रविवार, 21 मई 2023
रविवार, 21 मई 2023 (12:59 IST)

29 छक्के 474 रन, रिंकू सिंह ने जीता दिल, आखिरी मैच में भी लगभग जिता दिया था कोलकाता को

Lucknow Super Giants के 177 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए Kolkata Knight Riders 18 ओवर के बाद सात विकेट पर 136 रन बनाकर काफी मुश्किल में था लेकिन Rinku Singh ने 33 गेंद में नाबाद 67 रन बनाकर टीम को शानदार जीत के करीब पहुंचाया लेकिन अंतत: टीम एक रन से हार गई।रिंकू को आखिरी तीन गेंदों पर तीन छक्कों की दरकार थी। यह इस सत्र की शुरुआत में गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ उनकी नाटकीय जीत के समान ही स्थिति थी जब रिंकू ने लगातार पांच छक्के जड़कर टीम को जीत दिलाई थी।

लेकिन इस बार रिंकू दो छक्के और एक चौका ही लगा पाए जिससे लखनऊ की टीम एक रन की जीत से प्ले ऑफ में पहुंचने में सफल रही। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) के उतार-चढ़ाव भरे आईपीएल अभियान में 25 साल के रिंकू ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। केकेआर की टीम शनिवार को यहां लखनऊ सुपरजाइंट्स से एक रन से हारकर आईपीएल 2023 से बाहर हो गई।इस सत्र में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 59 की औसत और 149 की शानदार औसत से 474 रन बनाए। इसमें उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक जड़े जिसमें उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 67 नाबाद रनों की पारी रही जो उन्होंने इस सत्र के आखिरी मैच में खेली।

खेली हैं मैच जिताऊ पारियां

इस सत्र के दौरान जब जब कोलकाता मुश्किल में थी और रिंकू सिंह ने टीम को जीत तक पहुंचा दिया। गुजरात के खिलाफ अंतिम ओवर में 5 छक्के जड़कर टीम को हैरतअंगेज जीत दिलाने वाले रिंकू सिंह चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ क्रीज पर तब आए थे जब कोलकाता 33 पर 3 विकेट गंवा चुका था। वह जब रन आउट हुए तो कोलकाता जीत की दहलीज पर खड़ा हुआ था। हर बार उन्होंने ऐसी ही पारियां कोलकाता के लिए खेली हैं।

लखनऊ के कोच भी रिंकू के हुए मुरीद

लखनऊ सुपरजाइंट्स के कोच एंडी फ्लावर का मानना है कि रिंकू सिंह अपने शांत व्यवहार और सफलता की भूख के साथ भारतीय टीम में जगह बनाने का संभावित दावेदार है। फ्लावर ने मैच के बाद मीडिया से कहा, ‘‘रिंकू ने फिर से उन्हें इतना करीब लाने के लिए अपनी पूरी ताकत लगा दी, क्या ऐसा नहीं था? हम वास्तव में अच्छी स्थिति में थे लेकिन अगर वे इसे वहां से जीतते तो यह वास्तव में आश्चर्यजनक होता।’’

इंग्लैंड की टी20 विश्व कप और एशेज विजेता टीम के पूर्व कोच ने कहा कि रिंकू का भविष्य उज्जवल है।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘वह वास्तव में शारीरिक रूप से प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति की तरह दिखता है। उसमें सफलता की भूख नजर आती है और साथ ही वह विनम्र भी है। वह क्या कर सकता है इसे लेकर वह आश्वस्त है- वह वास्तव में अच्छा पैकेज है।’’फ्लावर ने कहा, ‘‘देश में बल्लेबाजी में इतनी प्रतिभा है। वह दिखा रहा है कि वह दबाव में भी ऐसा कर सकता है, यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट खेलने का एक महत्वपूर्ण पहलू है। मुझे लगता है कि उसका भविष्य उज्जवल है।’’
