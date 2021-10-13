अक्षर पटेल की जगह शार्दुल ठाकुर हुए टी-20 विश्वकप टीम में शामिल, हार्दिक की खराब फिटनेस रही कारण

If you think Shardul is actually a back up for Hardik. With Jaddu surely there Axar may not have made the first team. Explains the call. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 13, 2021

comes in the final 15, means Team Management still not sure about Hardik bowling ?? #T20WorldCup — Abhinav. (@Abhicricket18) October 13, 2021

JUST IN: Shardul Thakur replaces in India's World Cup squad. Axar will now be a stand-by. Uncertainty around Hardik Pandya has opened the doors for Shardul. Good choice. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 13, 2021

So bizzare. If Axar was to be replaced, made sense to get Chahal in place of him. Shardul ofcourse makes sense, but instead of Hardik. Very weird. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 13, 2021

BCCI does not select Lord Shardul. He selects himself. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 13, 2021

बीसीसीआई ने संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में खेले जाने वाले टीम में एक संशोधन करते हुए स्पिनर की जगह तेज गेदबाज को शामिल किया गया है।अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने सुपर 12 समूह में शामिल टीमों के लिए अंतिम 15 में बदलाव के लिए समय सीमा को बढाकर 15 अक्टूबर कर दी है।पहले चरण में भाग लेने वाली टीमों के लिए बदलाव की समयसीमा 10 अक्टूबर की मध्यरात्री (यूएई के समयानुसार) थी।इस फैसले पर कुछ ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया फैंस की ओर से देखी गई।इस बदलाव का कारण हार्दिक पांड्या का गेंदबाजी ना कर पाना रहा। दो साल पहले पीठ में स्ट्रेस फ्रैक्चर का शिकार होने वाले हार्दिक ने सर्जरी से वापसी के बाद ज्यादा गेंदबाजी नहीं की है। हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए गेंदबाजी नहीं की। ऐसे में एक स्पिनर को त्याग कर टीम ने एक तेज गेंदबाज खिलाया जो बल्लेबाजी भी कर सकता है।