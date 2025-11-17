सोमवार, 17 नवंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. controversy on assam ministar gobhi ki kheti post on bihar election
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 17 नवंबर 2025 (12:02 IST)

बिहार में NDA की जीत के बाद 'गोभी की खेती' पर क्यों मचा बवाल, क्या है इसका भागलपुर कनेक्शन?

gobhi ki kheti
Controversy on Gobhi Ki Kheti viral post : बिहार में एनडीए की बंपर जीत के बाद असम के मंत्री अशोक सिंघल के 'गोभी की खेती' पोस्ट पर विवाद हो रहा है। इस पोस्ट को 1989 के भागलपुर दंगे से जोड़ा जा रहा है, जिसमें कई मुसलमानों की हत्या हुई थी। पोस्ट पर सियासी बवाल मच गया। गौरव गोगोई से लेकर शशि थरूर तक विपक्ष से जुड़े कई दिग्गजों ने इस पर प्रतिक्रिया दी।
 
असम के स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण और सिंचाई विभाग के मंत्री अशोक सिंघल ने फूलगोभी की एक पोस्ट के साथ इसका जश्न मनाया। बिहार में गोभी की खेती तो मंजूरी मिल गई है। पहले तो यह पोस्ट बेमेल लगी लेकिन बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल गया। इसे साल 1989 में हुए भागलपुर दंगे से जोड़कर देखा जाने लगा।
 
पोस्ट के कुछ घंटों बाद असम के मंत्री ने बिहार में बड़ी जीत का श्रेय अमित शाह को दिया और इसके कई कारण गिनाए। इनमें से एक सामाजिक इंजीनियरिंग और सांस्कृतिक पहुंच थी।
 
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के उपनेता गौरव गोगोई ने इस पोस्ट को अश्लील और शर्मनाक बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तस्वीर 1989 के लोगैन नरसंहार से व्यापक रूप से जुड़ी हुई है, जहां भागलपुर हिंसा के दौरान 116 मुसलमानों की हत्या कर उनके शवों को फूलगोभी के बागानों के नीचे छिपा दिया गया था।
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर से भी इस पोस्ट को टैग करते हुए पूछ लिया गया कि क्या वे ऐसे बयान की निंदा करवाएंगे? इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि भारत का राष्ट्रवाद और हिंदू धर्म किसी भी तरह की हिंसा, हत्या या नरसंहार की सराहना नहीं करता। 

बहरहाल फूलगोभी वाली पोस्ट पर विवाद और लोगों की व्यापक आलोचनाओं के बावजूद भाजपा नेता ने इसे न तो हटाया है और न ही इसमें कोई बदलाव किया है। 
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
LIVE: नीतीश कुमार का बिहार CM पद से इस्तीफा

ISRO कर रहा बड़ी तैयारी, Chandrayaan-4 करेगा कमाल, 7 सैटेलाइट होंगे लांच

ISRO कर रहा बड़ी तैयारी, Chandrayaan-4 करेगा कमाल, 7 सैटेलाइट होंगे लांचISRO is making big preparations : भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) बड़ी तैयारी कर रहा है। इसरो ने 2028 में चंद्रयान-4 मिशन और 2027 में मानवयुक्त गगनयान मिशन की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। आने वाले वित्त वर्ष में 7 और सैटेलाइट लॉन्चिंग की योजना बनाई जा रही है। इन मिशनों में एक कमर्शियल कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट, कई PSLV और GSLV उड़ानें शामिल होंगी। दुनिया की स्पेस इकोनॉमी भी तेजी से फैल रही है। ISRO का लक्ष्य है कि भारत की हिस्सेदारी 2 प्रतिशत से बढ़कर 8 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच जाए।

महाराष्ट्र में CM फडणवीस का तगड़ा दांव, उद्धव ठाकरे को सौंपी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

महाराष्ट्र में CM फडणवीस का तगड़ा दांव, उद्धव ठाकरे को सौंपी बड़ी जिम्मेदारीChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis News : महाराष्ट्र में मुख्‍यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने उद्धव ठाकरे को लेकर बड़ा दांव चला है। महाराष्ट्र की भाजपा नीत महायुति सरकार ने बालासाहेब ठाकरे राष्ट्रीय स्मारक लोक न्यास का पुनर्गठन करते हुए शिवसेना (उबाठा) प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को एक बार फिर ट्रस्ट का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है। फडणवीस सरकार का यह फैसला राजनीतिक नजरिए से बेहद अहम माना जा रहा है, क्‍योंकि मुंबई में कुछ ही महीनों में बीएमसी चुनाव होने हैं।

बिहार में सरकार गठन की तैयारियां तेज, कौन होगा मुख्‍यमंत्री, कब होगा शपथ ग्रहण

बिहार में सरकार गठन की तैयारियां तेज, कौन होगा मुख्‍यमंत्री, कब होगा शपथ ग्रहणबिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 में एनडीए की प्रचंड जीत के बाद अब नई सरकार के गठन की तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार सोमवार को राजभवन में राज्यपाल को अपना इस्तीफा सौंपेंगे। एनडीए गठबंधन की पार्टियों के विधायकों के बैठकों का दौर जारी है। इस बीच कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि नीतीश कुमार को राज्‍य का मुख्‍यमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है और वे 19 नवंबर से 20 नवंबर के बीच शपथ पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में हार पर होगा मंथन, तेजस्वी ने राजद विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में हार पर होगा मंथन, तेजस्वी ने राजद विधायकों की बुलाई बैठकTejashwi Yadav News : बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार और उसके बाद बहन रोहिणी आचार्य के नाराज होकर घर छोड़ने के बाद तेजस्वी यादव पार्टी के विधायकों संग कल यानी सोमवार को बैठक करेंगे, जिसमें हारे हुए उम्मीदवारों को भी बुलाया गया है। दूसरी ओर बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद की शर्मनाक हार के बाद लालू परिवार में कलह बढ़ गई है। लालू की बेटी रोहिणी आचार्य ने परिवार से नाता तोड़ने के साथ ही राजनीति भी छोड़ देने का ऐलान कर दिया।

Rohini Acharya : रोहिणी आचार्य के आरोपों से मचा सियासी तूफान, कौन हैं तेजस्वी के करीबी रमीज नेमत

Rohini Acharya : रोहिणी आचार्य के आरोपों से मचा सियासी तूफान, कौन हैं तेजस्वी के करीबी रमीज नेमतरोहिणी आचार्य ने कहा कि संजय यादव ने ही यह करने को कहा था। रोहिणी ने एक और नाम का जिक्र किया और वह है रमीज नेमत। रोहिणी आचार्य के आरोपों के बाद रमीज नेमत सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं। यह नाम न पहले मीडिया में सुना गया था, न बिहार की राजनीति में।

और भी वीडियो देखें

LIVE: नीतीश कुमार 20 नवंबर को लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ, PM मोदी भी समारोह में होंगे शामिल

LIVE: नीतीश कुमार 20 नवंबर को लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ, PM मोदी भी समारोह में होंगे शामिलLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में राजग को भारी बहुमत के बाद राज्य में नई सरकार के गठन की कवायद तेज हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि नीतीश कुमार 20 नवंबर को पटना के गांधी मैदान में मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं। पल पल की जानकारी...

Delhi Blast : अल-फलाह यूनिवर्सिटी पर बुलडोजर एक्शन की तैयारी

Delhi Blast : अल-फलाह यूनिवर्सिटी पर बुलडोजर एक्शन की तैयारीDelhi Blast : दिल्ली ब्लास्ट मामले में NIA को उस समय बड़ी सफलता मिली जब एजेंसी ने धमाके में इस्तेमाल की गई आई20 कार के मालिक आमिर राशिद अली को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आमिर पर डॉ. उमर नबी के साथ मिलकर इस आतंकी हमले की साजिश रचने का आरोप है। इस बीच दावा किया जा रहा है कि हरियाणा की अल फलाह यूनिवर्सिटी पर बुलडोजर एक्शन की तैयारी है।

मक्का से मदीना जा रही बस में भीषण आग, 42 भारतीयों की दर्दनाक मौत

मक्का से मदीना जा रही बस में भीषण आग, 42 भारतीयों की दर्दनाक मौतBus Accident in Saudi Arabia : मक्का से मदीना जा रही एक बस में आग लगने से उसमें सवार 42 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। बताया जा रहा है कि बस में सवार सभी लोग भारतीय थे और हैदराबाद के रहने वाले थे। हादसे का शिकार हुए लोग भारत से उमराह करने के लिए सऊदी अरब गए थे।

झारखंड का रजत जयंती समारोह, जतरा में CM सोरेन ने बजाया नगाडा

झारखंड का रजत जयंती समारोह, जतरा में CM सोरेन ने बजाया नगाडाJharkhand news in hindi : मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के नेतृत्व में पहले बार के नेतृत्व में झारखंड का राज्य स्थापना दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। राज्य के रजत जयंती के अवसर पर जतरा का आयोजन किया गया। उल्लास के माहौल में नगाड़ों, मांदर की थाप और ढोल की ताल से झारखंड गुंजायमान हुआ।

शेख हसीना पर फैसले से पहले बांग्लादेश में हिंसा, दंगाइयों को देखते ही गोली मारने के आदेश

शेख हसीना पर फैसले से पहले बांग्लादेश में हिंसा, दंगाइयों को देखते ही गोली मारने के आदेशBangladesh Violence : पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले बांग्लादेश के कई शहरों में हिंसा भड़क गई। अंतरिम सरकार ने हिंसा करने वालों पर गोली चलाने के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमत

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमतOnePlus 15 News : वन प्लस अपने नए फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 15 को भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। आधिकारिक लॉन्च से पहले ही फोन के दाम और फीचर्स से जुड़ी कई जानकारियां लीक हो चुकी हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्‍स के अनुसार फोन की कीमत, बैटरी और प्रोसेसर सहित कई प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन अब सामने आ चुके हैं।

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्सLava Agni 4 Launching Date: Lava Agni 4 का टीजर सामने आ गया है। लावा मोबाइल्स के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ऐलान किया की कि अग्नि सीरीज़ का अगला मॉडल 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लॉन्च की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही डिवाइस में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर का एक टीजर भी जारी किया गया। चिपसेट का खुलासा किए बिना, कंपनी ने डाइमेंशन लोगो साझा किया।

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AI

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AISmartphone era will end in 5-6 years: कल्पना कीजिए, एक ऐसा दौर जहां आपका स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ एक स्क्रीन न हो, बल्कि आपकी हर कल्पना को जीवंत करने वाला जादू का लैंप हो। जहां ऐप्स और ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम की दुनिया खत्म हो जाए, और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) आपकी हर इच्छा को रीयल-टाइम वीडियो में बदल दे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com