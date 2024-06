जगन्नाथ मंदिर के चारों द्वार खुले, CM बनते ही मोहन माझी ने दी सौगात

#WATCH | Puri: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi says, "We had proposed to open all the four gates of Jagannath Temple in yesterday's cabinet meeting. The proposal was passed and today at 6:30 am, I along with my MLAs and Puri MP (Sambit Patra) attended the 'Mangala aarti'... For the… pic.twitter.com/vioZvBEjl3