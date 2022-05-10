8 घंटे तक ओडिशा के समुद्र में फंसे रहे 11 मछुआरे, तटरक्षक बलों ने बचाई जान

गोपालगंज। भीषण ‘असानी’ के तटों के करीब पहुंचने पर दोबारा उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्वी दिशा में मुड़ने और कमजोर होकर चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने के आसार हैं। इस बीच चक्रवात ‘असानी’ के कारण समुद्र में करीब आठ घंटे तक फंसे ओडिशा के कम से कम 11 मछुआरों को सोमवार को भारतीय तटरक्षक की मदद से बचाया गया। गोपालगंज। भीषण ‘असानी’ के तटों के करीब पहुंचने पर दोबारा उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्वी दिशा में मुड़ने और कमजोर होकर चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने के आसार हैं। इस बीच चक्रवात ‘असानी’ के कारण समुद्र में करीब आठ घंटे तक फंसे ओडिशा के कम से कम 11 मछुआरों को सोमवार को भारतीय तटरक्षक की मदद से बचाया गया।





ये मछुआरे सात मई को मछली पकड़ने की नाव खरीदने आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम गए थे और वहां से लौटते समय नौका में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी आने के कारण वे गंजम जिले के सोनपुट के पास तट से लगभग 4-5 किमी दूर समुद्र में फंस गए थे।





विशेष राहत आयुक्त (एसआरसी) पी.के. जेना ने बताया कि आंध्र प्रदेश के विजाग से नाव में सवार 11 मछुआरे गंजम जिले के पति सोनपुर समुद्र तट के पास फंस गए। पति सोनपुर समुद्र तट के पास समुद्र में उनकी नाव खराब होने के कारण वे लहरों से नहीं निपट पाए।

जेना ने कहा कि शाम 4.32 बजे मछुआरों के बारे में सूचना मिलने के तुरंत बाद उन्होंने भुवनेश्वर और पारादीप में तैनात भारतीय तटरक्षक अधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा की।





11persons in a boat coming from Vizag got struck close to Pati Sonapur beach in Ganjam Dist. They couldn’t negotiate the waves as their boat malfunctioned. Got information from @Ganjam_Admin at 4.32pm, coordinated with @IndiaCoastGuard Bhubaneswar and Paradeep DIGs 4 air rescue. — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) May 9, 2022

एसआरसी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, हेलीकॉप्टर ने शाम 4.55 बजे उड़ान भरनी शुरू कर दी थी और सभी 11 फंसे हुए लोगों को हेलीकॉप्टर ऑपरेशन के माध्यम से शाम 6.15 बजे तक बचा लिया गया। यह एक बड़ा ऑपरेशन था। भारतीय द्वारा एक उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धि। बिजली जैसी तेज प्रतिक्रिया, पूर्ण सटीक हवाई बचाव और यह इतनी तेजी से किया गया। टीम के लिए गौरव।

Helicopter started flying at 4.55pm and all 11stranded persons rescued through helicopter operations by 6.15 pm . A great operation. Outstanding achievement by @IndiaCoastGuard . Lightning fast response, absolute precision air rescue and so fast. Kudos to the team. — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) May 9, 2022

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भुवनेश्वर के अनुसार, चक्रवाती तूफान आसनी पिछले 6 घंटे के दौरान पश्चिम उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से आगे बढ़ा। यह फिलहाल पुरी के करीब 590 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-पश्चिम और गोपालपुर, ओडिशा से लगभग 510 किमी दक्षिण-पश्चिम में है।