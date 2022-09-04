रविवार, 4 सितम्बर 2022
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Rahul Dravid avoids to use the four letter word for Pakistani bowlers

इशारे में बताया राहुल द्रविड़ ने कैसी है पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजी, ट्विटर पर हुई तारीफ

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 4 सितम्बर 2022 (17:05 IST)
हमें फॉलो करें
भारत पाकिस्तान मुकाबले से पहले कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने एक प्रेस कॉंंफ्रेस की थी। इसमें कई सवालों के जवाब दिए गए थे। जिसमें विराट कोहली की फिटनेस से लेकर आवेश खान की उपलब्धि शामिल थी।

हालांकि एक सवाल के जवाब जिसके लिए उनकी सबसे ज्यादा तारीफ हुई वह यह था कि पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय गेंदबाजी में क्या अंतर है। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान की तारीफ में एक अंग्रेजी शब्द का उपयोग करना चाहा लेकिन प्रेस वार्ता की गरिमा बनाए रखने के लिए उन्होंने सिर्फ उस अक्षर का पहला नाम कहा।

यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर खासा वायरल हुआ और कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स और ट्वाट देखने को मिले।

हालांकि अब वह शब्द क्या था वह तो राहुल द्रवड़ ही बेहतर बता सकते हैं लेकिन कुछ उस शब्द को जानकर भी पाकिस्तनी गेंदबाजी की टांग खींचने में लगे हुए हैं।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :