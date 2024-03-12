मंगलवार, 12 मार्च 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 12 मार्च 2024 (11:15 IST)

भारतीय पिकलबॉल खिलाड़ियों ने नेपाल अंतरराष्ट्रीय पिकलबॉल टूर्नामेंट में जीते गोल्ड मैडल

पिकलबॉल टेनिस, बैडमिंटन और टेबल टेनिस की तरह का खेल है जो छेद वाली प्लास्टिक की गेंद से खेला जाता है

Sakshi and Kavya (Image via Pickleball India)

Indian pickleball players : भारत ने काठमांडू में नेपाल अंतरराष्ट्रीय पिकलबॉल टूर्नामेंट में पांच स्वर्ण पदक (Gold Medal) जीते जिसमें रोहित पाटिल (Rohit Patil) और काव्या (Kavya) क्रमश: पुरुष और महिला ओपन वर्ग में चैंपियन बने।
 
ओपन महिला युगल वर्ग में साक्षी बाविस्कर (Sakshi Bhaviskar) और काव्या ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता।
 
पिकलबॉल टेनिस, बैडमिंटन और टेबल टेनिस की तरह का खेल है जो छेद वाली प्लास्टिक की गेंद से खेला जाता है।

ओपन मिश्रित युगल वर्ग में रोहित और काव्या भी स्वर्ण पदक जीतने में सफल रहे लेकिन ओपन युगल वर्ग में रोहित और भूपेंद्र पोल की जोड़ी को रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा।
 
महिला एकल 3.5 वर्ग में अपर्णा चौधरी (Arpana Chaudhary) चैंपियन बनी जबकि महिला युगल 3.5 वर्ग में अपर्णा और प्रिसिला प्रधान की जोड़ी ने रजत पदक जीता।
 
मिश्रित युगल 3.5 वर्ग में अपर्णा और रोहित की जोड़ी ने रजत पदक अपने नाम किया।


रोहित पाटिल ने कहा “यह जीत सिर्फ मेरे लिए नहीं है; यह हमारी टीम के सामूहिक प्रयास और समर्पण का प्रतीक है, जो वैश्विक मंच पर भारतीय पिकलबॉल की ताकत को प्रदर्शित करता है, ”
(भाषा) 
