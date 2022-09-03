अमेरिका के मिसिपीपी में Walmart स्टोर पर प्लैन क्रैश कराने की धमकी, अलर्ट पर पुलिस (Video)

Last Updated: शनिवार, 3 सितम्बर 2022 (19:25 IST) हमें फॉलो करें
इसके बाद स्टोर को खाली करा लिया गया है।
टुपेलो पुलिस विभाग (टीपीडी) मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सतर्क हो गई है। गवर्नर टेट रीव्स का पूरे मामले पर कहना है कि सभी नागरिकों को सावधान रहना होगा। बताया जाता है कि यह चुराया गया छोटा विमान है।
Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP— City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022