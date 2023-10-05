ODI World Cup के पहले ही मैच में खाली स्टेडियम, सिर्फ 10 से लेकर 17 हजार दर्शक बैठे दिखे

Tickets for today's World Cup opener in Ahmedabad are still available online. But more than 80% seats (in grey) seem to be unavailable or sold out. Did everyone decide not to show up? What's happening? pic.twitter.com/WX0zWa6q1z— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 5, 2023
If it was not a normal cricket stadium, it would have looked fully packed. The capacity of the Ahmedabad stadium makes it look like there are no crowds. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/V6sliIJkKH
— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 5, 2023
Even an inaugural world cup game in West Indies and USA will pull in better crowd than this venue. This is what happens when you try to push an agenda and disregard iconic venues that are carrying a legacy of their own.
Shameless @BCCI #ENGvNZ#ICCcricketworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/5OnHW7CkQA
— Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) October 5, 2023
Almost all Non India matches will be played to empty stands. That's how it was in the 2011 WC and the 2016 WT20 as well. ENG are the only country that can provide a healthy crowd for neutral matches.
This 130k monstrosity holding the opener was always a recipe for disaster.— TheTreeOfLife (@RedRiverCries) October 5, 2023
Opening Game#ICCCricketWorldCup #ODIWorldCup #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/u2DjI259bm
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) October 5, 2023टॉस हारकर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी इंग्लैंड ने पहले ही ओवर में 12 रन बनाए। लेकिन इसके बाद इंग्लैंड बीच बीच में विकेट गंवाती रही। इसका अंदाजा इस बात से ही लग जाता है कि सिर्फ 1 50 रनों की साझेदारी हुई और सिर्फ जो रूट ही अर्धशतक बना सके। सलामी बल्लेबाज जॉनी बेयरेस्टो और जॉस बटलर को शुरुआत मिली लेकिन वह इसे बड़े स्कोर में तब्दील नहीं कर सके।न्यूजीलैंड की ओर से मैट हैनरी ने सर्वाधिक 3 विकेट लिए और 2 विकेट पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने लिए।