4 साल पहले कप्तानी मिलने पर दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले रोहित शर्मा के पास अब यह है प्लान (वीडियो)

Goals & excitement

Working with Rahul Dravid @imVkohli's legacy as India's white-ball captain #TeamIndia's new white-ball captain @ImRo45 discusses it all in this special feature for https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ



Watch the full interview https://t.co/JVS0Qff905 pic.twitter.com/kFlqZxWh5t