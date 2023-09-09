शनिवार, 9 सितम्बर 2023
Last Updated : शनिवार, 9 सितम्बर 2023 (09:42 IST)

G20 समिट : भारत मंडपम् में पीएम मोदी ने किया मेहमानों का स्वागत (Live Updates)

G20 summit
G20 Summit Updates : G20 समिट सम्मेलन का आज पहला दिन है। सम्मेलन में अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बाइडन, ब्रिटिश पीएम ऋषि सुनक समेत दुनिया के कई दिग्गज नेता शामिल हो रहे है। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:28 AM, 9th Sep
सम्मेलन के लिए एक-एक कर भारत मंडपम् पहुंच रहे हैं मेहमान, आयोजन स्थल पर पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत। कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी G20  समिट।

09:09 AM, 9th Sep
पीएम मोदी भारत मंडपम् पहुंचे। विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भी साथ।

09:06 AM, 9th Sep
स्पेन के विदेश मंत्री जोस मैनुअल अल्बेरेस ब्यूनो G 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे।
जर्मन चांसलर ओलाफ स्कोल्ज़ जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे।
ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति लुइज इनासियो लूला डा सिल्वा और विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के प्रमुख टेड्रोस अधानोम घेब्रेयेसस भी दिल्ली पहुंचे।

08:04 AM, 9th Sep
जी20 के सदस्य देश वैश्विक सकल घरेलू उत्पाद का लगभग 85 प्रतिशत, वैश्विक व्यापार का 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक और विश्व जनसंख्या का लगभग दो-तिहाई प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं।
 
समूह में अर्जेंटीना, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ब्राजील, कनाडा, चीन, फ्रांस, जर्मनी, भारत, इंडोनेशिया, इटली, जापान, कोरिया गणराज्य, मैक्सिको, रूस, सऊदी अरब, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, तुर्किये, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) शामिल हैं।

08:00 AM, 9th Sep
भारत मंडपम् में शिल्प बाजार
दक्षिण भारत की साड़ियों से लेकर पूर्वोत्तर की हस्तनिर्मित वस्तुओं तक - भारत के समृद्ध और विविध सांस्कृतिक उत्पादों को यहां जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन स्थल पर गौरवपूर्ण स्थान मिला है। सम्मेलन स्थल ‘भारत मंडपम’ के परिसर में स्थापित 'शिल्प बाजार' में ताज महल और जनजातीय कलाओं की एक संगमरमर की प्रतिकृति भी प्रदर्शित की जा रही है।
 
प्रतिनिधियों और अन्य आगंतुकों को 'एक जिला, एक उत्पाद' और जीआई-टैग वाली वस्तुओं पर ध्यान केंद्रित करते हुए पूरे भारत के हस्तशिल्प उत्पाद दिखाए जाएंगे। यह प्रतिनिधियों को स्थानीय रूप से प्राप्त उत्पादों को खरीदने का एक अनूठा अवसर प्रदान करेगा।

07:51 AM, 9th Sep
सुबह 9.30 बजे भारत मंडपम के लीडर्स लाउंज में जुटेंगे मेहमान। सुबह 10.30 बजे सम्मेलन का पहला सत्र वन अर्थ पर पर होगा। दोपहर 3 बजे दूसरा सत्र वन फैमिली पर होगा। ट्री ऑफ फायर पर पीएम मोदी के साथ होगी वेलकम फोटोग्राफी। शाम 7 बजे डिनर का आयोजन। जी20 समिट के लिए दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
Birmingham Bankruptcy: ब्र‍िटेन का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शहर बर्मिंघम क्‍यों हुआ दिवालिया?

Birmingham Bankruptcy: ब्र‍िटेन का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शहर बर्मिंघम क्‍यों हुआ दिवालिया?Birmingham City Bankrupt: ब्रिटेन से एक चौंकाने वाली खबर आ रही है। ब्रिटेन का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शहर बर्मिंघम दिवालिया (Bankrupt) हो चुका है। दरअसल, बर्मिंघम सिटी काउंसिल ने खुद इस दिवालियेपन का खुलासा किया है। हैरान करने वाली बात है कि इस नोटिस के मुताबिक शहर में आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर सभी खर्चों पर तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगा दी गई है। है।

मुझे हिन्दू होने पर गर्व है, मंदिर के दर्शन भी करूंगा : सुनक

मुझे हिन्दू होने पर गर्व है, मंदिर के दर्शन भी करूंगा : सुनकBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak News: जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए भारत पहुंचे ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक ने कहा कि मैं एक गौरवान्वित हिंदू हूं और इसी तरह मेरा पालन-पोषण हुआ है, मैं ऐसा ही हूं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि अगले कुछ दिनों तक मेरे यहां रहने के दौरान मैं किसी मंदिर के दर्शन भी कर सकूंगा।

मुरैना के जौरा में CM शिवराज ने जोरदार बारिश में जनसभा को किया संबोधित

मुरैना के जौरा में CM शिवराज ने जोरदार बारिश में जनसभा को किया संबोधितMadhya Pradesh News : मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर निकाली जा रही भाजपा की जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा में शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का एक अलग ही अंदाज दिखाई दिया। जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा में शामिल होने मुरैना के जौरा पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बारिश में भीगते हुए जनता को संबोधित किया।

अब अपनी आवाज के जरिए कर सकते हैं UPI payment

अब अपनी आवाज के जरिए कर सकते हैं UPI paymentहाल ही में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने ग्लोबल फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) के नए प्रोडक्ट की घोषणा की है। इन प्रोडक्ट में सबसे खास प्रोडक्ट Hello! UPI है। यानी अब यूजर सिर्फ अपनी आवाज़ के ज़रिए ऑनलाइन पेमेंट कर सकता है।

जी20 रात्रिभोज में खरगे को आमंत्रित न करने पर राहुल गांधी ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना

जी20 रात्रिभोज में खरगे को आमंत्रित न करने पर राहुल गांधी ने साधा सरकार पर निशानाRahul Gandhi: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने जी20 रात्रिभोज में राज्यसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे (Mallikarjun Kharge) को आमंत्रित नहीं किए जाने को लेकर शुक्रवार को सरकार पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि यह इस बात का प्रमाण है कि सरकार देश की 60 प्रतिशत आबादी का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले विपक्षी नेताओं को महत्व नहीं देती।

G20 Summit: आम सहमति बनाने में कितने कामयाब होंगे मोदी?

G20 Summit: आम सहमति बनाने में कितने कामयाब होंगे मोदी?G20 Summit: जी20 समिट (G20 Summit) में सभी सदस्य देशों के बीच सहमति बनाना भारत का महत्वपूर्ण लक्ष्य है। ऐसे में विशेष रूप से चीन-रूस की भूमिका पर चर्चा हो रही है। दोनों देशों के राष्ट्रपति नहीं आ रहे। क्या मायने हैं रूस और चीन (Russia and China) के संकेतों के? जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में विशेष रूप से रूस और चीन की भूमिका पर सबकी निगाहें टिकी हुई हैं।

Weather Updates: G20 Summit से पहले दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम बदला, 18 राज्यों में वर्षा की उम्मीद

Weather Updates: G20 Summit से पहले दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम बदला, 18 राज्यों में वर्षा की उम्मीदWeather Updates: जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन (G20 Summit) के शुरू होने से पहले दिल्ली-NCR के कई इलाकों में आज शनिवार सुबह हल्की बारिश (Rainfall) हुई है जिससे गर्मी से थोड़ी राहत मिलने के साथ ही मौसम सुहाना हो गया। आईएमडी ने देश के 18 राज्यों में वर्षा की उम्मीद जताई है।

G-20 में भारत और चीन के बीच नई होड़, अफ्रीकन यूनियन से क्या है इसका नाता?

G-20 में भारत और चीन के बीच नई होड़, अफ्रीकन यूनियन से क्या है इसका नाता?G-20 में अफ्रीकन यूनियन को शामिल करने की तैयारी तेज हो गई है। मीडिया ख़बरों में सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया गया है कि भारत में नौ और दस सितंबर को होने वाले जी-20 सम्मेलन के आखिर में इसका एलान हो सकता है। G-20 सम्मेलन से पहले घोषणापत्र पर काम कर रहे सदस्य देशों के शेरपाओं की बैठक में इस पर चर्चा हुई है।

मोरक्को में भूकंप से तबाही, 296 से ज्यादा की मौत

मोरक्को में भूकंप से तबाही, 296 से ज्यादा की मौतmorocco earthquake : मोरक्को में शनिवार सुबह भूकंप का तगड़ा झटका महसूस किया गया। भूकंप से देश में तबाही मच गई। भूकंप की वजह से कई इमारतें धराशाई हो गई। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, अब तक 296 से ज्यादा लोग मारे जा चुके हैं।

