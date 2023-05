सौरव गांगुली ने मिलाया विराट कोहली से हाथ लेकिन बाद में ले लिए मजे

Man this ganguly is so calm n composed person Hate nahi rakhta dil mai He shaked hands with kohli after the match And didn't even shown any kind of aggression RESPECT #DCvRCB #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gIOFfk2NkW

Reporter: so who won the match for you?

Ganguly : Well it was Virat Kohli

Reporter: But he Scored 55 in 46 Balls

Ganguly : That's why (big laugh) pic.twitter.com/Kdi2JNMsYk