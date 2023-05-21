29 छक्के 474 रन, रिंकू सिंह ने जीता दिल, आखिरी मैच में भी लगभग जिता दिया था कोलकाता को

He might not have ended up on the winning side but @rinkusingh235 played yet another fighting knock that nearly powered @KKRiders to a famous win— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023
A look at his batting summary pic.twitter.com/B9z29e5MDM
Most runs batting at No.5 and lower in an IPL season:
474 - RINKU, 2023 (Ave 59.25, SR 149.52)
472 - D Karthik, 2018 (47.20 & 149.84)
436 - Miller, 2022 (87.49 & 146.64)
419 - Pollard, 2013 (46.55 & 150.71)
406 - Russell, 2019 (50.75 & 208.20)#Rinku pic.twitter.com/C26J0bh7yj
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 20, 2023
Most 6s in the 20th over in an IPL season:
9 - Rinku, 2023 (27 balls)
8 - Bravo, 2012 (33)
8 - Rohit, 2013 (17)
8 - Dhoni, 2014 (31)
8 - H Pandya, 2019 (23)
8 - Dhoni, 2019 (29)
7* - Dhoni, 2023 (28)#Rinku #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qQcc1oq6CV
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 21, 2023
Rinku singh is like a boxer on ropes who keeps taking punches but doesn't give up. Never out of game, always ready to counter. #rinku
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 20, 2023
#Rinku this season #IPL2023 #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/jk3BuZlyC0
— Vasudev Sharma (@Vasudev11116028) May 21, 2023खेली हैं मैच जिताऊ पारियां
Rinku Singh's rescue innings:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023
3/16 & he scored 35(28)
3/92 & he scored 42*(23)
5/142 & he scored 40(15)
3/47 & he scored 46(33)
3/128 & he scored 48*(21)
5/96 & he scored 58*(31)
4/70 & he scored 53*(33)
3/35 & he scored 46(35)
4/124 & he scored 21*(10)
3/33 & he scored 54(43) pic.twitter.com/p1n25EFDbX