहा। कहा जा रहा है कि भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स अमन की आशा में ज्यादा व्यस्त है क्रिकेट खेलने में नहीं। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान द्वारा भारत के सैनिकों मारने की बातें भी याद दिलाई जा रही है।

यह 80 और 90 के दशक के किसी क्रिकेट प्रेमी के लिए हैरानी भरा दृश्य हो सकता है क्योंकि तब इन दोनों देशों के क्रिकेटर सार्वजनिक तौर पर एक दूसरे से मिलने से कतराते थे। यह अलग बात है कि पर्दे के पीछे उनके बीच अच्छे संबंध थे।

इमरान खान और वसीम अकरम व्यक्तिगत आमंत्रण पर नयी दिल्ली या मुंबई आते रहते थे। यही नहीं दुबई के होटलों में उनके बीच अच्छी गपशप चलती रहती थी। लेकिन ऐसा वे सार्वजनिक तौर पर नहीं करते थे।

लेकिन लगता है कि खिलाड़ियों की इस पीढ़ी ने समझ लिया है कि क्रिकेट महज एक खेल है या फिर वे इतने साहसी हो गए हैं कि इस तरह के मामलों में खुद निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

कोहली जब खराब दौर से गुजर रहे थे तो पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने एक्स ( पूर्व में टि्वटर) और उनके समर्थन में संदेश जारी किया था। सोशल मीडिया पर कोहली और बाबर में सर्वश्रेष्ठ कौन जैसे मसले पर प्रशंसकों के बीच भले ही तीखी प्रतिक्रिया चलती रही हो लेकिन ये दोनों खिलाड़ी इससे अछूते रहे हैं।

कोहली ने हाल में पाकिस्तानी कप्तान को वर्तमान समय में सभी प्रारूपों का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी करार दिया था जबकि बाबर से संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अक्सर कोहली से प्रतिद्वंदिता के बारे में पूछा जाता है। एशिया कप में भी दोनों टीमों के बीच मैच की पूर्व संध्या पर उनसे इस तरह का सवाल किया गया था।

बाबर ने इसके जवाब में कहा था,‘‘ जब मैं 2019 में उनसे मिला तो वह चरम पर थे। वह आज भी अपने चरम पर हैं। मैं उनके खेल से कुछ सीखना चाहता हूं। मैं उनसे काफी सीख लेता हूं। वह मेरे सवालों का हमेशा विस्तार से जवाब देते हैं।’’
INDvsPAK मैच के टिकट दरें घटाई, फिर भी खाली स्टेडियम पर उठे सवाल

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

INDvsPAK मैच के टिकट दरें घटाई, फिर भी खाली स्टेडियम पर उठे सवाल

INDvsPAK मैच के टिकट दरें घटाई, फिर भी खाली स्टेडियम पर उठे सवालINDvsPAK अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में भारत और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियां बटोरने वाला होता है और स्टेडियम आम तौर पर दोनों देशों के दर्शकों से खचाखच भरे रहते है लेकिन श्रीलंका में एशिया कप के दौरान नजारा इसके उलट दिखा। भारत और पाकिस्तान अपने एशिया कप 2023 ग्रुप ए मैच में एक-दूसरे का सामना कर रहे थे तब स्टेडियम के कई हिस्से खाली थे । स्टेडियम में प्रशंसक दोनों देशों का झंडा लहरा रहे थे, जयकार कर रहे थे, तालियां बजा रहे थे लेकिन उनकी संख्या में इतनी नहीं थी , जितनी अक्सर इन दोनों देशों के मैचों में होती है।

रोहित विराट की गिल्लियां उड़ाई शाहीन आफरीदी ने ट्वटिर पर फैंस ने माथा पकड़ा

रोहित विराट की गिल्लियां उड़ाई शाहीन आफरीदी ने ट्वटिर पर फैंस ने माथा पकड़ाINDvsPAK श्रीलंका में पल्लेकल में खेले जा रहे भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच में पाकिस्तान ने पहले 10 ओवरों में कुछ ज्यादा रन दे दिए लेकिन 2 अहम विकेट ले लिए। यह विकेट कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का रहा। दोनों को ही पाकिस्तान के बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज शाहीन अफरीदी ने बोल़्ड किया। दोनों को ही शाहीन टी-20 विश्वकप 2021 में भी आउट कर चुके थे।

INDvsPAK : Asia Cup में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर चुनी बल्लेबाजी

INDvsPAK : Asia Cup में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर चुनी बल्लेबाजीभारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच यहां खेले जा रहे बहुप्रतीक्षित मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया है। भारतीय टीम में श्रेयस अय्यर और जसप्रीत बुमराह की वापसी हुई है।

INDvsPAK : "जिधर से गुजरता हूँ, सब कोहली कोहली कहते हैं" हारिस रउफ ने तारीफ़ कर विराट को लगाया गले, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

INDvsPAK : मैच से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसे Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ने अपलोड किया है जिसमें भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज Virat Kohli पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज Haris Rauf के साथ बातचीत कर रहे हैं, जिनके खिलाफ विराट ने टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 में लगातार छक्के लगाए थे।
