पैरालंपिक में भारत के 8 बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों ने शुरुआती एकल जीते

Result Update: #BadmintonMen's Singles SL4 Group Stage A

Suhas Yathiraj picks up an emhatic win



The 41-year-old successfully defeated World no. 8, Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani in a one-sided affair by 21-7 and 21-5 to win 2-0.



Up next, Suhas will take on Korea on 30th… pic.twitter.com/z8LgPdbHAS