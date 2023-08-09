बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2023
बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2023 (11:09 IST)

No Confidence Motion : संसद में गरजेंगे राहुल गांधी, अमित शाह - स्मृति ईरानी के भाषण पर सबकी नजर

Rahul Gandhi
No Confidence Motion : लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा का आज दूसरा दिन है। निचले सदन में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी आज दोपहर 12 बजे भाषण देंगे। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह तथा महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी भी आज अविश्‍वास प्रस्ताव पर सदन में अपनी बात रखेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

- कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी आज 12 बजे संसद में बोलेंगे। लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी।
-शाम 4 बजे अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के विरोध में बोलेंगे अमित शाह। स्मृति ईरानी के भाषण पर सबकी नजर।
-कांग्रेस सांसद गौरव गोगोई ने कहा-गृह मंत्री आज संसद में अपनी बात रखेंगे। गृह मंत्री से मेरा सवाल है- 1. उन्होंने मणिपुर जाकर एक कमिटी गठित की थी तो उस कमिटी ने अब तक क्या काम किया?
2. अमित शाह ने एक और पीस कमिटी बनाई थी उन्होंने कितनी बेठक की?
3. मणिपुर के गृह विभाग ने असम राइफल्स के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की है और असम राइफल्स अमित शाह(गृह मंत्रालय) के अधीन है तो यह कैसा काम डबल इंजन सरकार कर रही है?
-भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा- इन 75 सालों में कांग्रेस और उनके समर्थन वाली पार्टियों ने देश को तीन चीजें दीं जो देश को दीमक की तरह खा रही हैं। एक है वंशवाद...दूसरा है भ्रष्टाचार... तीसरा है तुष्टीकरण... अल्पसंख्यकों को गुमराह करके वोट बैंक की राजनीति हो रही है और वे देश में नीतियों को लागू नहीं होने दे रहे।
-भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन को याद करते हुए भाजपा सांसदों ने संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। सांसदों द्वारा 'भ्रष्टाचार भारत छोड़ो, वंशवाद भारत छोड़ो' और 'तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो' के नारे लगाए गए।
Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 : भारत जोड़ो यात्रा पार्ट- 2, Rahul Gandhi अब गुजरात से मेघालय तक करेंगे पदयात्रा

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 : भारत जोड़ो यात्रा पार्ट- 2, Rahul Gandhi अब गुजरात से मेघालय तक करेंगे पदयात्राBharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) भारत जोड़ो यात्रा (Bharat Jodo Yatra) का दूसरा फेज शुरू कर करने जा रहे हैं। राहुल की यह पदयात्रा गुजरात से मेघालय तक होगी। पिछले साल सितंबर में राहुल गांधी ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा शुरू की थी और इसमें 12 राज्यों और 2 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को कवर किया था। यह यात्रा कन्याकुमारी से शुरू हुई थी और कश्मीर में समाप्त हुई थी।

राहुल गांधी को अपने ऊपर ही विश्वास नहीं, CM शिवराज का तंज, कमलनाथ पर भी साधा निशाना

राहुल गांधी को अपने ऊपर ही विश्वास नहीं, CM शिवराज का तंज, कमलनाथ पर भी साधा निशानालोकसभा में विपक्ष के आज लाए गए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ला रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें अपने आप पर ही विश्वास नहीं है। इस अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में कांग्रेस भी जानती है कि कोई दम नहीं है। देश का विश्वास नरेंद्र मोदी में है। जो अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ला रहे हैं उनका सबसे ज्यादा अविश्वास एक दूसरे पर ही है। आम आदमी पार्टी का जन्म ही कांग्रेस के खिलाफ आंदोलन से हुआ था। अब वही गड़बड़ियां कर रहे हैं।

No Confidence Motion : महंगाई, मोहब्बत की दुकान और मणिपुर की लोकसभा में रही गूंज, जानिए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में किसने क्या कहा...

No Confidence Motion : महंगाई, मोहब्बत की दुकान और मणिपुर की लोकसभा में रही गूंज, जानिए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में किसने क्या कहा...नई दिल्ली। No Confidence Motion : लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस हुई। कांग्रेस के सांसदों ने कई मुद्दों को लेकर मोदी सरकार का घेराव किया। लोकसभा की कार्रवाई कल तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है। जानिए किसने क्या कहा-

Pulsar P150 और Apache RTR 160 को टक्कर देगा Honda SP 160 का बोल्ड, स्पोर्टी और स्टाइलिश मॉडल, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Pulsar P150 और Apache RTR 160 को टक्कर देगा Honda SP 160 का बोल्ड, स्पोर्टी और स्टाइलिश मॉडल, जानिए क्या है कीमतHonda SP 160 launched : दोपहिया वाहन बनाने वाली प्रमुख कंपनी होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया ने अपनी नई मोटरसाइकिल एसपी 160 लॉन्च करने का ऐलान किया। Honda SP 160 की दिल्ली में शुरूआती एक्स शोरूम कीमत 117500 रुपए है। Pulsar P150, Apache RTR 160 से इस बाइक का मुकाबला होगा।

Rahul Gandhi को मिला 12 तुगलक लेन वाला बंगला, बोले- पूरा हिन्दुस्तान मेरा घर

Rahul Gandhi को मिला 12 तुगलक लेन वाला बंगला, बोले- पूरा हिन्दुस्तान मेरा घरRahul Gandhi gets back 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow : राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) की मोदी उपनाम को लेकर टिप्पणी करने के कारण सूरत की एक अदालत में 2 वर्ष के कारावास की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद लोकसभा की सदस्यता रद्द कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें बंगला छोड़ना पड़ा था। अब उन्हें बंगला वापस आवंटित कर दिया गया है।

ज्योति मौर्य पर नई मुसीबत, भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में पहुंची प्रयागराज, दर्ज होगा बयान

ज्योति मौर्य पर नई मुसीबत, भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में पहुंची प्रयागराज, दर्ज होगा बयानJyoti maurya: अपने पति से अलग होने और अफेयर की खबरों के बाद सुर्खियों में आई ज्योति मौर्य अब एक नई मुश्किल में फंस सकती है। दरअसल, ज्योति मौर्य के पति आलोक मौर्य द्वारा उन पर लगाए गए भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों की जांच शुरू हो गई है। बुधवार को इस मामले में उनका आधिकारिक तौर पर बयान दर्ज हो सकता है। बता दें कि ज्योति मौर्य पर लगे भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों की जांच के लिए गठित कमेटी के सामने आज उनका बयान दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

g20 summit: जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध चर्चा के शीर्ष विषयों में से एक होगा

g20 summit: जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध चर्चा के शीर्ष विषयों में से एक होगाg20 summit: अगले महीने भारत में होने वाले जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन (g20 summit) में रूस और यूक्रेन (Russia and Ukraine) के बीच चल रहा युद्ध चर्चा के शीर्ष विषयों में से एक होगा। अमेरिका के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन (Joe Biden) सहित जी-20 देशों के नेता सितंबर में शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने वाले हैं।

Nuh Violence: नूंह में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा पर रोक 11 अगस्त तक बढ़ाई गई

Nuh Violence: नूंह में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा पर रोक 11 अगस्त तक बढ़ाई गईNuh Violence: हरियाणा सरकार (Haryana government) ने हिंसा प्रभावित नूंह जिले में मोबाइल इंटरनेट (mobile internet) और एसएमएस (SMS) सेवा पर रोक मंगलवार को 11 अगस्त तक बढ़ा दी। इस कदम का उद्देश्य शांति और लोक व्यवस्था को भंग करने की किसी भी कोशिश को रोकना है। यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने दी।

मंदिर में घुसे आतंकी को शख्स ने जड़ा थप्पड़, जानें क्या है मामला

मंदिर में घुसे आतंकी को शख्स ने जड़ा थप्पड़, जानें क्या है मामलाअगर कोई शख्स किसी बंदूकधारी आतंकवादी को थप्पड़ मार दे शायद ऐसा आपने कभी सुना नहीं होगा। लेकिन ऐसा हुआ है। दरअसल, महाराष्ट्र के धुले के एक मंदिर में हाल ही में यही देखने को मिला। यहां उस समय चीख पुकार मच गई जब आंतकवादी हाथ में राइफल लेकर एक मंदिर में घुस आए।

खून से सने कांग्रेस के हाथ, हिमंत सरमा का कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा, आपकी वजह से जला मणिपुर

खून से सने कांग्रेस के हाथ, हिमंत सरमा का कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा, आपकी वजह से जला मणिपुरअसम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पूर्वोत्तर में कांग्रेस के हाथ खून से सने हुए हैं। पिछले 75 साल में कांग्रेस के किसी भी पीएम ने क्षेत्र के जख्मों पर मरहम लगाने की कोशिश नहीं की।

iPhone 15 series 13 सितंबर को हो सकती है लॉन्च, Expected price and specifications

iPhone 15 series 13 सितंबर को हो सकती है लॉन्च, Expected price and specificationsiPhone 15 Expected price and specifications : iPhone 15 को लेकर इंतजार जल्द ही खत्म होने जा रहा है। मीडिया में आई खबरों के अनुसार 13 सितंबर को iPhone 15 series को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। Apple ने कहा कि है iPhone 15 को 13 सितंबर को बड़े इवेंट में लॉन्च किया जाएगा।

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Z Fold 5 और Flip 5, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स, जानिए कीमत

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Z Fold 5 और Flip 5, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स, जानिए कीमतSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched : दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रमुख इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स विनिर्माता सैमसंग को उम्मीद है कि हाल ही में बाजार में पेश अपने मुड़ने वाले (फोल्डेबल) स्मार्टफोन मॉडल गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 5 और गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप 5 से स्मार्टफोन बाजार में उसकी अग्रणी स्थिति को मजबूती मिलेगी।

10000 से कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Realme C53, 108 MP का कैमरा, 5000mAh की बैटरी

10000 से कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Realme C53, 108 MP का कैमरा, 5000mAh की बैटरीRealme C53 launched : Realme C53 भारत में लॉन्‍च हो गया है। फोन के खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 108 मेगापिक्सल का मेन रियर कैमरा है। 4 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्‍टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत 9999 रुपए और 6 जीबी रैम व 64 जीबी स्‍टोरेज मॉडल के दाम 10999 रुपए है।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE के 2 सस्ते वैरिएंट होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE के 2 सस्ते वैरिएंट होंगे लॉन्चSamsung अब अपने परिवार के सदस्यों में बढ़ोतरी करने जा रहा है। सैमसंग Galaxy S23 की सीरिज में 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत कम रखी जा सकती है।

2000 रुपए में Samsung ने शुरू की next generation foldable फोन की बुकिंग, मिलेगा 5000 का फायदा

2000 रुपए में Samsung ने शुरू की next generation foldable फोन की बुकिंग, मिलेगा 5000 का फायदाSamsung opens pre reservation of Galaxy Z foldable at Rs 2000 : सैमसंग (Samsung) इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स 26 जुलाई को सोल में अपनी पहली अनपैक्ड का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसमें यह दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी ऑल-न्यू गैलेक्सी के साथ कई अन्य लेटेस्ट टेक्नॉलॉजी का प्रदर्शन करेगी। इसके साथ ही सैमसंग ने नेक्स्ट जनरेशन फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की प्री बुकिंग 2000 रुपए में शुरू कर दी है।
