अक्षर पटेल की जगह शार्दुल ठाकुर हुए टी-20 विश्वकप टीम में शामिल, हार्दिक की खराब फिटनेस रही कारण

बुधवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2021 (17:26 IST)
बीसीसीआई ने संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में खेले जाने वाले टी-20 विश्वकप टीम में एक संशोधन करते हुए स्पिनर अक्षर पटेल की जगह तेज गेदबाज शार्दुल ठाकुर को शामिल किया गया है।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने सुपर 12 समूह में शामिल टीमों के लिए अंतिम 15 में बदलाव के लिए समय सीमा को बढाकर 15 अक्टूबर कर दी है।पहले चरण में भाग लेने वाली टीमों के लिए बदलाव की समयसीमा 10 अक्टूबर की मध्यरात्री (यूएई के समयानुसार) थी।इस फैसले पर कुछ ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया फैंस की ओर से देखी गई।
इस बदलाव का कारण हार्दिक पांड्या का गेंदबाजी ना कर पाना रहा। दो साल पहले पीठ में स्ट्रेस फ्रैक्चर का शिकार होने वाले हार्दिक ने सर्जरी से वापसी के बाद ज्यादा गेंदबाजी नहीं की है। हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए गेंदबाजी नहीं की। ऐसे में एक स्पिनर को त्याग कर टीम ने एक तेज गेंदबाज खिलाया जो बल्लेबाजी भी कर सकता है।


