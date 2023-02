IPL ही नहीं Incredible premiere league के भी बेस्ट कप्तान बने रोहित शर्मा, मिला अवार्ड (Video)

When it came to the best captain, it was down to the wire between MSD & Hitman.@ImRo45 thanks the fans & discusses about every time they’re on the pitch



Tune-in to the #IncredibleAwards, today, 10 PM onwards, only on the Star Sports Network. #TATAIPLonStar #15YearsofIPL pic.twitter.com/HKBhESlNfw