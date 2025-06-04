बुधवार, 4 जून 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :बेंगलुरू , बुधवार, 4 जून 2025 (18:50 IST)

Stampede : चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में अंदर RCB का जश्न, बाहर लोगों की भगदड़, फोटो खिंचवाने में लगे थे कांग्रेस नेता, BJP ने लगाया आरोप

Chinnaswamy Stadium
stampede at chinnaswamy stadium during rcb victory parade ipl : रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) की विक्ट्री परेड से पहले चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भगदड़ मच गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें 10 लोगों की मौत की खबर है जबकि 20 से ज्यादा लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

इस बीच भगदड़ को लेकर राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। भाजपा ने कहा कि भगदड़ पर जवाबदेही तय होनी चाहिए। एम. चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए कर्नाटक पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग किया।  भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति पर भाजपा के आरोपों पर कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री डी.के. शिवकुमार ने कहा कि वे आरोप लगाने के लिए वहां हैं और हम सुरक्षा के लिए वहां हैं... मैं अस्पताल जा रहा हूं।
हादसा तब हुआ जब हजारों की भीड़ RCB के 18 साल बाद IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने का जश्न मनाने के लिए स्टेडियम में जाने के लिए उमड़ी थी। भाजपा के अमित मालवीय ने भगदड़ को लेकर कर्नाटक की सरकार पर आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने लिखा कि प्रशासनिक चूक के कारण ऐसा हादसा हुआ।
कांग्रेस ने भीड़ पर नियंत्रण नहीं किया। कांग्रेस नेता फोटो खिंचवाने में व्यस्त थे। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma
पाकिस्तान में बेनाम सामूहिक कब्रों के पास बिलखती महिलाएं कौन हैं...?

पाकिस्तान में बेनाम सामूहिक कब्रों के पास बिलखती महिलाएं कौन हैं...?बलूचिस्तान की एक खातून कराची में एक बेनाम कब्र के सामने बैठकर रो रही है,उसे लगता है की उसके गुमशुदा भाई को पाकिस्तानी सुरक्षा बलों ने गोली मारकर यहीं दफन कर रखा है। बलूच नागरिकों को मनमाने ढंग से हिरासत में लेकर गायब कर देने को लेकर विश्व भर में बदनाम पाकिस्तान की सेना अब बलूचों की लाशों को भी उनके परिजनों को सौंपने को तैयार नहीं है। बलूचिस्तान के युवाओं को लड़ाका बताकर गोली मारने की घटनाओं और उनकी लाशों को बेनाम सामूहिक कब्रों में दफनाने की घटनाओं में व्यापक वृद्धि हो रही है। हजारों महिलाओं के हाथों में पोस्टर होते है जिससे पता चलता है की उनके अपने सालों से गायब है और इसकी परवाह न तो पाकिस्तान की सरकार को है और न ही न्यायपालिका इस पर संज्ञान लेती है। इस साल 25 जनवरी को बलूच याकजेहती समिति ने बलूच लोगों के खिलाफ नरसंहार अभियान के शिकार हुए लोगों की याद में बलूच नरसंहार स्मृति दिवस मनाया था।

नरेंदर सरेंडर... भोपाल में PM मोदी पर राहुल गांधी ने बोला जमकर हमला

नरेंदर सरेंडर... भोपाल में PM मोदी पर राहुल गांधी ने बोला जमकर हमलाRahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal: कांग्रेस नेता और लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भोपाल में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा और आरएसएस वालों पर थोड़ा सा दबाव डालो, वे डरकर भाग जाते हैं। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने उधर से फोन कर कहा- नरेंदर.. सरेंडर।

क्या ये वन नेशन, वन हसबैंड योजना है, मोदी के नाम का सिंदूर लगाएंगे, Operation Sindoor पर भगवंत मान के बयान पर बवाल

क्या ये वन नेशन, वन हसबैंड योजना है, मोदी के नाम का सिंदूर लगाएंगे, Operation Sindoor पर भगवंत मान के बयान पर बवालपंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान के 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' (Operation Sindoor) पर दिए बयान पर बवाल मच गया है। मुख्यमंत्री मान ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बारे में कहा कि क्या आप मोदी के नाम का सिंदूर लगाएंगे? क्या यह एक राष्ट्र, एक पति योजना है?' भाजपा ने इसे भारतीय सेना और वीर नारियों का अपमान बताया है। मान से तत्काल इस्तीफे और माफी की मांग की है।

Operation Sindoor में भारतीय नुकसान पर फिर आया CDS अनिल चौहान का बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

Operation Sindoor में भारतीय नुकसान पर फिर आया CDS अनिल चौहान का बयान, जानिए क्या कहाOperation Sindoor से भारत ने पाकिस्तान के आतंकी अड्डों को तबाह किया था। इसमें भारत को कितना सैन्य नुकसान हुआ, इसे लेकर बहस जारी है। विपक्ष मोदी सरकार से ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को लेकर लगातार सवाल पूछ रहा है। इस बीच सीडीएस अनिल चौहान का बयान एक बार फिर सामने आया है। चौहान ने कहा कि ऐसे युद्धों में यह मायने नहीं रखता कि नुकसान क्या हुआ।

सोनम की सास से बातचीत की आखिरी ऑडियो क्‍लिप वायरल, पढ़िए पूरी बात, लापता होने से पहले क्‍या कहा था बहू ने?

सोनम की सास से बातचीत की आखिरी ऑडियो क्‍लिप वायरल, पढ़िए पूरी बात, लापता होने से पहले क्‍या कहा था बहू ने?इंदौर के नवविवाहित कपल राजा और सोनम रघुवंशी का हनीमून कैसे दो परिवारों के लिए मातम में तब्‍दील हो गया, यह देख और सुनकर ही रूह कांप जाती है। 11 दिन की तलाश के बाद राजा रघुवंशी का शव तो पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया, लेकिन उनकी पत्‍नी सोनम का अब तक कुछ पता नहीं चल सका है। सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है, लेकिन सोनम का कहीं कोई सुराग नहीं मिल सका है।

census in india : 1 मार्च 2027 से 2 चरणों में होगी जनगणना, जाति की भी होगी गिनती

census in india : 1 मार्च 2027 से 2 चरणों में होगी जनगणना, जाति की भी होगी गिनतीcensus in india : भारत में अगली जनगणना 1 मार्च 2027 से शुरू होगी। इसके साथ ही जाति की भी गिनती होगी। भारत में पिछली जनगणना 2011 में हुई थी और तब से यह प्रक्रिया रुकी हुई थी। इस बार जनगणना प्रक्रिया को दो चरणों में बांटा जाएगा। पहला चरण यानी डेटा कलेक्शन का काम 1 मार्च 2027 से शुरू होगा और यह पूरे देश में एक साथ किया जाएगा।

राहुल गांधी का लंगड़े घोड़े वाला बयान कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय की सियासत से रिटायरमेंट का संकेत?

राहुल गांधी का लंगड़े घोड़े वाला बयान कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय की सियासत से रिटायरमेंट का संकेत?मध्यप्रदेश के 2023 विधानसभा और 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की करारी हार के बाद अब सूबे में पार्टी को नए सिरे से खड़ा करने का फॉर्मूला काग्रेस हाईकमान ने तैयार कर लिया है। मंगलवार को एक दिन के भोपाल दौरे पर आए लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि पार्टी में कई ऐसे कार्यकर्ता हैं जो पूरी ताकत के साथ पार्टी के लिए काम करते हैं, जबकि ऐसे भी कई कार्यकर्ता हैं जो अब थक चुके हैं.ऐसा लग रहा है कि वह रेस में थक चुके हैं, ऐसे में अब समय आ गया है कि रेस के घोडे़ और बारात के घोड़े को अलग करना पड़ेगा।

Coronavirus के बाद China की Fungus वाली साजिश, क्या है Agroterrorism, अमेरिका में बड़ा खुलासा

Coronavirus के बाद China की Fungus वाली साजिश, क्या है Agroterrorism, अमेरिका में बड़ा खुलासादुनियाभर में कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) को फैलाने का आरोप चीन पर लगाया जाता है। हालांकि चीन इन आरोपों से इंकार करता रहा है। इस बीच अमेरिका से एक खौफनाक खुलासा सामने आया है। अमेरिका में 2 चीनी शोधकर्ताओं पर खतरनाक फफूंद यानी कवक (Fungus) की तस्करी के आरोप में कार्रवाई हुई है।

क्या है बांग्लादेश में नोटों पर राजनीति का नया खेल: नए नोटों पर हिंदू मंदिर, बंगबंधु की तस्वीर गायब

क्या है बांग्लादेश में नोटों पर राजनीति का नया खेल: नए नोटों पर हिंदू मंदिर, बंगबंधु की तस्वीर गायबBangladesh to replace Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image with ‘graffiti’ on banknotes : बांग्लादेश में इन दिनों सियासी हलचल मची हुई है, और इसकी वजह है देश की नई मुद्रा। 1 जून, 2025 से बांग्लादेश बैंक द्वारा जारी किए गए नए नोटों ने एक बड़ा राजनीतिक तूफान खड़ा कर दिया है। इन नोटों से देश के संस्थापक और आजादी के नायक, बंगबंधु शेख मुजीबुर्रहमान की चिरपरिचित तस्वीर को हटा दिया गया है। उनकी जगह अब बांग्लादेश की सांस्कृतिक और प्राकृतिक धरोहर को दर्शाने वाली तस्वीरें ले रही हैं, जिनमें हिंदू-बौद्ध मंदिर, ऐतिहासिक महल, मनमोहक प्राकृतिक दृश्य, मस्जिदें और मशहूर चित्रकार जैनुल आबेदीन की बंगाल अकाल की मार्मिक पेंटिंग्स शामिल हैं।

RCB की जीत की खुशी मातम में बदली, भगदड़ में 10 लोगों की मौत

RCB की जीत की खुशी मातम में बदली, भगदड़ में 10 लोगों की मौतरॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू टीम का स्वागत बैंगलूरू के 3 प्रशंसको को भारी पड़ गया जब सड़क पर ज्यादा भीड़ होने के कारण और भगदड़ मच गई। गौरतलब है कि कल अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए पंजाब किंग्स बनाम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू के फाइनल मैच में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू ने 6 रनों से जीत दर्ज की थी।

Realme C73 5G लॉन्च, सस्ती कीमत में महंगे फोन के फीचर्स

Realme C73 5G लॉन्च, सस्ती कीमत में महंगे फोन के फीचर्सRealme C73 5G price in india : Realme C73 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। स्मार्टफोन में ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी 6300 चिपसेट और 6,000mAh की बैटरी पैक की गई है। फोन में MIL-STD 810H मिलिट्री-ग्रेड शॉक रेजिस्टेंस सर्टिफिकेशन और IP64 रेटिंग मिलती है। ​Realme C73 5G को क्रिस्टल पर्पल, जेड ग्रीन और ऑनिक्स ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन में पेश किया गया है।

TECNO POVA Curve 5G : सस्ता AI फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया तहलका

TECNO POVA Curve 5G : सस्ता AI फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया तहलकाecno POVA Curve 5G Launch Price in India: टेक्नो ने पोवा कर्व 5जी फोन को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस स्मार्टफोन में शानदार डिजाइन, लुक के साथ-साथ धांसू फीचर्स भी हैं। ये एक मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन है जो आपके अनुभव को और बेहतर बनाने का काम कर सकता है। जानिए क्या हैं इसके फीचर्स-

फोन हैकिंग के हैं ये 5 संकेत, जानिए कैसे पहचानें और बचें साइबर खतरे से

फोन हैकिंग के हैं ये 5 संकेत, जानिए कैसे पहचानें और बचें साइबर खतरे सेhow to protect your phone from hacking: आज के डिजिटल युग में स्मार्टफोन हमारी जिंदगी का अभिन्न हिस्सा बन चुका है। हमारे व्यक्तिगत डेटा, बैंकिंग जानकारी, सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स और यहां तक कि स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारियां भी अब मोबाइल में संग्रहीत होती हैं। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे हमारी निर्भरता स्मार्टफोन पर बढ़ी है, वैसे-वैसे साइबर अपराधियों की नजरें भी हमारे डिवाइस पर टिक गई हैं।
