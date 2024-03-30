शनिवार, 30 मार्च 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 30 मार्च 2024 (07:58 IST)

Live : कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द ए खाक होगा मुख्‍तार अंसारी

mukhtar ansari
Live Updates 30 march : मुख्तार अंसारी को आज सुबह 10 बजे गाजीपुर के कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द ए खाक किया जाएगा। 28 मार्च को बांदा जेल में कार्डियक अरेस्ट के बाद अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान हुुई थी मौत। पल-पल की जानकारी...


07:55 AM, 30th Mar
गाजीपुर में पुलिस ने किए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। अंसारी के आवास के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात।
सुबह 10 बजे कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान अंसारी को सुपुर्दे खाक किया जाएगा।

07:54 AM, 30th Mar
बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में चिकित्सकों के एक समूह द्वारा पोस्टमॉर्टम किए जाने के बाद मुख्तार अंसारी का शव को गाजीपुर जिले के मोहम्मदाबाद युसुफपुर लाया। 26 वाहनों के काफिले में अंसारी का शव देर रात उसके पैतृक निवास पहुंचा। 
पति के लिए छोड़ी थी लालबत्‍ती, क्‍या अब बन सकती हैं दिल्‍ली की सीएम?

पति के लिए छोड़ी थी लालबत्‍ती, क्‍या अब बन सकती हैं दिल्‍ली की सीएम?Sunita Kejriwal: दिल्‍ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ईडी की गिरफ्त में हैं। अब तक उन्‍होंने सीएम पद से इस्‍तीफा नहीं दिया है। हालांकि वे दो बार हिरासत से ऑर्डर देकर अपना काम भी जारी रखे हुए हैं। इसी बीच अटकलों से खबरें आ रही हैं कि क्‍या केजरीवाल की पत्‍नी सुनीता केजरीवाल दिल्‍ली की सीएम बन सकती हैं। बता दें कि इन तमाम अटकलों के बीच आम आदमी पार्टी की नेता आतिशी का नाम भी चर्चा में है।

क्या है पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान की नवजात बेटी का नाम?

क्या है पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान की नवजात बेटी का नाम?CM मान ने कहा- हमारे परिवार के लिए आज बड़ा दिन है

जो बेटियों-बहनों के भाव लगाते हैं, वे आपके कभी नहीं हो सकते

जो बेटियों-बहनों के भाव लगाते हैं, वे आपके कभी नहीं हो सकतेमंडी में रोड शो के दौरान कंगना रनौत का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

TMC सांसद साकेत गोखले का आरोप, 72 घंटे में IT विभाग के 11 नोटिस मिले

TMC सांसद साकेत गोखले का आरोप, 72 घंटे में IT विभाग के 11 नोटिस मिलेStatement of MP Saket Gokhale regarding Income Tax Department notice : तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) के सांसद साकेत गोखले ने शुक्रवार को आरोप लगाया कि लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले केंद्र सरकार विपक्ष पर दबाव बनाने का प्रयास कर रही है। इसके साथ ही गोखले ने कहा कि उन्हें पिछले 72 घंटों में आयकर विभाग से 11 नोटिस मिले हैं।

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का दावा, मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया खातों पर लगाई रोक

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का दावा, मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया खातों पर लगाई रोकPraveen Togadia's claim regarding social media accounts : अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने शुक्रवार को दावा किया कि गुजरे एक पखवाड़े में वॉट्सऐप, फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम सरीखे सोशल मीडिया मंचों पर उनके सभी खातों पर रोक लगा दी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस रोक से उनके संगठन का मानव कल्याण का अभियान बाधित हो रहा है।

दिल्ली में मौसम का सबसे गर्म दिन, कैसा रहेगा UP और MP में मौसम

दिल्ली में मौसम का सबसे गर्म दिन, कैसा रहेगा UP और MP में मौसमWeather Update : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में शुक्रवार साल का अब तक का सबसे गर्म दिन रहा और अधिकतम तापमान इस मौसम के औसत से 5 डिग्री अधिक 37.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

भारतीय नौसेना ने बंधक बनाए गए ईरानी पोत और 23 पाकिस्तानियों को छुड़ाया

भारतीय नौसेना ने बंधक बनाए गए ईरानी पोत और 23 पाकिस्तानियों को छुड़ायाIndian Navy rescues Iranian vessel and 23 Pakistanis : भारतीय नौसेना ने बंधक बनाए गए मछली पकड़ने वाले ईरानी पोत और उसके चालक दल के सदस्य के रूप में कार्यरत 23 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को समुद्री लुटेरों के खिलाफ 12 घंटे से अधिक चले अभियान के बाद छुड़ा लिया। घटना के समय मछली पकड़ने वाला पोत सोकोट्रा से लगभग 90 समुद्री मील दक्षिण पश्चिम में था और बताया गया कि समुद्री लुटेरे उस पर सवार थे।

मुख्य जलाशयों की भंडारण क्षमता में भारी गिरावट, जल आयोग ने जारी किए आंकड़े

मुख्य जलाशयों की भंडारण क्षमता में भारी गिरावट, जल आयोग ने जारी किए आंकड़ेDrastic decline in storage capacity of main reservoirs : भारत के 150 प्राथमिक जलाशयों की भंडारण क्षमता उनकी कुल क्षमता के 36 प्रतिशत तक गिर गई है। कर्नाटक जैसे दक्षिणी राज्य पिछले वर्ष और 10 साल के औसत के मुकाबले जल भंडारण में भारी कमी का सामना कर रहे हैं। गर्मी के मौसम में जलाशय क्षमता में सप्ताह दर सप्ताह कमी आ रही है।

भाजपा ने पिछले 20 साल में छिंदवाड़ा के लिए कुछ नहीं किया : कमलनाथ

भाजपा ने पिछले 20 साल में छिंदवाड़ा के लिए कुछ नहीं किया : कमलनाथKamal Nath targets BJP regarding Chhindwara : कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कमलनाथ ने सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर हमला बोलते हुए शुक्रवार को कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश में 20 साल तक सत्ता में रहने के बावजूद भाजपा ने उनके गृह क्षेत्र छिंदवाड़ा के लिए कुछ भी नहीं किया। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री रहे कमलनाथ ने छिंदवाड़ा के विकास का श्रेय लेने की कोशिश भी की।

बेटे बृजेंद्र के बाद बीरेंद्र सिंह के भी कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के आसार

बेटे बृजेंद्र के बाद बीरेंद्र सिंह के भी कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के आसारBirendra Singh also likely to join Congress : हरियाणा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी को छोड़कर कांग्रेस का दामन थामने वाले पूर्व सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह के बाद उनके पिता पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बीरेंद्र सिंह के भी कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के आसार हैं। बीरेंद्र सिंह ने दावा किया कि जब वह कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगे तो उनके साथ हरियाणा के दो मौजूदा विधायक भी कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगे।

क्या iPhone SE4 होगा अब तक सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, फीचर्स को लेकर बड़े खुलासे

क्या iPhone SE4 होगा अब तक सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, फीचर्स को लेकर बड़े खुलासेiPhone SE4 अब तक का सबसे सस्ता आईफोन होने वाला है। फिलहाल अभी ऐपल की तरफ से इस चीपेस्ट आईफोन की लॉन्चिंग डेट का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है लेकिन जिस तरह से इसके फीचर्स को लेकर लीक्स सामने आ रहे हैं उससे ऐसा लगता है कि यह जल्द ही बाजार में आने वाला है।

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh , जान लीजिए Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 के दाम

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh , जान लीजिए Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 के दामSamsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 officially launched in India : देश के जाने माने कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ब्रांड सैमसंग ने मिड प्रीमियम सेगमेंट के अपने दो नये ब्रांड गैलेक्सी ए55 5जी और गैलेक्सी ए35 5जी (Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 ) को लॉन्च किया।

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगेPoco ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में M6 5G को भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन को एक्सक्लूसिव एयरटेल प्रीपेड बंडल के साथ ऑफर किया गया है। Poco M6 5G में प्रोसेसर के तौर पर MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC दिया गया है।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।
