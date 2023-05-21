रविवार, 21 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. Mumbai Indians wins the toss and elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 21 मई 2023 (15:28 IST)

मुंबई ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी चुनी (Video)

मुंबई इंडियन्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर अपने घरेलू मैदान वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। प्लेऑफ में जगह बनाने के लिए मुंबई इंडियन्स को हर हाल में यह मैच जीतना है और फिर प्रार्थना करनी है रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर अगले मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस से हार जाए।मुंबई ने रितिक शौकीन की जगह कुमार कार्तिकेय को मौका दिया है जबकि सनराइजर्स की टीम में उमरान मलिक की वापसी हुई है।

मुंबई इंडियंस : रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), इशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), कैमरन ग्रीन, सूर्यकुमार यादव, नेहाल वढेरा, , टिम डेविड, जेसन बेहरनडॉर्फ़, पीयूष चावला, क्रिस जॉर्डन, कुमार कार्तिकेय, आकाश मधवाल

इंपैक्ट सब विकल्प : रमनदीप सिंह, विष्णु विनोद, तिलक वर्मा, ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स, संदीप वॉरियर
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद : मयंक अग्रवाल, विव्रांत शर्मा, एडन मारक्रम (कप्तान), हेनरिक क्लासेन (विकेटकीपर), हैरी ब्रूक, ग्लेन फ़िलिप्स, मयंक डागर, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, नीतीश रेड्डी, सनवीर सिंह, उमरान मलिक

इंपैक्ट सब विकल्प : राहुल त्रिपाठी, अब्दुल समद, कार्तिक त्यागी, अकील हुसैन, मयंक मार्कंडेय
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

29 छक्के 474 रन, रिंकू सिंह ने जीता दिल, आखिरी मैच में भी लगभग जिता दिया था कोलकाता को

29 छक्के 474 रन, रिंकू सिंह ने जीता दिल, आखिरी मैच में भी लगभग जिता दिया था कोलकाता कोLucknow Super Giants के 177 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए Kolkata Knight Riders 18 ओवर के बाद सात विकेट पर 136 रन बनाकर काफी मुश्किल में था लेकिन Rinku Singh ने 33 गेंद में नाबाद 67 रन बनाकर टीम को शानदार जीत के करीब पहुंचाया लेकिन अंतत: टीम एक रन से हार गई।रिंकू को आखिरी तीन गेंदों पर तीन छक्कों की दरकार थी। यह इस सत्र की शुरुआत में गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ उनकी नाटकीय जीत के समान ही स्थिति थी जब रिंकू ने लगातार पांच छक्के जड़कर टीम को जीत दिलाई थी।

सिर्फ 1 रन से लखनऊ ने कोलकाता को हराकर किया IPL से बाहर, बनाई प्लेऑफ में जगह

सिर्फ 1 रन से लखनऊ ने कोलकाता को हराकर किया IPL से बाहर, बनाई प्लेऑफ में जगहलखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स ने कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स को उनके घरेलू मैदान ईडन गार्डन्स पर रोमांचक अंदाज में सिर्फ 1 रनों से हराकर आईपीएल के प्लेऑफ में जगह बना ली। इस ही के साथ मेजबान टीम कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स का सफर भी आईपीएल में समाप्त हो गया।पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स ने 8 विकेट खोकर 177 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में सलामी बल्लेबाजों की अर्धशतकीय शुरुआत के बावजूद कोलकाता सिर्फ 1 रन इस लक्ष्य से दूर रह गया।

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और प्लेऑफ के बीच खड़ी है गुजरात टाइटंस, हर हाल में चाहिए जीत

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और प्लेऑफ के बीच खड़ी है गुजरात टाइटंस, हर हाल में चाहिए जीतRCBvsGT प्लेऑफ में जगह बनाने के लिए बेताब रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) की टीम जानती है कि गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ रविवार को यहां होने वाली इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के अंतिम लीग मैच में जीत दर्ज करने के लिए उसे क्या करने की जरूरत है। विराट कोहली फिर से अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ फॉर्म में लौट आए हैं जबकि कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी अभी तक 600 से अधिक रन बनाकर आगे बढ़कर नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। आरसीबी को इस करो या मरो वाले मैच में अपने इन दोनों सलामी बल्लेबाजों से फिर से अच्छी शुरुआत की उम्मीद होगी।

लखनऊ ने कोलकाता के खिलाफ बनाए 176 रन, लेकिन खोए 8 विकेट

लखनऊ ने कोलकाता के खिलाफ बनाए 176 रन, लेकिन खोए 8 विकेटLSGvsKKR लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में शनिवार को यहां कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए आठ विकेट पर 177 रन बनाये।लखनऊ के लिए निकोलस पूरन ने सबसे ज्याद 58 रन बनाये।केकेआर के लिए वैभव अरोड़ा, सुनील नारायण और शारदुल ठाकुर ने दो-दो विकेट लिये।

77 रनों से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर किया प्लेऑफ का टिकट पक्का

77 रनों से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर किया प्लेऑफ का टिकट पक्काचेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ 77 रनों की जीत दर्ज कर प्लेऑफ में दाखिला ले लिया है। अब चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के 14 मैचों में 17 अंक हो गए हैं और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स पहले ही इस टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई थी।

शिक्षक ने ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई छात्रा को रुड़की ले जाकर किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

शिक्षक ने ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई छात्रा को रुड़की ले जाकर किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्जसहारनपुर। उत्तर प्रदेश के सहारनपुर जिले के देवबंद थाना क्षेत्र में ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई एक नाबालिग छात्रा को उसका शिक्षक कथित तौर पर बहला-फुसलाकर रुड़की ले गया और उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। परिजनों की तहरीर पर आरोपी शिक्षक के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

Indore : 78 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग के पास है दुनिया की दुर्लभ घड़ियों का खजाना

Indore : 78 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग के पास है दुनिया की दुर्लभ घड़ियों का खजानाइंदौर। मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में अनिल भल्ला (78) के घर में दाखिल होते ही कानों में दुनियाभर की दुर्लभ घड़ियों की अलग-अलग आवाजें गूंजने लगती हैं। प्राचीन घड़ियों को चलते देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि हम किसी टाइम मशीन में बैठकर अतीत में पहुंच गए हों। भल्ला में दुर्लभ घड़ियों को सहेजने को लेकर गजब का जुनून है।

पीएम मोदी ने G-7 में पहनी रिसाइकिल सामग्री से बनी खास जैकेट

पीएम मोदी ने G-7 में पहनी रिसाइकिल सामग्री से बनी खास जैकेटPM Modi wears special jacket in G-7 Summit : G-7 समिट में भाग लेने जापान आए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रिसाइकिल सामग्री से बनी खास जैकेट पहनी। इस जैकेट के माध्यम से उन्होंने पूरी दुनिया को एक खास संदेश दिया।

PM Modi Papua new Guinea Visit : जापान की यात्रा के बाद पापुआ न्यू गिनी रवाना हुए PM मोदी

PM Modi Papua new Guinea Visit : जापान की यात्रा के बाद पापुआ न्यू गिनी रवाना हुए PM मोदीहिरोशिमा (जापान)। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 'ग्रुप ऑफ सेवन' (जी7) देशों के शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए जापान की यात्रा के बाद 3 देशों के अपने दौरे के दूसरे चरण के तहत रविवार को पापुआ न्यू गिनी रवाना हुए। मोदी ने हिरोशिमा में विश्व के कई नेताओं से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ कई वैश्विक मामलों पर चर्चा की। मोदी भारत के ऐसे पहले प्रधानमंत्री है, जो पापुआ न्यू गिनी की यात्रा कर रहे हैं।

EPFO News : क्या बदलेगा EPS 95 के तहत पेंशन का फॉर्मूला?

EPFO News : क्या बदलेगा EPS 95 के तहत पेंशन का फॉर्मूला?EPFO News : कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) मासिक पेंशन निर्धारण के मौजूदा फॉर्मूले में बदलाव पर गंभीरता से विचार कर रहा है। इसके तहत पूरी पेंशन योग्य सेवा के दौरान प्राप्त औसत पेंशन योग्य वेतन के आधार पर मासिक पेंशन निर्धारित करने का प्रस्ताव है। हालांकि, इस बारे में अंतिम निर्णय पेंशन, उसके लिए भुगतान राशि और जोखिम का आकलन करने वाले ‘एक्चुअरी’ की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद किया जाएगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com