3 बार चेन्नई तो 3 बार मुंबई से जीत चुके हैं IPL, अंबाती रायुडू को बताया रामविलास पासवान

Ambati Rayudu emotional and tears in his eyes after won IPL 2023 Trophy.



Won 6 IPL Trophy as player, joint most in the history. What a Legend.



