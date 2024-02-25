रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Ben Stokes reaction after getting bowled, saved by umpires reaction IND vs ENG 4TH Test
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024 (15:49 IST)

बेन स्टोक्स जिस अंपायर कॉल की कर रहे थे आलोचना उसी ने उन्हें बचाया, हुए ट्रोल

Ben Stokes ने भारत के खिलाफ राजकोट टेस्ट मैच हारने के बाद डीआरएस पर सवाल खड़े किए थे

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes and Umpire's Call, IND vs ENG 4th Match : भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चौथा मैच रांची में खेला जा रहा है जहाँ इंग्लैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लेने के बाद 353 रन बनाए, भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी में 307 बनाए। इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी में 4 विकेट गिरने के बाद बल्लेबाजी कर रहे कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) 4 रन बनाकर आउट हुए लेकिन 4 रन में भी उन्हें 2 जीवनदान मिले। 

कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) द्वारा बोल्ड होने के बाद बेन स्टोक्स का रिएक्शन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। DRS पर नाराजगी जताने के एक हफ्ते बाद, बेन स्टोक्स को रांची में खेले जा रहे टेस्ट में बल्लेबाजी के दौरान में दूसरा जीवनदान दिया गया, चौथे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन रांची में अंपायर कॉल ने उन्हें बचा लिया।

उन्हें जीवनदान तब दिया गया जब 30वें ओवर में रवींद्र जड़ेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) उन्हें स्टंप के सामने फसाने में सफल रहे लेकिन अंपायर रॉड टकर (Rod Tucker) को जडेजा की अपील में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं थी क्योंकि गेंद काफी घूम रही थी।

कुछ वक्त तक रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और खिलाडियों के बीच चर्चा होने के बाद LBW के लिए DRS लिया, गेंद स्टंप्स से टकराने वाली थी, लेकिनDRS द्वारा इसे अंपायर की कॉल (Umpire's Call) करार दिया गया। जिस अंपायर कॉल को हटाने की बात बेन स्टोक्स कर रहे थे, उसी ने उन्हें जीवनदान दिया लेकिन वे ज्यादा देर कुलदीप की घातक गेंदबाजी से नहीं बच पाए और बोल्ड हो गए लेकिन बोल्ड होने के बाद जो उनका रिएक्शन था, वो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है।  

क्या कहा था Ben Stokes ने  Umpire's Call को लेकर? 
 बेन स्टोक्स ने भारत के खिलाफ राजकोट टेस्ट मैच हारने के बाद डीआरएस पर सवाल खड़े किए थे। स्टोक्स ने कहा था कि डीआरएस में से अंपायर्स कॉल को हटा देना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर गेंद स्टंप से टकरा रही है, तो वह टकरा रही है
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
पाकिस्तान में सीरीज से पहले सिक्योरिटी टीम भेजेगा न्यूजीलैंड
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट

बॉलीवुड

राम मंदिर

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष 2024

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com