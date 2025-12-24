बुधवार, 24 दिसंबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: टोरोंटो , बुधवार, 24 दिसंबर 2025 (10:47 IST)

कनाडा में हिमांशी खुराना की निर्मम हत्या, पार्टनर अब्दुल गफरी पर शक

himanshi khurana murder case
Himanshi Khurana news in hindi : कनाडा के टोरंटो में भारतीय मूल की हिमांशी खुराना की निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। 30 वर्षीय हिमांशी का शव घर से ही बरामद किया गया। पुलिस इस मामले में हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी की तलाश कर रही है।
 
पुलिस को शक है कि हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी ने इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया है। शुरुआती जांच में यह मामला पार्टनर के द्वारा हिंसा का मामला लग रहा है।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस को शुक्रवार देर रात हिमांशी की गुमशुदगी की खबर मिली थी। 19 दिसंबर की रात से हिमांशी की तलाश की जाने लगी थी। 20 दिसंबर की सुबह लगभग 6:30 बजे हिमांशी का शव एक घर के अंदर मिला।
 
भारतीय दूतावास ने घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि हम भारतीय युवा नागरिक हिमांशी खुराना की मृत्यु से स्तब्ध और दुखी हैं। शोक की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं। भारतीय दूतावास ने पीड़ित परिवार को हर संभव मदद दिलाने का भरोसा जताया है।
Gold : रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर सोना, चांदी फिर चमकी, शेयर बाजार को पछाड़ा, Safe haven ने दिया 70 प्रतिशत रिटर्न

Gold : रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर सोना, चांदी फिर चमकी, शेयर बाजार को पछाड़ा, Safe haven ने दिया 70 प्रतिशत रिटर्नविश्व की अनिश्चितताओं के बीच निवेश के सुरक्षित विकल्प और चुनिंदा उद्योगों में मांग बढ़ने से इस साल चांदी ने रिटर्न के मामले में परंपरागत निवेश विकल्प सोने और शेयर बाजार को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। सोना और चांदी के भाव रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गए हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक सोने ने जहां करीब 70 प्रतिशत रिटर्न दिया है वहां चांदी 130 प्रतिशत से भी अधिक चढ़ी है।

अवैध प्रवासियों को Donald Trump ने दिया Christmas gift, स्वेच्छा से देश छोड़ने पर 3,000 डॉलर और मुफ्त टिकट

अवैध प्रवासियों को Donald Trump ने दिया Christmas gift, स्वेच्छा से देश छोड़ने पर 3,000 डॉलर और मुफ्त टिकटअमेरिका में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप प्रशासन ने अवैध प्रवासियों के लिए एक बड़ा क्रिसमस प्रोत्साहन पैकेज घोषित किया है। सामूहिक निर्वासन की प्रक्रिया को तेज करने और प्रवर्तन लागत घटाने के उद्देश्य से गृह सुरक्षा विभाग (DHS) ने ऐलान किया है कि जो अवैध प्रवासी साल के अंत से पहले स्वेच्छा से अमेरिका छोड़ने के लिए सहमत होंगे, उन्हें 3,000 डॉलर (करीब 2.7 लाख रुपए) की राशि और घर लौटने के लिए मुफ्त यात्रा की सुविधा दी जाएगी।

SIR में मध्यप्रदेश में 42.74 लाख वोटर्स के नाम कटे, इंदौर में सबसे अधिक 1.33 लाख वोटर्स का नहीं मिला रिकार्ड, जानें अब कैसे जुड़ेगा नाम?

SIR में मध्यप्रदेश में 42.74 लाख वोटर्स के नाम कटे, इंदौर में सबसे अधिक 1.33 लाख वोटर्स का नहीं मिला रिकार्ड, जानें अब कैसे जुड़ेगा नाम?मध्यप्रदेश में SIR की प्रकिया में 42 लाख से अधिक वोटर्स के नाम कट गए है। चुनाव आयोग के द्वारा जारी प्रारूप मतदाता सूची में प्रदेश में वर्तमान में 5 करोड 31 लाख 31 हजार 983 से अधिक मतदाता है। राज्य में विशेष गहन पुनरीक्षण के बाद मंलवार को जारी ड्राफ्ट लिस्ट में करीब 8 लाख 40 हजार ऐसे मतदाता ऐसे है जिनकी मैपिंग नहीं हुई है। मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार झा के मुताबिक मध्यप्रदेश में 42 लाख 74 हजार 160 वोटर्स के नाम कट गए है। इनमें 19.19 लाख पुरूष और 23.64 लाख महिला वोटर्स शामिल है।

Vaishno Devi : वैष्णो देवी दर्शन का नए साल में कर रहे हैं प्लान, पढ़ें यह खबर, लागू हुईं ये पाबंदियां

Vaishno Devi : वैष्णो देवी दर्शन का नए साल में कर रहे हैं प्लान, पढ़ें यह खबर, लागू हुईं ये पाबंदियांनए साल में यात्रा प्रबंधन बेहतर बनाने के नाम पर माता वैष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड ने आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं पर कई प्रकार की पाबंदियां लगाने की घोषणा की है। वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा के दौरान भीड़ के बेहतर प्रबंधन को लेकर श्री माता वैष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड में यात्रा को लेकर कुछ बदलाव किए हैं।

राहुल गांधी पर BJP का पलटवार, विदेश में भारत को क्‍यों करते हैं बदनाम

राहुल गांधी पर BJP का पलटवार, विदेश में भारत को क्‍यों करते हैं बदनामBJP retaliates against Rahul Gandhi : लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने अपने जर्मनी दौरे के दौरान भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) पर पर कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए। अब भाजपा ने भी राहुल के इन आरोपों पर पलटवार किया है और उन्‍हें करारा जवाब दिया है। भाजपा प्रवक्‍ता शहजाद पूनावाला ने राहुल पर विदेश की धरती पर भारत को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगाया। केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा, राहुल गांधी हताश हैं।

अंतरिक्ष में इसरो ने रचा इतिहास, श्रीहरिकोटा से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांच, जानिए क्या है खास?

अंतरिक्ष में इसरो ने रचा इतिहास, श्रीहरिकोटा से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांच, जानिए क्या है खास?ISRO news in hindi : इसरो ने बुधवार को श्रीहरिकोटा से एलवीएम3-एम6 रॉकेट से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांच कर इतिहास रच दिया है। 640 टन वजनी LVM3 रॉकेट से लांच किए गए ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक 2 सैटेलाइट 6,100 किलोग्राम का है। यह अब तक का सबसे भारी सैटेलाइट है, जिसे भारत ने लॉन्च किया है।

लीबिया के आर्मी चीफ की प्लेन क्रैश में मौत, अंकारा में हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा

लीबिया के आर्मी चीफ की प्लेन क्रैश में मौत, अंकारा में हुआ दर्दनाक हादसाLibya Plane Crash : तुर्की की राजधानी अंकारा से उड़ान भरने के कुछ देर बाद लीबिया के शीर्ष सैन्य कमांडर जनरल मोहम्मद अली अहमद अल-हद्दाद को ले जा रहा एक निजी जेट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इसमें सवार सभी 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि यह हादसा तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से हुआ।

LIVE: इसरो ने रचा इतिहास, श्रीहरिकोटा से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांच

LIVE: इसरो ने रचा इतिहास, श्रीहरिकोटा से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांचLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि बांग्लादेश के हालात चिंताजनक हैं। वहां हिंदुओं पर अत्याचार और पूर्वोत्तर भारत को लेकर दिए जा रहे बयानों के मद्देनजर सरकार पूरी सतर्कता बरत रही है। पल पल की जानकारी...

भाजपा नेता नवनीत राणा बोलीं, 4 पत्नियों और 19 बच्चों से मुकाबले के लिए 4 बच्चे पैदा करें हिंदू

भाजपा नेता नवनीत राणा बोलीं, 4 पत्नियों और 19 बच्चों से मुकाबले के लिए 4 बच्चे पैदा करें हिंदूNavneet Rana news in hindi : भाजपा नेता नवनीत राणा ने मंगलवार को कहा कि हिंदुओं को कम से कम तीन से चार बच्चे पैदा करने चाहिए, ताकि उन लोगों की साजिशों का मुकाबला किया जा सके जो बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे पैदा कर भारत को पाकिस्तान बनाना चाहते हैं।

100 मीटर से ऊंची पहाड़ियों को ही अरावली मानने के मायने क्या?

100 मीटर से ऊंची पहाड़ियों को ही अरावली मानने के मायने क्या?अरावली पर्वतमाला भारत की सबसे प्राचीन पर्वत श्रृंखलाओं में से एक है। यह दिल्ली, हरियाणा, राजस्थान और गुजरात तक करीब 37 जिलों में फैली हुई है। बीते कई वर्षों से अरावली क्षेत्र में खनन, निर्माण गतिविधियों और भूमि उपयोग को लेकर लगातार विवाद सामने आते रहे हैं। इसी संदर्भ में एक याचिका दायर की गई। सवाल उठाया गया कि जिन क्षेत्रों में खनन हो रहा है, वे वास्तव में अरावली पहाड़ियों के अंतर्गत आते हैं या उनके दायरे से बाहर हैं।

Best Budget Smartphones 2025: 15000 से कम में Poco से Lava तक दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जिन्होंने मचाया धमाल

Best Budget Smartphones 2025: 15000 से कम में Poco से Lava तक दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जिन्होंने मचाया धमालBest Budget Smartphones 2025 : 2025 स्मार्टफोन बाजार के लिए बेहतरीन रहा। जहां एक तरफ प्रीमियम सेगमेंट में नए डिजाइन और फीचर्स देखने को मिले। वहीं दूसरी ओर कम कीमत वाले बजट स्मार्टफोन्स की भी धूम रही। बड़े डिस्प्ले, भरोसेमंद परफॉर्मेंस, दमदार कैमरा और लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ इन फोन्स ने साबित कर दिया कि अच्छा स्मार्टफोन लेने के लिए रुपए खर्चा करने की जरूरत नहीं हैं।

Motorola Edge 70 Launch : पेंसिल से भी पतला 50MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला नया स्मार्टफोन, 1000 कैशबैक का ऑफर भी

Motorola Edge 70 Launch : पेंसिल से भी पतला 50MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला नया स्मार्टफोन, 1000 कैशबैक का ऑफर भीMotorola Edge 70 price : मोटोरोला एज 70 लॉन्च हो गया है। स्मार्टफोन को भारत में अल्ट्रा-थिन डिजाइन के साथ पेश किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन 5.99mm पतला है। Motorola Edge 70 5.64mm पतले आईफोन एयर और 5.8mm पतले गैलेक्सी S25 एज को टक्कर देगा। स्मार्टफोन की सेल 23 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी।

apple iphone 16 pro price drop : आईफोन 16 प्रो को 70,000 से कम में खरीदने का मौका, जानिए क्या हैं ऑफर्स

apple iphone 16 pro price drop : आईफोन 16 प्रो को 70,000 से कम में खरीदने का मौका, जानिए क्या हैं ऑफर्सFlipkart की End of Season Sale 12 दिसंबर से 21 दिसंबर तक चल रही है। इसमें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर भारी छूट दी जा रही है। इस सेल में Apple का iPhone 16 Pro सबसे बड़े डील्स में से एक बनकर सामने आया है। बैंक ऑफर और एक्सचेंज बेनिफिट्स को मिलाकर यह प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन 70,000 रुपए से भी कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं।
