मंगलवार, 9 फ़रवरी 2021
करारी हार के बाद फैंस ने चाहे टीम इंडिया में यह दो बदलाव

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 9 फ़रवरी 2021 (19:23 IST)
चेन्नई के एम ए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में खेले गए भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड के पहले मैच में ही टीम इंडिया चौथी पारी में 192 रनों पर धराशाही हो गई। यह मैच भारत 227 रनों से हार गया।

दूसरा मैच भी यहीं खेला जाना है इसलिए भारतीय फैंस दूसरा झटका सहने की स्थिती में नहीं है। वैसे तो फैंस जो मांग ट्विटर के जरिए कर रहे हैं वह इस टेस्ट में भी अंतिम ग्यारह में शामिल होने चाहिए थे। लेकिन अब जब टीम 0-1 से पीछे है तो फैंस जोर देकर अपनी मांग रख रहे हैं।

फैंस का मानना है कि चेन्नई में खेले जाने वाले दूसरे टेस्ट में सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा की जगह केएल राहुल और बाएं हाथ के स्पिन गेंदबाज शाहबाज नदीम की जगह कुलदीप यादव को खिलाया जाए।

चेपॉक पर रोहित शर्मा पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहे उन्होंने दोनों पारियों में कुल 18 रन बनाए। पहली पारी में रोहित शर्मा जोफ्रा आर्चर की गेंद पर 6 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए और दूसरी पारी में जैक लीच की गेंद पर क्लीन बोल्ड हो गए।

वहीं अक्षर पटेल की चोट के कारण टीम में शामिल हुए शाहबाज नदीम ने पहली पारी में 167 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए। दूसरी पारी में भी वह इतने ही विकेट 66 रन देकर ले पाए। फैंस कुछ इस अंदाज में ट्विटर पर यह मांग कर रहे हैं।
अब देखना होगा कि कोच रवि शास्त्री और विराट कोहली फैंस की यह मांग दूसरे टेस्ट से पहले सुनते हैं या नहीं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


