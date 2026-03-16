दुबई एयरपोर्ट के पास ड्रोन धमाका, फ्यूल टैंक में लगी भीषण आग; कई उड़ानें रोकी गईं

The drone crash near Dubai International Airport resulted in damage to one of the fuel tanks, and Dubai Civil Defense teams are currently working to control the fire, with no injuries recorded so far.— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 16, 2026
Dubai Media Officepic.twitter.com/t5zmXfsWUD
A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026