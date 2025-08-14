गुरुवार, 14 अगस्त 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :किश्तवाड़ , गुरुवार, 14 अगस्त 2025 (15:10 IST)

बड़ी खबर, जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटा, 12 की मौत

Kishtwar Cloud Burst : जम्मू-कश्मीर में किश्तवाड़ जिले के चशोती इलाके में गुरुवार को बादल फटने से कम से कम 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका है।

जम्मू कश्मीर में कई इलाकों में हुई भारी बारिश की वजह से राजौरी और पुंछ में बाढ़ से हालात है। मचैल माता मंदिर के पास लगे टेंट बह गए। यहां सैकड़ों लोग धार्मिक यात्रा के लिए जुटे थे। राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है।

किश्तवाड़ के उपायुक्त पंकज शर्मा ने कहा कि किश्तवाड़ के चशोती इलाके में अचानक बाढ़ आ गई है, जो मचैल माता यात्रा का प्रारंभिक बिंदु है। बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया है।
 
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय ने ट्वीट किया, 'चोसिटी किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटने से व्यथित हूं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। सिविल, पुलिस, सेना, NDRF और SDRF अधिकारियों को बचाव एवं राहत अभियान को और तेज़ करने और प्रभावितों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए।'
केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने किश्तवाड़ के उपायुक्त पंकज कुमार शर्मा से इस संबंध में बात की है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया साइट ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'चशोती क्षेत्र में बादल फटने की एक बड़ी घटना हुई है, जिससे भारी जनहानि होने की आशंका है। प्रशासन कार्रवाई में तुरंत जुट गया है और बचाव दल घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गया है।'
उन्होंने कहा कि क्षति का आकलन किया जा रहा है और आवश्यक बचाव एवं चिकित्सा प्रबंधन व्यवस्था की जा रही है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
