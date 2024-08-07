केन्या की खिलाड़ी को अयोग्य होने के बाद भी मिला था Silver Medal, फिर विनेश को क्यों नहीं मिला मौका?

Faith Kipyegon silver medal was reinstated After Appeal : पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट के 50 किलो कुश्ती इवेंट के फाइनल से पहले 100 ग्राम वजन अधिक पाए जाने के बाद पूरा भारत इस वक्त सदमे में है। इस ओलंपिक में विनेश ने आते से ही तहलका मचा दिया था। भारत को विश्वास था कि वे स्वदेश स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर ही लौटेंगी, लेकिन फाइनल के पहले ऐसा कुछ होगा सोच के परे था। इसके बाद किसी ने इसे साजिश बताया तो किसी ने इसे कोच और सपोर्ट स्टाफ की गलती।





एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बताया गया कि मंगलवार की रात को विनेश का वजन 2 किलो ज्यादा था लेकिन विनेश के कोच और सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ ने बुधवार को USA की सारा हिल्डेब्रांट के खिलाफ उनके गोल्ड मैडल मैच से पहले 50 किलोग्राम के भीतर लाने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन कुछ भी पर्याप्त नहीं था। अब ऐसे में सबका मानना है कि विनेश को रजक पदक मिलना चाहिए जिसकी जिसकी वे हकदार हैं और ऐसा क्या किया जा सकता है कि यह मुमकिन हो सके, क्या सरकार इसमें हस्तक्षेप कर कुछ कर सकती है?





आपको जानकर आश्चर्य होगा कि ऐसा ही मामला पेरिस ओलंपिक में देखा जा चूका है। केन्या की फेथ किपयेगॉन (Faith Kipyegon) सोमवार को सबसे चर्चित नाम था, जब उन्हें 5,000 मीटर में इथियोपियाई (Ethiopian) प्रतिद्वंद्वी गुडाफ़ त्सेगे (Gudaf Tsegay) को कथित रूप से रोकने के लिए अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया था और उनका रजत पदक उनसे छीन लिया गया।





सौभाग्य से, बाद में एथलेटिक्स केन्या के अधिकारियों की एक सफल अपील के बाद इस निर्णय को पलट दिया गया। दो लैप बाकी रहने के बाद, यह दोनों पोजीशन के लिए लड़ रही थी, तभी ऐसा लगा कि केन्याई स्टार ने Gudaf Tsegay की बाजू पड़की और त्सेगे ने किपयेगॉन को धक्का देने की कोशिश करते हुए जवाब दिया।





इथियोपियाई खिलाड़ी नौवें स्थान पर रहीं जबकि उसकी प्रतिद्वंद्वी फेथ किपयेगॉन ने दूसरे स्थान पर रहकर लाइन क्रॉस की थी, लेकिन फिर बाद में उससे रजत पदक छीन लिया गया। एक अपील के बाद, उसने सफलतापूर्वक उपविजेता स्थान हासिल कर लिया और उन्हें सिल्वर मेडल दिया गया।

This is a dispute between two athletes running a race. Faith Kipyegon was the one who held back Gudaf Tsegay's arm first!! And Tsegay, responded angrily by fending Faith off #Athletics #RaceDispute https://t.co/sd3Kw1luc3 pic.twitter.com/yDXFc4Tef6

There's no correlation between Vinesh Phogat and Faith Kipyegon's DQ. The Kenyan athlete was disqualified over accusation of obstruction which was reversed after she proved it wasn't on purpose Reversing Vinesh's decision would've been equivalent to reversing a toss in cricket. pic.twitter.com/lXCObBAnnw

VIDEO | "The statement by the government was indeed shocking. Kenya's 5000m runner Faith Kipyegon, was disqualified after running in the same Olympic; but her disqualification was withdrawn after Kenya's protest and she got silver medal. Our question is what is the government… pic.twitter.com/wBTGIqICKj