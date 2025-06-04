Stampede : चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में अंदर RCB का जश्न, बाहर लोगों की भगदड़, फोटो खिंचवाने में लगे थे कांग्रेस नेता, BJP ने लगाया आरोप

Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2025
At an event organised by the Karnataka State Government to celebrate RCB’s IPL campaign, a stampede broke out due to poor planning and crowd mismanagement.
7 people have lost their lives
16 injured,…
Seven people died in a stampede in Karnataka. It’s heartbreaking to see such loss because of poor planning and crowd mismanagement. The state government in Karnataka has clearly failed in its responsibility.
Celebrations is one thing, but the State government without proper…
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 4, 2025कांग्रेस ने भीड़ पर नियंत्रण नहीं किया। कांग्रेस नेता फोटो खिंचवाने में व्यस्त थे। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma