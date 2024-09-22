रविवार, 22 सितम्बर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 22 सितम्बर 2024 (08:45 IST)

live : न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय को करेंगे संबोधित

modi in usa
live updates : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिकी यात्रा का रविवार को दूसरा दिन है। वे न्यूयॉर्क में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:36 AM, 22nd Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी क्वाड समिट में भाग लेने के बाद फिलाडेफिया से न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे। एयरपोर्ट पर जोरदार स्वागत। 
-न्यूयार्क में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी। इस कार्यक्रम में करीब 15 हजार भारतीय शामिल होंगे।
-पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात करने को लेकर भारतीय समुदाय के लोग काफी उत्साहित हैं।

08:36 AM, 22nd Sep
अमेरिका ने भारत को 297 पुरावशेष सौंपे। अमेरिका से अब तक 578 पुरावशेष वापस। इन्हें जल्द ही भारत लाया जाएगा। 
PM मोदी का अमेरिका दौरा, सुर्खियां बना 10 साल पुराना किस्‍सा, बराक ओबामा हो गए थे भावुक

PM मोदी का अमेरिका दौरा, सुर्खियां बना 10 साल पुराना किस्‍सा, बराक ओबामा हो गए थे भावुकप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 3 दिवसीय अमेरिका दौरे पर हैं। प्रधानमंत्री की वाकपटुता से हर कोई वाकिफ है। भारत के राजदूत और पूर्व विदेश सचिव विनय क्वात्रा ने पीएम मोदी से जुड़ा 10 वर्ष पुराना एक किस्सा साझा किया है, जब वे अमेरिका दौरे पर थे। इस दौरान बराक ओबामा ने मोदी से उनके परिवार के बारे में बात की थी, तब प्रधानमंत्री का सहजतापूर्ण जवाब सुन ओबामा भावुक हो गए थे...

आतिशी दिल्ली की तीसरी महिला मुख्यमंत्री बनीं, देश की 17वीं महिला CM

आतिशी दिल्ली की तीसरी महिला मुख्यमंत्री बनीं, देश की 17वीं महिला CMAtishi became Chief Minister of Delhi: आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की नेता आतिशी ने शनिवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली और वह राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में इस शीर्ष पद पर पहुंचने वाली सभी तीन महिलाओं में सबसे कम उम्र की हैं। वह स्वतंत्र भारत में मुख्यमंत्री के पद पर आसीन होने वाली 17वीं महिला भी बन गई हैं।

Bihar : UPSC परीक्षा पास किए बिना 18 साल का लड़का बना IPS Officer, दे रहा था समोसा पार्टी, पुलिस ने ऐसे दबोचा

Bihar : UPSC परीक्षा पास किए बिना 18 साल का लड़का बना IPS Officer, दे रहा था समोसा पार्टी, पुलिस ने ऐसे दबोचाjamui bihar without clear upsc become fake ips caught : बिहार के जमुई में 18 साल का एक लड़का बिना UPSC परीक्षा पास किए IPS Officer की वर्दी पहन कर घूम रहा था। IPS बनने की खुशी में समोसा पार्टी कर रहा था। पुलिस को शक होने पर पूछताछ की गई तो युवक ने सनसनीखेज खुलासे किए। फेक आईपीएस अधिकारी बने युवक मिथिलेश कुमार PS की वर्दी पहनकर और कमर में पिस्टल लटकाकर करीब 2 लाख की बाइक पर बैठकर घर से निकला।

Tirupati Prasadam Row : तिरुपति मंदिर के लड्डू, अमूल का घी, 7 के खिलाफ FIR, क्यों फैली अफवाह

Tirupati Prasadam Row : तिरुपति मंदिर के लड्डू, अमूल का घी, 7 के खिलाफ FIR, क्यों फैली अफवाहTirupati laddu controversy : तिरुपति प्रसादम लड्डू विवाद के बीच एक नई खबर सामने आई है। आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू के इस दावे के बाद बड़ा राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो गया है कि तिरुपति के श्री वेंकटेश्वर स्वामी मंदिर में लड्डू बनाने में जानवरों की चर्बी का इस्तेमाल किया गया था।

PM मोदी मणिपुर तो जा नहीं रहे, यूक्रेन युद्ध रुकवाने की कोशिश कर रहे : असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

PM मोदी मणिपुर तो जा नहीं रहे, यूक्रेन युद्ध रुकवाने की कोशिश कर रहे : असदुद्दीन ओवैसीAsaduddin Owaisi targeted Prime Minister Modi regarding Manipur : ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि मोदी ने हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर का दौरा नहीं किया और रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध रुकवाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। ओवैसी ने कहा, मणिपुर करीब एक साल से जल रहा है। यूक्रेन युद्ध रुकवाने के लिए पुतिन के पास, जेलेंस्की के पास राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार को भेजा।

क्वाड समिट में पीएम मोदी बोले, हम किसी के खिलाफ नहीं

क्वाड समिट में पीएम मोदी बोले, हम किसी के खिलाफ नहींPM Modi in USA : पीएम मोदी ने क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन में कहा कि भारत, अमेरिका, जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया शांति के पक्षधर है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सम्मेलन ऐसे समय में हो रहा है, जब दुनिया तनाव और संघर्ष से घिरी हुई है। ऐसे में साझा लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के आधार पर क्वाड का एक साथ काम करना पूरी मानवता के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। हम किसी के खिलाफ नहीं हैं।

मोदी के मंत्री बोले, मेरी 3 पीढ़ियों ने कभी कृषि बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया

मोदी के मंत्री बोले, मेरी 3 पीढ़ियों ने कभी कृषि बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं कियाagriculture electricity bill : मोदी सरकार में आयुष और स्वास्थ्य परिवार कल्याण राज्य मंत्री एवं शिवसेना नेता प्रतापराव जाधव ने दावा किया कि वह और उनकी 3 पीढ़ियों ने कभी भी कृषि बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया।

मणिपुर सरकार के अलर्ट को कुकी छात्रों ने बताया दुष्प्रचार, बोले- यह समुदाय की छवि खराब करने का प्रयास

मणिपुर सरकार के अलर्ट को कुकी छात्रों ने बताया दुष्प्रचार, बोले- यह समुदाय की छवि खराब करने का प्रयासStatement of Kuki students regarding Manipur government alert : कुकी छात्र संगठन (KSO) ने शनिवार को इंफाल घाटी के परिधीय क्षेत्रों के गांवों पर संभावित उग्रवादी हमलों को लेकर जारी मणिपुर सरकार के अलर्ट की निंदा करते हुए इसे दुष्प्रचार करार दिया और कहा कि यह समुदाय की छवि खराब करने का एक प्रयास है।

PM मोदी के अमेरिका दौरे पर दिखा नफरती विज्ञापन, BJP ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

PM मोदी के अमेरिका दौरे पर दिखा नफरती विज्ञापन, BJP ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशानाBJP targeted Rahul Gandhi over American poster : भाजपा ने अमेरिका में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को निशाना बनाकर लगाए गए पोस्टरों को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की वहां की हालिया यात्रा से जोड़ने का शनिवार को प्रयास किया और आरोप लगाया कि यह असल में भारत विरोधी नफरत की दुकान का विज्ञापन है। मोदी पर हमला करने वाली प्रचार सामग्री अमेरिका में सामने आई है, जहां की वह 3 दिनों की यात्रा पर हैं।

MP : युवक को पुलिस थाने की खिड़की से बांधा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल, एसआई सस्‍पैंड

MP : युवक को पुलिस थाने की खिड़की से बांधा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल, एसआई सस्‍पैंडVideo of youth being tied to window in police station goes viral : मध्यप्रदेश के बैतूल में एक पुलिस थाने में एक व्यक्ति को खिड़की से बांधे जाने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आने के बाद एक उपनिरीक्षक को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। वीडियो में मुलताई पुलिस थाने में चाय बेचने वाले एक व्यक्ति को खिड़की की ग्रिल से बांधकर उसकी गर्दन और हाथों के बीच डंडा बांधा गया देखा जा सकता है।

iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही सस्ते हुए iPhone 15 , जानिए नया आईफोन कितना अपग्रेड, कितनी है कीमत

iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही सस्ते हुए iPhone 15 , जानिए नया आईफोन कितना अपग्रेड, कितनी है कीमतApple ने 9 सितंबर को लेटेस्ट iPhone 16 लाइनअप को लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने नए मॉडल - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, और iPhone 16 Pro Max पेश किए हैं। नए आईफोन मॉडल को Apple Intelligence फीचर्स के साथ बाजार में उतारे हैं। नए आईफोन मॉडल के साथ कंपनी ने पुराने मॉडल डिस्कॉन्टिन्यू कर दिए हैं। iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होने के साथ ही पुराने आईफोन 15 और आईफोन 14 के दाम घट गए हैं।

Apple Event 2024 : 79,900 में iPhone 16 लॉन्च, AI फीचर्स मिलेंगे, एपल ने वॉच 10 सीरीज भी की पेश

Apple Event 2024 : 79,900 में iPhone 16 लॉन्च, AI फीचर्स मिलेंगे, एपल ने वॉच 10 सीरीज भी की पेशApple Event 2024 Updates : Apple ने स्टीव जॉब्स थिएटर में आयोजित 'इट्स ग्लोटाइम' इवेंट में iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro और iPhone 16 Pro को लॉन्च कर दिया है। iPhone 16 Series Price : 128GB : 79,900 रुपए, 256GB : 89,900 रुपए, 512GB : 1,09,900 रुपए है। साथ ही Apple Watch Series 10 भी लॉन्च की गई है।

iPhone 16 के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, Apple के दीवाने भी हैरान

iPhone 16 के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, Apple के दीवाने भी हैरानiPhone 16 के लॉन्च होने में अब कुछ ही दिन शेष बचे हुए हैं। इस बीच आईफोन के फीचर को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। It's Glow इवेंट में iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होने हैं। 9 सितंबर को यह इवेंट होने जा रहा है। लॉन्च से पहले ही फीचर्स को लेकर कई खबरें भी लीक हुई हैं।
