वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद क्या बोले PM मोदी और राहुल गांधी

Dear Team India,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023
Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.
We stand with you today and always.
Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament!
टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम का दूसरी बार हिस्सा बनने का सपना देखा था जबकि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पहली बार एकदिवसीय विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना संजोए थे लेकिन पैट कमिंस की टीम ने इन सपनों को साकार नहीं होने दिया।
Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023
Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory.