सोशल मीडिया पर छाई टीम इंडिया की जीत और विराट कोहली का शतक

A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout!



Team India



Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!#INDvsPAK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 23, 2025

Expected win for india .. far superior team with far superior intent with bat and ball .. super stuff from kohli ,gill and Shreyas and the bowling @bcci

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 23, 2025

Heartiest congratulations to the Men in Blue on their emphatic victory against Pakistan in the #CT2025





What a great all-round performance by the team. A special mention to @imVkohli for a wonderful innings & for becoming the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs.



Best wishes for… pic.twitter.com/MRoU61QJQ2

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 23, 2025

Come the hour come the man ! King kohli at his best @imVkohli #goat great well played @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill looked like a one sided game for well bowled bowling unit specially @hardikpandya7 @imkuldeep18

#IndiaVsPak #ChampionsTrophy2025

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 23, 2025

Epic triumph for Team India!



A masterclass in teamwork and resilience, with Kohli’s century leading the charge.



A glorious win for every heart that beats for Indian cricket! #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/6TKSFvVSBR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 23, 2025

अभूतपूर्व विजय, अजेय भारत! #ChampionsTrophy2025 में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की धमाकेदार जीत टीम इंडिया के जज़्बे, मेहनत और जुनून का प्रतिबिंब है।





— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 23, 2025

You know you are a ‘chosen one’ when your match-winning stroke also precisely delivers your century…





I reckon India have at least 10 players not playing today that would get in most other teams in the World .. they are now that strong at white ball cricket .. #ChampionsTrophy #India

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2025

विराट कोहली के नाबाद शतक की मदद से चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के बहुचर्चित मुकाबले में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान पर छह विकेट से मिली जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया और विराट की जमकर तारीफ की जा रही है।क्रिकेटरों से लेकर राजनेताओं तक और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की जानी मानी हस्तियों ने विराट की तारीफों के पुल बांधे हैं जिन्होंने वनडे क्रिकेट में 51वां शतक जड़कर टीम को जीत दिलाई।X पर कुछ प्रमुख प्रतिक्रियायें इस प्रकार रही।सबसे ज्यादा जिस मैच का इंतजार था, उसका परफेक्ट परिणाम। सही मायने में नॉकआउट। विराट कोहली , श्रेयस अय्यर और शुभमन गिल की शानदार पारियां और हमारे गेंदबाजों खासकर कुलदीप यादव और हार्दिक पंड्या का अद्भुत प्रदर्शन।भारत की अपेक्षित जीत। कहीं बेहतर टीम और बल्ले तथा गेंद को लेकर कहीं बेहतर जज्बा। कोहली, गिल, श्रेयस और गेंदबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन।खेलमंत्रीभारतीय टीम को पाकिस्तान पर चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में मिली जीत के लिये बधाई। क्या शानदार हरफनमौला प्रदर्शन । विराट कोहली का जिक्र खास तौर पर जिन्होंने शानदार पारी खेली और 14000 वनडे रन सबसे तेजी से पूरे करने वाले बल्लेबाज बने।जब समय होता है तब यह जरूर चलते हैं। किंग कोहली अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फॉर्म में। शानदार शतक। श्रेयस अय्यर और शुभमन गिल की भी शानदार पारियां और गेंदबाजों का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन। एकतरफा ही रहा यह मैच।भारतीय टीम की ऐतिहासिक जीत। टीमवर्क का शानदार प्रदर्शन और कोहली का शतक रहा सबसे आगे। हर उस दिल के लिये यादगार जीत जो भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये धड़कता है।अभूतपूर्व विजय, अजेय भारत। चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत टीम इंडिया के जज्बे, मेहनत और जुनून का प्रतिबिंब है। इस शानदार सफलता के लिये टीम भारत और देशवासियों को बधाई।उद्योगपतिआपको पता है कि आप खास हैं जब आपका मैच जिताने वाला स्ट्रोक आपका शतक भी पूरा करता है। (विराट की तस्वीर के साथ): भारत के पास इस समय कम से कम दस खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं जो टीम में नहीं है और दुनिया की किसी भी टीम में जगह पा सकते हैं। वे सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट में इतने मजबूत हैं।