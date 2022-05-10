8 घंटे तक ओडिशा के समुद्र में फंसे रहे 11 मछुआरे, तटरक्षक बलों ने बचाई जान

#Cyclone ‘Asani’.@IndiaCoastGuard, being true to it’s motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah’ rescued 11 crew from a distressed boat off #Gopalpur, #Odisha Coast. #BayOfBengal #SAR #EastCoast #harkaamdeshkenaam #FishermenRescueatsea #Savinglives pic.twitter.com/yI7daR5Zqr— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 9, 2022
11persons in a boat coming from Vizag got struck close to Pati Sonapur beach in Ganjam Dist. They couldn’t negotiate the waves as their boat malfunctioned. Got information from @Ganjam_Admin at 4.32pm, coordinated with @IndiaCoastGuard Bhubaneswar and Paradeep DIGs 4 air rescue.— Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) May 9, 2022
Helicopter started flying at 4.55pm and all 11stranded persons rescued through helicopter operations by 6.15 pm . A great operation. Outstanding achievement by @IndiaCoastGuard . Lightning fast response, absolute precision air rescue and so fast. Kudos to the team.— Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) May 9, 2022