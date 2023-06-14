बुधवार, 14 जून 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. समाचार
  4. Indian women junior Hockey team receives resounding reception after Asia Cup triumph
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: बुधवार, 14 जून 2023 (18:18 IST)

भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम का बेंगलुरू में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत (Video)

जापान के काकामीगहारा में Junior Women Asia Cup जूनियर महिला एशिया कप का खिताब जीतने के बाद स्वदेश लौटी भारतीय जूनियर महिला हाकी टीम का बेंगलुरू के केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे (केआईए) में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया गया।

भारतीय जूनियर महिला टीम की खिलाड़ियों का साई, बेंगलुरु के अधिकारियों द्वारा स्वागत किया गया, जबकि कई दर्शकों ने युवा सितारों के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक की। गर्मजोशी से स्वागत से उत्साहित, कप्तान प्रीति ने कहा, “ पूरे टूर्नामेंट में हमें मिले प्यार और समर्थन से हम वास्तव में अभिभूत हैं। हमने इस तरह के गर्मजोशी से स्वागत की उम्मीद नहीं की थी और जब से हम उड़ान से बाहर निकले हैं, तब से हमें खुशी हो रही है। हवाई अड्डे के अधिकारियों से लेकर साथी यात्रियों और साई और हॉकी बिरादरी के अधिकारियों से सभी ने बहुत सराहना की। आधी रात के बाद केवल हमारा
स्वागत करने के लिए हवाई अड्डे पर आना हमारे लिए बहुत अच्छा अनुभव था।”प्रीति ने कहा हॉकी इंडिया, साई, टॉप्स एनसीओई और ओडिशा राज्य सरकार के निरंतर समर्थन के बिना यह अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि संभव नहीं हो सकती थी।

उन्होने कहा “ मेरा मानना ​​है कि हमने सही समय पर सही खेल को चुना है। हमारे पास सबसे अच्छा कोचिंग स्टाफ है और समूह के सभी खिलाड़ियों को राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप और खेलो इंडिया गेम्स से चुना जाता है जो प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ियों को खेल में करियर बनाने का एक बड़ा अवसर देता है। हमारे पास इस मेगा सपोर्ट सिस्टम में ओडिशा सरकार का समर्थन भी शामिल है। ”(एजेंसी)
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला को

'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला कोपिछले दस साल से ICC Trophy आईसीसी ट्रॉफी को तरस रही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम रविवार को जब Australia आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final हारी तो क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के सब्र का बांध मानों टूट गया और उन्हें चार आईसीसी खिताब जीतने वाले ‘कैप्टन कूल’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद आई।

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपए

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपएभारत ने रविवार को यहां चार बार के चैंपियन South Korea दक्षिण कोरिया को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार Women Junior Hockey Asia Cup महिला जूनियर हॉकी एशिया कप का खिताब जीता। पहला क्वार्टर गोल रहित बराबर रहने के बाद भारत ने 22वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर अनु के गोल की बदौलत बढ़त बनाई।

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और रोहित शर्मा । इस अनुभवी तिकड़ी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को मुस्कुराने के कई मौके दिये हैं लेकिन अपने कैरियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर खड़ी इस तिकड़ी के बाद टेस्ट बल्लेबाजी में भारत कितना तैयार है, यह यक्षप्रश्न है।आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के हुक्मरानों को हल निकालने के लिये सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है।

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जा

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जासर्बिया के दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी novak djokovic नोवाक 'नोले' जोकोविच ने इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाते हुए French Open फ्रेंच ओपन 2023 के फाइनल में रविवार को नॉर्वे के कैस्पर रूड को हराकर अपने करियर का 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत लिया।

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानी

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानीभारत दौरे पर Border Gavaskar Trophy बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के दौरान Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया को World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जिताने वाले कप्तान Pat Cummins पैट कमिंस की मां मारिया कमिंस का निधन कैंसर से मार्च 2023 में हो गया था। मारिया को 2005 में स्तन कैंसर से पीड़ित होने का पता चला था। वह इस गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही थी जो कुछ समय पहले दोबारा उभर आई।

और भी वीडियो देखें

5.5 महीने से क्रिकेट से बाहर लेकिन फिर भी टॉप 10 टेस्ट बल्लेबाजों में अकेले भारतीय है ऋषभ पंत

5.5 महीने से क्रिकेट से बाहर लेकिन फिर भी टॉप 10 टेस्ट बल्लेबाजों में अकेले भारतीय है ऋषभ पंतअंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद की नवीनतम रैंकिंग में बल्लेबाजों की सूची में कार दुर्घटना में घायल होने के बाद उबर रहे विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज Rishabh Pant ऋषभ पंत 10वें स्थान के साथ भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के बीच शीर्ष पर हैं। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली क्रमश: 12वें और 13वें स्थान पर बने हुए हैं।

ICC Rankings में टॉप 3 बल्लेबाज सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई! 1984 के बाद पहली बार हुआ ऐसा

ICC Rankings में टॉप 3 बल्लेबाज सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई! 1984 के बाद पहली बार हुआ ऐसाWorld Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल WTC Final में 209 रन की विशाल जीत के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) की टेस्ट रैंकिंग में शीर्ष तीन पायदान हासिल कर लिये हैं।

क्या IPL 2023 के कारण दूर रह गई ICC Mace?

क्या IPL 2023 के कारण दूर रह गई ICC Mace?World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों से खिताब गंवा बैठा। IPL आईपीएल के सिर्फ 7 दिनों के बाद हुए इस आईसीसी फाइनल में भारत के खिलाड़ी थके हुए नजर आए। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाड़ी तरोताजा नजर आए।

1 गेंद पर बने 18 रन, जानिए भारत में कहां हुआ यह कारनामा (Video)

1 गेंद पर बने 18 रन, जानिए भारत में कहां हुआ यह कारनामा (Video)TamilNadu Premiere League तमिलनाडु प्रीमियर लीग में (TNPL) में एक ऐसी विचित्र घटना देखने को मिली है जो टी-20 इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुई है। सालेम स्पार्टन्स के कप्तान अभिषेक तंवर (Abhishek Tanwar) ने आखिरी ओवर डालते वक़्त टी20 क्रिकेट की आखरी सबसे महंगी गेंद फेंकी। उन्होंने सामने वाली टीम के बल्लेबाज को आखरी ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर18 रन (NB, 6NB, 2NB, WD, 6) दे डाले।

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने ODI World Cup से पहले टीम को दी यह नसीहत

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने ODI World Cup से पहले टीम को दी यह नसीहतWTC Final आईसीसी फाइनल में एक और नाकामी के बाद भारतीय कप्तान Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उनकी टीम को अक्टूबर नवंबर में भारत में होने वाले वनडे विश्व कप के लिये अलग तरीके से सोचकर रणनीति बनानी होगी।

Cyclone Biparjoy Update : द्वारका, जामनगर, भुज में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे गिरे

Cyclone Biparjoy Update : द्वारका, जामनगर, भुज में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे गिरेCyclone Biparjoy Tracker: चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) तूफान लगभग 150 किमी की रफ्तार से 15 जून की शाम सौराष्ट्र एवं कच्छ के तटीय क्षेत्र से टकराएगा। इससे पहले इसका असर दिखना शुरू हो गया है। महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात में समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठ रही हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इसके प्रभाव से 14 से 16 जून तक भारी वर्षा हो सकती है। खबरों के अनुसार द्वारका, जामनगर, भुज में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे गिर गए हैं।

Karnataka: बीजेपी की शिकायत पर मानहानि मामले में राहुल, सिद्धारमैया और अन्य को नोटिस

Karnataka: बीजेपी की शिकायत पर मानहानि मामले में राहुल, सिद्धारमैया और अन्य को नोटिसKarnataka: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया (Siddaramaiah) उपमुख्यमंत्री डीके शिवकुमार (DK Shivakumar) और कर्नाटक प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी (KPCC) के खिलाफ यहां की अतिरिक्त मुख्य मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट अदालत में मानहानि का मामला दर्ज कराया है। बीजेपी की शिकायत पर यह नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

टोल टैक्स पर मिलने वाली रसीद है life savior! सुविधा जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

टोल टैक्स पर मिलने वाली रसीद है life savior! सुविधा जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरानटोल टैक्स भरते समय आपको टोल प्लाजा की तरफ से रसीद प्रदान की गई होगी। अधिकतर लोग इस रसीद को फालतू समझकर फेक देते हैं। पर यह रसीद आपको इमरजेंसी के समय काम आ सकती है। क्या आपको पता है कि इस रसीद की मदद से आप मेडिकल इमरजेंसी, टायर पंक्चर और पेट्रोल भरवाने जैसी कई सुविधा का लाभ ले सकते हैं?

मध्यप्रदेश में 15 जून से जिलों के अंदर होंगे ट्रांसफर, 9 हजार स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगी ई-स्कूटी

मध्यप्रदेश में 15 जून से जिलों के अंदर होंगे ट्रांसफर, 9 हजार स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगी ई-स्कूटीमध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले सरकारी कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों के बड़े पैमाने पर ट्रांसफर होंगे। बुधवार को शिवराज कैबिनेट की बैठक में प्रदेश में 15 से 30 जून तक कर्मचारियों-अधिकारियों के तबादलों की प्रक्रिया खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया। सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद अब प्रदेश में एक बार फिर तबादलों का दौर शुरु होगा।

Bengal panchayat election: नामांकन को लेकर विभिन्न हिस्सों में हिंसा जारी, पुलिस ने किया बल प्रयोग

Bengal panchayat election: नामांकन को लेकर विभिन्न हिस्सों में हिंसा जारी, पुलिस ने किया बल प्रयोगBengal panchayat election: पश्चिम बंगाल में 8 जुलाई को होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव के सिलसिले में नामांकन दाखिल करने को लेकर विभिन्न जगहों पर हिंसा हुई और सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस एवं विपक्षी दलों के कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग किया। राज्य के दक्षिण 24 परगना और बांकुड़ा जिलों में नामांकन दाखिल करने को लेकर लगातार 5वें दिन भी हिंसा जारी रही।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

खेल संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com