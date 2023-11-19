रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Indias defeat in World Cup 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Written By
Last Updated :अहमदाबाद , रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023 (23:01 IST)

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद क्या बोले PM मोदी और राहुल गांधी

modi_rhaul
ट्रेविस हेड के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को यहां आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत को 6 विकेट से हराकर लगातार 9वीं जीत के साथ अभूतपूर्व छठा एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीता और साथ ही करोड़ों भारतीयों का दिल और मेजबान टीम का विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना तोड़ दिया।

लगातार 10 जीत के विजय रथ पर सवार होकर फाइनल में पहुंचे भारत को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मौजूदगी में तीसरा विश्व कप जीतने की उम्मीद थी।

भारत की हार के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने एक्स पर लिखा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, "प्रिय टीम इंडिया, विश्व कप के दौरान आपकी प्रतिभा और दृढ़ संकल्प उल्लेखनीय था। आपने महान भावना के साथ खेला और देश को बहुत गौरव दिलाया। हम आज और हमेशा आपके साथ खड़े हैं। 

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भारत की हार पर लिखा कि टीम इंडिया, आपने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया!  जीतें या हारें - हम आपसे किसी भी तरह से प्यार करते हैं और हम अगला भी जीतेंगे। विश्व कप में शानदार जीत के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बधाई।

टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम का दूसरी बार हिस्सा बनने का सपना देखा था जबकि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पहली बार एकदिवसीय विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना संजोए थे लेकिन पैट कमिंस की टीम ने इन सपनों को साकार नहीं होने दिया।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

क्या गलत हुआ टीम इंडिया के साथ, दबाव में क्यों चोक हुए दिग्गज भारतीय खिलाड़ी

क्या गलत हुआ टीम इंडिया के साथ, दबाव में क्यों चोक हुए दिग्गज भारतीय खिलाड़ीINDvsAUS वनडे विश्वकप फाइनल में उतरने से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम जब मैदान पर उतरे तो कागज पर भारतीय खिलाड़ी काफी मजबूत नजर आ रही थी लेकिन फाइनल के दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपने पुराने अनुभव पर भरोसा किया।

PM मोदी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस को थमाई वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी

PM मोदी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस को थमाई वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफीWorld Cup 2023 : अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मेजबान भारत को हराकर 6ठी बार वर्ल्ड कप खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया। पैट कमिंस की अगुआई वाली कंगारू टीम ने टीम इंडिया को 6 विकेट हराकर ट्रॉफी को अपने नाम किया।

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद क्या बोले PM मोदी और राहुल गांधी

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद क्या बोले PM मोदी और राहुल गांधीट्रेविस हेड के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को यहां आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत को 6 विकेट से हराकर लगातार 9वीं जीत के साथ अभूतपूर्व छठा एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीता और साथ ही करोड़ों भारतीयों का दिल और मेजबान टीम का विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना तोड़ दिया।

सलाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, 1 लाख लोगों के बीच में अविजित टीम को हराकर जीता विश्वकप

सलाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, 1 लाख लोगों के बीच में अविजित टीम को हराकर जीता विश्वकपAUSvsIND मिशेल स्टार्क की अगुआई में गेंदबाजों के उम्दा प्रदर्शन के बाद ट्रेविस हेड के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को यहां आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत को छह विकेट से हराकर लगातार नौवीं जीत के साथ अभूतपूर्व छठा एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीता और साथ ही करोड़ों भारतीयों का दिल और मेजबान टीम का विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना तोड़ दिया।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रोका भारत के 10 मैचों का विजय रथ, छठवीं बार जीता विश्वकप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रोका भारत के 10 मैचों का विजय रथ, छठवीं बार जीता विश्वकपAUSvsIND ट्रैविस हेड की 137 रनों की शतकीय और मार्नस लाबुशेन अविजित 58 रनों की अर्धशतकीय पारी की बदौलत ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को आईसीसी विश्वकप के फाइनल मुकबाले में भारत को छह विकेट हराकर छठी बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया।इसके साथ ही भारत का इस विश्वकप में 10 मैचों का विजय रथ रुक गया जिसकी शुरुआत चेन्नई में भारत ने ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेटों की जीत से किया था।

Manipur : इंफाल हवाई अड्डे के एयर स्पेस में दिखा संदिग्ध UFO! 3 घंटे तक फ्लाइट्स पर असर

Manipur : इंफाल हवाई अड्डे के एयर स्पेस में दिखा संदिग्ध UFO! 3 घंटे तक फ्लाइट्स पर असरमणिपुर (Manipur) के इंफाल अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे (Imphal International Airport) पर रविवार दोपहर को एक अज्ञात उड़ती वस्तु (UFO) दिखने के कारण सामान्य उड़ान सेवाएं प्रभावित हुईं। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। दो उड़ानों का मार्ग परिवर्तित किया गया और तीन अन्य ने देरी से उड़ान भरी। सेवाएं करीब तीन घंटे बाद सामान्य हो सकीं।

दर्दनाक हादसा : उन्नाव में पंखे में करंट लगने से 4 भाई-बहन की मौत, गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा

दर्दनाक हादसा : उन्नाव में पंखे में करंट लगने से 4 भाई-बहन की मौत, गांव में पसरा सन्नाटाTragedy in Uttar Pradesh : उन्नाव जिले के बारासगवर क्षेत्र में रविवार को पंखे में उतरे करंट की चपेट में आने से चार सगे भाई-बहनों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस क्षेत्राधिकारी (नगर) आशुतोष कुमार ने बताया बारासगवर थाना क्षेत्र के लालमन खेड़ा गांव के निवासी वीरेंद्र कुमार के घर के बरामदे में एक फर्राटा पंखा रखा था और शाम करीब पांच बजे बरामदे में खेलते हुए उसके एक बच्चे ने पंखे को छू लिया और वह पंखे में उतरे करंट की चपेट में आ गया।

मुठभेड़ के बाद भारत आए म्यांमार के 29 सैनिकों को वापस भेजा

मुठभेड़ के बाद भारत आए म्यांमार के 29 सैनिकों को वापस भेजाMyanmar soldiers who came to India were sent back : मिलिशिया समूह 'पीपुल्स डिफेंस फोर्स' (PDF) के साथ भीषण मुठभेड़ के बाद भागकर मिजोरम आए म्यांमार के 29 सैनिकों को रविवार को उनके देश वापस भेज दिया गया। भारत आए म्यांमार के अब तक कुल 74 सैन्यकर्मियों को उनके देश वापस भेजा जा चुका है। भारत-म्यांमार सीमा पर फिलहाल स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण है।

Chhath Puja 2023 : व्रती महिलाओं ने ढलते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य, देशभर में 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने मनाया छठ का पर्व

Chhath Puja 2023 : व्रती महिलाओं ने ढलते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य, देशभर में 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने मनाया छठ का पर्वChhath Puja 2023 : 17 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय से शुरू होकर तथा 20 नवंबर तक चलने वाले चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा महोत्सव के दौरान बिहार और झारखंड के अलावा अन्य राज्यों में बसे बिहार के लोगों ने बेहद उत्साह एवं उमंग के साथ छठ पूजा पर विभिन्न राज्यों के रिटेल बाजारों से लगभग 8 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के सामान की ख़रीदी की।

Us President Election : रामास्वामी बोले- हिंदू धर्म ने मुझे चुनाव लड़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया

Us President Election : रामास्वामी बोले- हिंदू धर्म ने मुझे चुनाव लड़ने के लिए प्रेरित कियाPresidential elections in America : अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बनने की दौड़ में शामिल भारतीय-अमेरिकी विवेक रामास्वामी ने कहा कि हिंदू आस्था ने उन्हें इस दौड़ में शामिल होने की स्वतंत्रता और प्रेरणा दी है। उन्होंने कहा, मैं एक हिंदू हूं। मेरा मानना ​​है कि ईश्वर पर विश्वास एक सत्य है। ईश्वर ने हमें यहां एक उद्देश्य से भेजा है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

छठ पूजा

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com