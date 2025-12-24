कनाडा में हिमांशी खुराना की निर्मम हत्या, पार्टनर अब्दुल गफरी पर शक

भारतीय दूतावास ने घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि हम भारतीय युवा नागरिक हिमांशी खुराना की मृत्यु से स्तब्ध और दुखी हैं। शोक की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं। भारतीय दूतावास ने पीड़ित परिवार को हर संभव मदद दिलाने का भरोसा जताया है।
We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief. The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few…— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) December 23, 2025