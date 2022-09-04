इशारे में बताया राहुल द्रविड़ ने कैसी है पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजी, ट्विटर पर हुई तारीफ

हालांकि एक सवाल के जवाब जिसके लिए उनकी सबसे ज्यादा तारीफ हुई वह यह था कि पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय गेंदबाजी में क्या अंतर है। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान की तारीफ में एक अंग्रेजी शब्द का उपयोग करना चाहा लेकिन प्रेस वार्ता की गरिमा बनाए रखने के लिए उन्होंने सिर्फ उस अक्षर का पहला नाम कहा।
यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर खासा वायरल हुआ और कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स और ट्वाट देखने को मिले।
हालांकि अब वह शब्द क्या था वह तो राहुल द्रवड़ ही बेहतर बता सकते हैं लेकिन कुछ उस शब्द को जानकर भी पाकिस्तनी गेंदबाजी की टांग खींचने में लगे हुए हैं।
What's the letter word that #TeamIndia coach Rahul Dravid is referring to?— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2022
DP World #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #BelieveInBlue #GreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/qJB2oEaK4c
Rahul Dravid had to drop a year at school, it was Class 8— El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) September 4, 2022
Because he was allocated to Sec. C.
India coach Rahul Dravid said he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as "glamorous" as their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament. pic.twitter.com/4QwOIAkUQO— Pakistan Republic (@republicdotpk) September 4, 2022
Rahul Dravid during press conference wanted to utter word 'Sexy' but he avoided it and it was very enjoyable moment. Humility at its best. Whattay a player, coach and overall very good Human Being. India team is very fortunate enough to have coach like this.— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 4, 2022
Did Rahul Dravid just call the Pakistani Bowling lineup ‘Shit’.. never expected this from the legend— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 4, 2022