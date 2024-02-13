मंगलवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Subramanian Swamy claims Shah Rukh Khan helped secure release of ex Indian naval officers in Qatar
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2024 (19:13 IST)

क्या शाहरुख की वजह से कतर से रिहा हुए 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी, जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के दावे का सच

क्या शाहरुख की वजह से कतर से रिहा हुए 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी, जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के दावे का सच - Subramanian Swamy claims Shah Rukh Khan helped secure release of ex Indian naval officers in Qatar
Shahrukh Khan, Subramanian Swamy News : बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (Subramanian Swamy) ने दावा कि 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारियों के कतर से भारत वापस लौटने में बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहरुख खान (Subramanian Swamy) का हाथ है। स्वामी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है कि विदेश मंत्रालय और NSA कतर शेखों को मनाने में विफल रहे। 
 
हालांकि पूरे मामले को लेकर शाहरुख खान का बयान भी सामने आया है। कतर ने जेल में बंद भारतीय नौसेना के 8 पूर्व कर्मियों को सोमवार को रिहा कर दिया। इनमें से सात देश लौट आए। सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का यह बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
एक्स पर क्या बोले स्वामी : सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर प्रधानमंत्री के एक पोस्ट के जवाब में लिखा था कि पीएम मोदी को शाहरुख खान को अपने साथ कतर ले जाना चाहिए क्योंकि विदेश मंत्रालय और एनएसए कतर के शेखों को मनाने में विफल रहे थे। 
पीएम मोदी ने फिर मामले में शाहरुख खान से हस्तक्षेप करने का अनुरोध किया। इस तरह हमारे नौसेना के पूर्व अधिकारियों को मुक्त करने के लिए कतर के शेखों से समझौता किया गया।
क्या आया शाहरुख का बयान : शाहरुख खान की मैनेजर पूजा ददलानी ने पूरे मामले को लेकर बयान जारी किया। बयान में कहा गया है कि उनकी भागीदारी का दावा गलत है। सरकारी अधिकारियों ने भी इस मामले में शाहरुख खान की भागीदारी से इंकार किया। Edited By : Sudhir Sharma
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

FarmersProtest : किसानों का Delhi Chalo march, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, राजधानी में धारा 144 लागू, जारी हुई ट्रैफिक एडवायजरी

FarmersProtest : किसानों का Delhi Chalo march, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, राजधानी में धारा 144 लागू, जारी हुई ट्रैफिक एडवायजरीDelhi Chalo farmers protest : फसलों के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) पर कानून बनाने की मांग को लेकर केंद्र पर दबाव बनाने के लिए किसान नेताओं को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ मार्च से रोकने के वास्ते केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की एक टीम ने सोमवार शाम यहां उनके साथ बातचीत की। नई दिल्ली में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। मार्च में शामिल होने के लिए पंजाब के विभिन्न हिस्सों से बड़ी संख्या में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सुबह से निकल चुकी हैं।

विश्राम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं रामलला, अब क्या है राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की योजना

विश्राम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं रामलला, अब क्या है राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की योजनाRam Mandir Ayodhya News: अयोध्या राम मंदिर (Ram Mandir Ayodhya) में विराजित श्री रामलला श्रद्धालुओं की लगातार बढ़ती संख्‍या के चलते विश्राम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। यह कहना है राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ न्यास के महासचिव चंपत राय का। दरअसल, 22 जनवरी को रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के बाद से ही रामलला का दर्शन करने आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के सैलाब के चलते प्रतिदिन 14 घंटे दर्शन करने की व्यवस्था है।

राहुल गांधी की न्याय यात्रा समय से पहले होगी खत्म, जानें क्यों लिया यह बड़ा फैसला

राहुल गांधी की न्याय यात्रा समय से पहले होगी खत्म, जानें क्यों लिया यह बड़ा फैसलाBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) की अगुवाई में निकाली जा रही ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ का उत्तर प्रदेश में समय घटा दिया गया है और इसके लि' बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का हवाला दिया गया है। अब यह यात्रा 11 दिन के बजाय छह दिन ही उत्तर प्रदेश में रहेगी।

Google Chrome OS को लेकर CERT-In की बड़ी चेतावनी, इन सावधानियों की सलाह

Google Chrome OS को लेकर CERT-In की बड़ी चेतावनी, इन सावधानियों की सलाहCERT-In ने Google Chrome OS के पुराने वर्जन में संभावित खतरों के बारे में चेतावनी जारी की है। CERT-In ने कहा कि खामियों को दूर करने के लिए और भविष्य में किसी खतरे से बचाव के लिए यूजर्स को अपने ब्राउजर को 114.0.5735.350 या नए वर्जन में अपडेट करना चाहिए।

भारत की UPI सर्विस अब विदेशों में, PM मोदी ने श्रीलंका और मॉरिशस में की शुरुआत

भारत की UPI सर्विस अब विदेशों में, PM मोदी ने श्रीलंका और मॉरिशस में की शुरुआतभारत की यूनिफाइड पेमेंट इंटरफेस यानी (Unified Payment Interface) श्रीलंका और मॉरीशस में शुरू की गई। अब अगर आप यहां घूमने जा रहे हैं तो यूपीआई से पैमेंट कर सकेंगे। भारत की यूनिफाइड पेमेंट इंटरफेस (यूपीआई) सेवाएं सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति रानिल विक्रमसिंघे और मॉरीशस के प्रधानमंत्री प्रविंद जुगनाथ ने ऑनलाइन जुड़कर इसे लॉन्च किया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Live : किसानों ने फ्लाईओवर से बैरियर्स फेंके, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोले, ठाकुर बोले बातचीत से निकलेगा हल

Live : किसानों ने फ्लाईओवर से बैरियर्स फेंके, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोले, ठाकुर बोले बातचीत से निकलेगा हलfarmers protest 2024 live updates : ट्रेक्टर ट्रॉली से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़े किसान। दिल्ली की ओर मार्च करने से पहले किसान नेता सरवन सिंह पंढेर ने आंदोलन को शांतिपूर्ण बताया। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

क्या हैं आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की प्रमुख मांगें?

क्या हैं आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की प्रमुख मांगें?What are demands of the farmers: अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों ने दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर अपने डेरा जमा लिया है। पुलिस ने जगह-जगह रास्ता रोक दिया है, ताकि किसान दिल्ली में प्रवेश न कर सकें। दूसरी ओर, किसान भी दिल्ली में घुसने के लिए आमादा हैं। पिछली बार लगभग एक साल चले आंदोलन के बाद भी किसानों की कई मांगें अब भी अधूरी हैं।

Kisan Andolan: BKU नेता ने की केंद्र सरकार से मांग, जिद्दी रवैया छोड़ करे किसानों से बात

Kisan Andolan: BKU नेता ने की केंद्र सरकार से मांग, जिद्दी रवैया छोड़ करे किसानों से बातKisan Andolan: भारतीय किसान यूनियन (BKU) के अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत (Naresh Tikait) ने लखनऊ में मंगलवार को कहा कि केंद्र (Center) किसानों (farmers) के साथ बात करनी चाहिए और आरोप लगाया कि सरकार का अड़ियल रवैया खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। किसान नेता ने आश्चर्य जताते हुए पूछा कि क्या किसान हमेशा आंदोलन ही करता रहेगा, रास्ता ही जाम करता रहेगा और दिल्ली कूच करता रहेगा?

सस्ती Triumph Scrambler 1200X भारत में लॉन्च, 3 रंगों में मिलेगी बाइक, जानिए क्या है नया

सस्ती Triumph Scrambler 1200X भारत में लॉन्च, 3 रंगों में मिलेगी बाइक, जानिए क्या है नयाTriumph Motorcycles ने भारतीय बाजार में स्क्रैम्बलर 1200X को लॉन्च कर दिया है। बाइक की पावरट्रेन में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। इसमें पावर देने के लिए 270-डिग्री क्रैंक वाला 1200cc का पैरेलल-ट्विन सिलेंडर लिक्विड-कूल्ड इंजन दिया गया है, जो 7000rpm पर 89bhp की पावर और 4250 rpm पर 110 Nm का पीक टॉर्क जनरेट करता है।

यूएई राष्ट्रपति से गले मिलकर बोले मोदी, यूएई में घर जैसा लगता है

यूएई राष्ट्रपति से गले मिलकर बोले मोदी, यूएई में घर जैसा लगता हैPrime Minister Narendra Modi visit to UAE: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी मंगलवार को दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) पहुंचे। इस दौरान वह द्विपक्षीय रणनीतिक साझेदारी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए खाड़ी देश के शीर्ष नेताओं के साथ चर्चा करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री अबू धाबी में पहले हिंदू मंदिर का उद्घाटन भी करेंगे।

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोनInfinix Smart 8 का 8GB+128GB स्‍टोरेज मॉडल भी पेश कर दिया है। इससे पहले फोन को 6जीबी रैम और 64जीबी स्‍टोरेज वेरिएंट में लाया गया था। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Infinix की डिवाइस में MediaTek Helio G36 प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। Infinix Smart 8 में 50 मेगापिक्‍सल का मेन कैमरा दिया गया है।

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासा

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासाRealme 12 Pro Series Sales Record: रियलमी इसी हफ्ते Realme 12 Pro और Realme 12 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया है। इन फोन की पहली ओपन सेल 6 फरवरी को लाइव होने जा रही है। ग्राहकों के लिए अर्ली एक्सेस सेल फिल्हाल जारी है। रियलमी ने इसे लेकर नई जानकारी दी है। इसके मुताबिक फोन बिक्री को लेकर नए रिकॉर्ड बना दिए हैं। रियलमी 12 प्रो सीरीज 5जी की कीमत 25,999 रुपए से शुरू होती है।

7000 से कम कीमत में तगड़े फीचर्स, महंगे स्मार्टफोन को देता है मात

7000 से कम कीमत में तगड़े फीचर्स, महंगे स्मार्टफोन को देता है मातLava ने Yuva 3 को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन को Amazon पर के जरिए सेल किया जाएगा। लावा का यह बजट फोन साथ ही, इस फोन में 128GB UFS 2.2 स्टोरेज फीचर मिलता है। Lava का यह बजट फोन दो स्टोरेज ऑप्शन - 4GB RAM + 64GB और 4GB RAM + 128GB में आता है। इस फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 6,799 रुपये है। टॉप वेरिएंट के लिए आपको 7,299 रुपए चुकाने होंगे।

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी सिर्फ 10 मिनट में, 500 रुपए का इंस्टैंट कैशबैक

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी सिर्फ 10 मिनट में, 500 रुपए का इंस्टैंट कैशबैकइलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कंपनी सैमसंग (Samsung) ने भारत में अपनी हाल ही में लॉन्च की गई गैलेक्सी एस 24 सीरीज (Samsung Galaxy S24 series) के स्मार्टफोन की 10 मिनट में डिलीवरी के लिए क्विक-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म ब्लिंकिट के साथ साझेदारी की है।

सबसे पावरफुल OnePlus 12 भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

सबसे पावरफुल OnePlus 12 भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतOnePlus 12 Price in India, Specifications : OnePlus 12 को लॉन्च किया। स्मार्टफोन के अलावा कंपनी ने वनप्लस बड्स 3 भी पेश किए हैं। फीचर्स की बात करें तो कंपनी ने 'स्मूथ बियोंड बिलिफ' इवेंट में नई सीरीज को दो वैरिएंट वनप्लस 12 और वनप्लस 12R में पेश किया है। दोनों ही स्मार्टफोन्स को पहले चीन में लॉन्च किया गया।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

राम मंदिर

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com