Chess News : 9 साल के आरित कपिल ने रचा इतिहास, 65 वर्षीय अमेरिकी ग्रैंडमास्टर की चाल हुई फेल

Chess News : Grandmaster को हराने वाले सबसे युवा भारतीय खिलाड़ी बने Aarit Kapil, पूरी खबर https://t.co/AD7nekgFTn#AaritKapil #Chess #Chesshistory #Grandmaster pic.twitter.com/P3rtSx4i2S— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 10, 2024
At just 9 years, 2 months, and 18 days old, Delhi's Aarit Kapil triumphed over USA's Raset Ziatdinov during the ninth round of the KIIT International Open tournament in Bhubaneshwar. Aarit became the youngest Indian to defeat a grandmaster.#worlddais #Chess #TIMNASDAY #RRRMovie… pic.twitter.com/UtIxhDaDao
— Dais World (@world_dais) December 9, 2024