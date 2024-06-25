मंगलवार, 25 जून 2024
वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 25 जून 2024 (10:21 IST)

live : मोदी बोले, आपातकाल याद दिलाता है, कांग्रेस ने कैसे संविधान को कुचला

narendra modi
live updates : आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर कांग्रेस पर बरसे पीएम मोदी, केजरीवाल की जमानत पर फैसला आज, संसद को आज मिल सकता है नेता प्रतिपक्ष, अनशन के दौरान बिगड़ी आतिशी की तबीयत समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर... पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:14 AM, 25th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'आज का दिन उन सभी महान पुरुषों और महिलाओं को श्रद्धांजलि देने का दिन है जिन्होंने आपातकाल का विरोध किया। आपातकाल के काले दिन हमें याद दिलाते हैं कि कैसे कांग्रेस पार्टी ने बुनियादी स्वतंत्रता को नष्ट कर दिया और भारत के संविधान को कुचल दिया, जिसका हर भारतीय बहुत सम्मान करता है। जिस मानसिकता के कारण आपातकाल लगाया गया वह आज भी उसी पार्टी में जीवित है जिसने इसे लगाया था। वे अपनी प्रतीकात्मकता के माध्यम से संविधान के प्रति अपने तिरस्कार को छिपाते हैं लेकिन भारत के लोगों ने उनकी हरकतों को देख लिया है और यही कारण है कि उन्होंने उन्हें बार-बार खारिज कर दिया है।'

09:37 AM, 25th Jun
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट अरविंद केजरीवाल की जमानत याचिका आज फैसला सुना सकता है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद 26 जून को करेगा मामले पर सुनवाई। 

09:33 AM, 25th Jun
संसद सत्र के दूसरे दिन आज स्पीकर के लिए दोपहर 12 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जाएंगे। लोकसभा स्पीकर के लिए आम सहमति बनाने का प्रयास। राजनाथ सिंह और किरन रिजिजू ने विपक्षी दलों से किया संपर्क। ओम बिरला दोबारा बन सकते हैं लोकसभा अध्‍यक्ष।

09:31 AM, 25th Jun
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के लिए जल छोड़े जाने की मांग को लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन पर बैठीं दिल्ली की जल मंत्री आतिशी को उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।  
 
‘आप’ ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि मंत्री को LNJP अस्पताल के आपातकालीन आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया है। पार्टी ने कहा, 'जल संसाधन मंत्री आतिशी की तबीयत बिगड़ी। उनका शर्करा स्तर गिरकर आधी रात को 43 और देर रात तीन बजे 36 रह गया जिसके बाद एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती करने की सलाह दी।'
राहुल गांधी द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को संविधान की प्रति दिखाने के मायने

राहुल गांधी द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को संविधान की प्रति दिखाने के मायनेparliament session pm modi speech rahul gandhi shown copy of constitution : लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 में भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने यह कहकर भाजपा को बैकफुट पर ला दिया उन्हें संविधान बदलने के लिए 400 सीटें चाहिए। संविधान बदलने संबंधी बयान के चलते अयोध्या (फैजाबाद) जैसी सीट भाजपा के हाथ से निकल गई। कुल मिलाकर भाजपा को यह दांव उलट पड़ गया, वहीं कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul gandhi) को संविधान के रूप में सत्ता पक्ष के खिलाफ नया हथियार मिल गया।

पंडित प्रदीप मिश्रा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, मथुरा के संत और धर्माचार्य सुनाएंगे सजा

पंडित प्रदीप मिश्रा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, मथुरा के संत और धर्माचार्य सुनाएंगे सजाPandit Pradeep Mishra troubles increased: मध्य प्रदेश में सीहोर के कथावाचक पंडित प्रदीप मिश्रा की मुश्किलें आने वाले दिनों में बढ़ सकती हैं। दरअसल, उनके द्वारा राधारानी पर दिया गया बयान उनके लिए मुसीबत का कारण बन गया है। अब मथुरा के संतों और धर्माचार्यों ने मिश्रा को दंडित करने के लिए महापंचायत शुरू कर दी है।

UP से उत्तराखंड तक HIV पॉजिटिव लुटेरी दुल्हन का खौफ, 5 पतियों के साथ मनाई सुहागरात

UP से उत्तराखंड तक HIV पॉजिटिव लुटेरी दुल्हन का खौफ, 5 पतियों के साथ मनाई सुहागरातHIV Positive Looteri Dulhan Crime Story : यूपी से लेकर उत्तराखंड तक लुटेरी दुल्हन को लेकर खौफ है। पुलिस को अब उन पतियों की तलाश है जिनके साथ उसने लूट की और सुहागरात मनाई। मुजफ्फरनगर जिले के तितावी पुलिस ने जिस लुटेरी दुल्हन व उसके साथियों को गिरफ्तार कर डेढ़ माह पूर्व जेल भेजा था वह लुटेरी दुल्हन एचआईवी संक्रमित निकली। लुटेरी दुल्हन ने 5 लोगों के साथ सुहागरात मनाई।

पहली बारिश में ही टपकी अयोध्या राम मंदिर की छत, क्या बोले मुख्‍य पुजारी सत्येन्द्र दास

पहली बारिश में ही टपकी अयोध्या राम मंदिर की छत, क्या बोले मुख्‍य पुजारी सत्येन्द्र दासRoof of Ayodhya Ram Mandir leaked in first rain: फैजाबाद लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा की हार के बाद अब अयोध्या से एक और खबर आ रही है। राम मंदिर से जुड़ी यह खबर हर श्रद्धालु को विचलित कर सकती है। क्योंकि खबर है कि पहली ही बारिश में राम मंदिर की छत टपकने लगी है। इसके चलते मंदिर में पानी भर गया।

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Meta AI, WhatsApp, Insta और Facebook को होगा फायदा

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Meta AI, WhatsApp, Insta और Facebook को होगा फायदाइंटरनेट तकनीक में रोजाना नए एनोवेशन हो रहे हैं। अब भारत के लिए Meta AI का रोलआउट जारी किया गया है। इसका लाभ WhatsApp, Facebook और Instagram पर मिल सकेगा। इस एक ऐप की मदद से यूजर्स को AI Assistant की सुविधा मिलेगी। यानी यूजर्स आसानी से ऐप छोड़े बिना रियल टाइम सर्चिंग कर सकेंगे, जिससे प्लानिंग, ट्रांसलेशन और इमेज आदि जनरेट किए जा सकेंगे।

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर क्या योगी आदित्यनाथ?

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर क्या योगी आदित्यनाथ?50 years of emergency : उत्‍तर प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ ने मंगलवार को आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर कांग्रेस पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना हेतु संघर्ष करने वाले सभी सत्याग्रहियों को नमन किया है। आपातकाल के विरोध में उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा आज काला दिवस मना रही है।

live : केजरीवाल की जमानत पर फैसला आज

live : केजरीवाल की जमानत पर फैसला आजlive updates : केजरीवाल की जमानत पर फैसला आज, संसद को आज मिल सकता है नेता प्रतिपक्ष, अनशन के दौरान बिगड़ी आतिशी की तबीयत समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर... पल पल की जानकारी...

मध्‍यप्रदेश से बंगाल तक राहत की बारिश, जानिए दिल्ली कब पहुंचेगा मानसून

मध्‍यप्रदेश से बंगाल तक राहत की बारिश, जानिए दिल्ली कब पहुंचेगा मानसूनweather update : उत्तरी अरब सागर, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड, बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून के आगे बढ़ने के लिए परिस्थितियां अनुकूल हैं। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में 29 या 30 जून को मानसून के पहुंचने की संभावना है।

बिना एक भी गोली चलाए ताइवान पर कैसे कब्जा कर सकता है चीन

बिना एक भी गोली चलाए ताइवान पर कैसे कब्जा कर सकता है चीनचीन बिना बल प्रयोग किए ताइवान पर कब्जे की कोशिश कर सकता है। एक प्रतिष्ठित थिंक टैंक का कहना है कि इसके लिए ‘ग्रे जोन रणनीति’ का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

भूख हड़ताल कर रहीं आतिशी की तबीयत बिगड़ी, देर रात अस्पताल में भर्ती

भूख हड़ताल कर रहीं आतिशी की तबीयत बिगड़ी, देर रात अस्पताल में भर्तीatishi health : दिल्ली की जल मंत्री आतिशी की तबीयत देर रात बिगड़ गई। उन्हें तुरंत लोक नायक जयप्रकाश नारायण अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वे दिल्ली में जल संकट को लेकर 21 जून को अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल पर है। AAP का आरोप है कि हरियाणा सरकार दिल्ली के हिस्से का पानी नहीं दे रही है।

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra : OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 को टक्कर देने आया मोटोरोला का दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra : OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 को टक्कर देने आया मोटोरोला का दमदार स्मार्टफोनMotorola Edge 50 Ultra Price in india : Edge सीरीज में Motorola ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Motorola Edge 50 Ultra मंगलवार को लॉन्च कर दिया। Motorola Edge 50 Ultra में Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 प्रोसेसर मिलता है, जिसे हाल ही में POCO F6 और Xiaomi 14 Civi में यूज किया गया है। मोटोरोला का यह स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 12 और Xiaomi 14 को टक्कर देगा।

realme Narzo 70x 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का नया वैरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

realme Narzo 70x 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का नया वैरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सRealme Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM variant launched in India : रियलमी (Realme) ने भारतीय बाजार में रियलमी नारजो 70x 5G (Realme Narzo 70x ) का बड़ा वैरिएंट लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसके 8GB रैम +128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 14,499 रुपए है। कंपनी इसके साथ कई ऑफर्स भी दे रहे है।

भारत के युवाओं में कौनसा मोबाइल ब्रॉण्ड है सबसे लोकप्रिय, survey report में सामने आई यह सचाई

भारत के युवाओं में कौनसा मोबाइल ब्रॉण्ड है सबसे लोकप्रिय, survey report में सामने आई यह सचाईस्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी भारतीय युवाओं के बीच सबसे लोकप्रिय स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड बनकर उभरा है। काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च द्वारा किए गए एक सर्वेक्षण रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है। रियलमी ने इस रिपोर्ट का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि यह महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि और मील का पत्थर भारत की युवा आबादी के लिए रियलमी के निरंतर फोकस और समर्पण को रेखांकित करता है।
