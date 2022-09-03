शनिवार, 3 सितम्बर 2022
  Pilot threatens to crash stolen aircraft into Walmart store in USs Mississippi

अमेरिका के मिसिपीपी में Walmart स्टोर पर प्लैन क्रैश कराने की धमकी, अलर्ट पर पुलिस (Video)

Last Updated: शनिवार, 3 सितम्बर 2022 (19:25 IST)
अमेरिका के मिसिपीपी के टुपेलो में पायलट ने शनिवार की सुबह (स्थानीय समयानुसार) वॉलमार्ट स्टोर पर विमान क्रैश कराने की धमकी मिली है। खबरों के मुताबिक वॉलमॉर्ट पर प्लेन क्रैश की धमकी दी गई है।

इसके बाद स्टोर को खाली करा लिया गया है। टुपेलो पुलिस विभाग (टीपीडी) मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सतर्क हो गई है। गवर्नर टेट रीव्स का पूरे मामले पर कहना है कि सभी नागरिकों को सावधान रहना होगा। बताया जाता है कि यह चुराया गया छोटा विमान है।


