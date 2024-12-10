मंगलवार, 10 दिसंबर 2024
  4. 9 year old Boy Aarit Kapil creates History, becomes Youngest Indian to beat a Grandmaster
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 10 दिसंबर 2024 (14:20 IST)

Chess News : 9 साल के आरित कपिल ने रचा इतिहास, 65 वर्षीय अमेरिकी ग्रैंडमास्टर की चाल हुई फेल

KIIT International  : दिल्ली के नौ वर्षीय आरित कपिल यहां केआईआईटी इंटरनेशनल ओपन टूर्नामेंट के नौवें और अंतिम दौर में अमेरिका के रासेट जियातदीनोव (Raset Ziatdinov) को पराजित करके शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर को हराने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं।
 
कपिल ने यह उपलब्धि 9 साल, 2 महीने और 18 दिन की उम्र में हासिल की। वह क्लासिकल टाइम कंट्रोल में ग्रैंडमास्टर को हराने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय और दुनिया के तीसरे खिलाड़ी हैं।
 
किसी ग्रैंडमास्टर को हराने वाले दुनिया के सबसे कम उम्र के खिलाड़ी सिंगापुर के भारतीय मूल के अश्वथ कौशिक (Ashwath Kaushik) हैं। उन्होंने इस साल की शुरुआत में पोलैंड के जेसेक स्तूपा के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज करके यह उपलब्धि हासिल की थी। तब उनकी उम्र केवल आठ वर्ष और छह महीने थी।



जियातदीनोव 66 वर्ष के हैं और निश्चित तौर पर वह अपने चरम पर नहीं हैं लेकिन उन्होंने सफेद मोहरों से खेल रहे कपिल को कड़ी चुनौती दी। भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने हालांकि उनकी हर चाल का अच्छी तरह से जवाब दिया और 63 चाल में यह बाजी जीत कर भारतीय शतरंज के इतिहास में नया अध्याय जोड़ा।  (भाषा) 
