मंगलवार, 16 अप्रैल 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2024
  3. आईपीएल 2024 न्यूज़
  4. Harsha Bhogle comes down heavily on Placid ptiches favoring gigantic totals
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 16 अप्रैल 2024 (16:56 IST)

पिचों को क्यों बनाया जा रहा है गेंदबाजों का कब्रगाह? हर्षा भोगले ने दागा सवाल

कौन गेंदबाज बनना चाहेगा मैच देखकर बोले सचिन तेंदुलकर

पिचों को क्यों बनाया जा रहा है गेंदबाजों का कब्रगाह? हर्षा भोगले ने दागा सवाल - Harsha Bhogle comes down heavily on Placid ptiches favoring gigantic totals
मशहूर क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने सोमवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ हुए रनों के अंबार से खुश नहीं है। उन्होंने ऐसे मैचों को क्रिकेट में गेंद और बल्ले के बीच खाई पैदा करने वाला बताया।  हर्षा भोगले ने  2 ट्वीट किए जिसमें वह गेंद में बदलाव की बात कर रहे हैं और दूसरे में वह 260 से 270 की पिचों को खराब करार दे रहे हैं।
पहले ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि मैं यह बात दोहराऊंगा, हमें बल्ले और गेंद के बीच अधिक संतुलन की जरूरत है और ऐसी स्थिति में जहां पिचों से मदद नहीं मिल रही है, गेंद को हवा में अधिक लहराना होगा। ड्यूक गेंद के बारे में सोचना चाहिए जिसमें एक अधिक स्पष्ट सीम वाली गेंद, जो अधिक पार्श्व गति से लहराती है और यह सुनिश्चित करती है कि बल्लेबाज अपनी इच्छानुसार बल्ला नहीं भांज पाए। इस पर विशेषज्ञों की राय सुनना चाहता हूं।
दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि दीपक चाहर ने एक मैच से पहले मजाक में मुझसे कहा था कि शायद ग्राउंड्समैन 300 पिचों की तलाश में हैं और उन्हें उम्मीद है कि वे 200 पिचें तैयार कर सकते हैं, जो मुस्कुराहट के बावजूद एक खुलासा करने वाला बयान था। पिचों को गेंदबाजों को खेल में रहने की अनुमति देनी चाहिए अन्यथा यह क्रिकेट का खेल नहीं रह जाएगा, जिसका मतलब गेंद बनाम बल्ला है। ये 260/270 पिचें अच्छी पिचें नहीं हैं।

गौरतलब है कि कल  रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलूरू बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच में बल्लेबाजों ने रिकॉर्ड पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़े। इस आंकड़ो को सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी ट्वीट किया और कहा कि मैच में 40 ओवरों मे 543 रन बने। ऐसे में कोई गेंदबाज क्यों बनना चाहेगी।

दोनों ही विशेषज्ञों की बात अपनी जगह सही है। आईपीएल के 3 बड़े स्कोर इस ही सत्र में देखने को मिले हैं जिसमें 2 बार सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद  और एक बार कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स ने 272 रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाया था। ऐसे में लग रहा है कि सिर्फ मैदान और टीवी पर देखने वाले दर्शकों की संख्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए बल्ले के लिए स्वर्ग और गेंद के लिए कब्रगाह बनाया जा रहा है। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरत

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरतबुरे फॉर्म और चोट से गुजरे श्रेयस अय्यर टीम के साथ जुड़ गए हैं। लेकिन अब उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि अकेला रिंकू सिंह कब तक कोलकाता को ऐसे अकेले दम पर जिताता रहेगा। अब टीम को एकजुट होकर खेलने की जरूरत है। उम्मीद है टीम से वापस जुड़े गौतम गंभीर इस पर जरूर काम करेंगे।

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिट

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिटIPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Team Preview : IPL के इतिहास में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) संयुक्त रूप से सबसे सफल टीम है। उन्होंने अपने कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के नेतृत्व में पांच बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती है (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)। इसके अलावा वे 10 बार फाइनल और 12 बार प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं।

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजी

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजीहार्दिक पांड्या और रोहित शर्मा के फैंस एक दूसरे के आमने सामने हैं। दोनों में ही कटुता दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में इस माहौल में मुंबई इंडियन्स की टीम के अंदर का माहौल कैसा है वह देखने वाली बात होगी। ट्विटर की रील्स पर तो सभी खिलाड़ी हंसते दिख रहे हैं लेकिन रोहित शर्मा को ज्यादा फुटेज नहीं मिलती दिख रही

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियां

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियांदिल्ली कैपिटल्स अभी तक हुए आईपीएल के किसी भी सत्र में खिताब नहीं जीत पाई है। साल 2020 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियन्स के साथ खिताबी मुकाबला खेला था। कप्तान ऋषभ पंत की वापसी टीम के लिए एक सुखद खबर है लेकिन इतना ही टीम के लिए काफी नहीं होने वाला है। जान लेते हैं टीम की क्या कमजोरी और ताकते हैं।

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमाल

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमालSRH IPL 2024 Team SWOT Analysis, SRH team analysis for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats IPL 2024 : पिछले तीन वर्षों में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) मजबूत होकर वापसी करने और अपनी दूसरी IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी। उन्होंने 2008 से केवल एक ही ट्रॉफी जीती है और वह 2016 में डेविड वार्नर (David Warner) की कप्तानी के अंदर आई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर ने

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर नेपिछले साल आईपीएल के एक मैच के दौरान उन्होने MS Dhoni के पास जाकर उनसे टी शर्ट पर हस्ताक्षर का अनुरोध किया था

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

चैत्र नवरात्रि

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com