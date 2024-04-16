पिचों को क्यों बनाया जा रहा है गेंदबाजों का कब्रगाह? हर्षा भोगले ने दागा सवाल कौन गेंदबाज बनना चाहेगा मैच देखकर बोले सचिन तेंदुलकर

I will reiterate this. We need greater balance between bat and ball and in a situation where the pitches aren't helping, the ball must do more in the air. How about a Duke ball, a ball with a more pronounced seam, that allows more lateral movement and ensures batters can't just… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2024

Deepak Chahar said to me in jest before one of the games that maybe the groundsmen are looking for 300 pitches and hoped that they could prepare 200 pitches, which in spite of the smile, was a revealing statement. Pitches must allow bowlers to come into the game otherwise it…

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2024

What an incredible display of power hitting by both @SunRisers and @RCBTweets.





549 runs scored in 40 overs today!

Who wants to be a bowler? #RCBvSRH #IPL2024

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 15, 2024

मशहूर क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने सोमवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ हुए रनों के अंबार से खुश नहीं है। उन्होंने ऐसे मैचों को क्रिकेट में गेंद और बल्ले के बीच खाई पैदा करने वाला बताया। हर्षा भोगले ने 2 ट्वीट किए जिसमें वह गेंद में बदलाव की बात कर रहे हैं और दूसरे में वह 260 से 270 की पिचों को खराब करार दे रहे हैं।पहले ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि मैं यह बात दोहराऊंगा, हमें बल्ले और गेंद के बीच अधिक संतुलन की जरूरत है और ऐसी स्थिति में जहां पिचों से मदद नहीं मिल रही है, गेंद को हवा में अधिक लहराना होगा। ड्यूक गेंद के बारे में सोचना चाहिए जिसमें एक अधिक स्पष्ट सीम वाली गेंद, जो अधिक पार्श्व गति से लहराती है और यह सुनिश्चित करती है कि बल्लेबाज अपनी इच्छानुसार बल्ला नहीं भांज पाए। इस पर विशेषज्ञों की राय सुनना चाहता हूं।दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि दीपक चाहर ने एक मैच से पहले मजाक में मुझसे कहा था कि शायद ग्राउंड्समैन 300 पिचों की तलाश में हैं और उन्हें उम्मीद है कि वे 200 पिचें तैयार कर सकते हैं, जो मुस्कुराहट के बावजूद एक खुलासा करने वाला बयान था। पिचों को गेंदबाजों को खेल में रहने की अनुमति देनी चाहिए अन्यथा यह क्रिकेट का खेल नहीं रह जाएगा, जिसका मतलब गेंद बनाम बल्ला है। ये 260/270 पिचें अच्छी पिचें नहीं हैं।गौरतलब है कि कल रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच में बल्लेबाजों ने रिकॉर्ड पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़े। इस आंकड़ो को सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी ट्वीट किया और कहा कि मैच में 40 ओवरों मे 543 रन बने। ऐसे में कोई गेंदबाज क्यों बनना चाहेगी।दोनों ही विशेषज्ञों की बात अपनी जगह सही है। आईपीएल के 3 बड़े स्कोर इस ही सत्र में देखने को मिले हैं जिसमें 2 बार सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और एक बार कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स ने 272 रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाया था। ऐसे में लग रहा है कि सिर्फ मैदान और टीवी पर देखने वाले दर्शकों की संख्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए बल्ले के लिए स्वर्ग और गेंद के लिए कब्रगाह बनाया जा रहा है।