बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. shahrukh khan movie jawan boycott trend on social media
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023 (13:49 IST)

शाहरुख खान की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, 'जवान' की रिलीज से पहले ट्रेंड हुआ BoycottJawanMovie

jawan movie boycott trand: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'जवान' 7 सितंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने जा रही है। इस फिल्म को लेकर जबरदस्त बज बना हुआ है। अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि 'जवान' शाहरुख की पिछली रिलीज फिल्म 'पठान' का भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी।
 
किंग खान इस फिल्म का जोरशोर से प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच एक्स पर #BoycottJawanMovie ट्रेड करने लगा है। जानिए ऐसा क्या हो गया कि यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान की फिल्म का बायकॉट करने लगे हैं। 
 




दरअसल, शाहरुख हाल ही में नयनतारा और बेटी सुहाना खान के साथ तिरुपति मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचे थे। इससे पहले शाहरुख ने माता वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में माथा टेका। मूवी रिलीज से पहले लगातार मंदिर जाने पर लोगों का कहना है कि मंदिर कोई स्टूडियो नहीं है, जहां फिल्मों का प्रमोशन करो। 
 
हालांकि बायकॉड ट्रेंड होने के बावजूद 'जवान' का जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है। इस फिल्म की जमकर एडवांस बुकिंग हो रही है। फिल्म ने एडवांस बुकिंग से ही 26.45 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। 
 
फिल्म 'जवान' का निर्देशन एटली ने किया है। इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान कई लुक्स में नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म में नयनतारा, विजय सेतुपति, दीपिका पादुकोण भी नजर आएंगे। यह फिल्म 7 सितंबर 2023 को थिएटर्स में रिलीज हो रही है। 
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

भोली पंजाबन के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेगा चूचा, 'फुकरे 3' का मजेदार ट्रेलर रिलीज

भोली पंजाबन के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेगा चूचा, 'फुकरे 3' का मजेदार ट्रेलर रिलीजFukrey 3 Trailer: फरहान अख्तर और रितेश सिधवानी के प्रोडक्शन हाउस के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म 'फुकरे 3' का मजेदार ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हो चुा है। 'फुकरे' और 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' के बाद एक बार फिर पुलकित सम्राट, मनजोत सिंह और वरुण शर्मा की जोड़ी सबको जमकर हंसाएगी।

'जवान' की रिलीज से पहले मेकर्स ने लाइव किया फिल्म का ऑडियो ज्यूकबॉक्स, एंजॉय करें पूरा एल्बम

'जवान' की रिलीज से पहले मेकर्स ने लाइव किया फिल्म का ऑडियो ज्यूकबॉक्स, एंजॉय करें पूरा एल्बमjawan audio jukebox: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की 'जवान' अपनी घोषणा के दिन से ही धूम मचा रही है, जबकि ट्रेलर ने इसे एक अलग ही लेवल पर पहुंचा दिया है। जैसे-जैसे एक्शन एंटरटेनर अपनी रिलीज के करीब है, मेकर्स इसे अगले स्तर तक ले जाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं।

जसकरण सिंह बने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 15' के पहले करोड़पति, क्या आपको पता है 7 करोड़ के सवाल का सही जवाब

जसकरण सिंह बने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 15' के पहले करोड़पति, क्या आपको पता है 7 करोड़ के सवाल का सही जवाबKaun Banega Crorepati 15: अमिताभ बच्चन के पॉपुलर क्विज शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' के सीजन 15 को अपना पहला करोड़पति मिल गया है। पंजाब के छॅटे से गांव खालरा के रहने वाले जसकरण सिंह ने एक करोड़ रुपए जीत लिए हैं। हालांकि उन्होंने 7 करोड़ के सवाल का जवाब नहीं दिया और शो क्विट कर दिया।

राघव चड्ढा संग उदयपुर में शादी रचाएंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा, इस दिन लेंगी सात फेरे

राघव चड्ढा संग उदयपुर में शादी रचाएंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा, इस दिन लेंगी सात फेरेparineeti raghav wedding date: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा और सांसद राघव चड्ढा अपनी सगाई के बाद से ही सुर्खियों में हैं। फैंस दोनों की शादी का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। दोनों की शादी की तारीख और वेडिंग वेन्यू को लेकर कई खबरें सामने आ चुकी है। वहीं अब राघव और परिणीति की वेडिंग डेट आखिरकार फाइनल हो चुकी है।

इस वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ काम नहीं करते राकेश रोशन

इस वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ काम नहीं करते राकेश रोशनRakesh Roshan Birthday: बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने एक्टर, प्रोड्यूसर और निर्देशक राकेश रोशन 6 सितंबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। एक्टर का जन्म 6 सितंबर, 1949 में मुंबई में हुआ था। राकेश रोशन ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 1970 में फिल्म 'कहानी घर घर की' से की थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी : फिल्म समीक्षा

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी : फिल्म समीक्षाRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review in Hindi starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt: रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी बनाते समय करण जौहर अति कर गए जिससे फिल्म का बैलेंस बिगड़ गया। फिल्म में एक सीन है जिसमें अखाड़ा दिखाया गया है। करण ने अखाड़े को भी रंगीले करण का टच दे दिया है। अखाड़े में चारों ओर रंग-बिरंगे बल्ब लगे हैं, वेटर घूम कर लस्सी पिला रहे हैं और दर्शक अखाड़े में ऐसे सजधज कर आए हैं मानों किसी शादी में शामिल होने के लिए जा रहे हों। दूर कहीं बैकड्रॉप में पहलवान इस तरह से जोर आजमाइश करते नजर आते हैं मानो गले मिल रहे हों। करण का यही दृष्टिकोण 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' के हर सीक्वेंस में नजर आता है।

सालों पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने पूछा था महिलाओं के अंडरगारमेंट्स से जुड़ा यह सवाल, अब हुए ट्रोल

सालों पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने पूछा था महिलाओं के अंडरगारमेंट्स से जुड़ा यह सवाल, अब हुए ट्रोलAmitabh Bachchan trolled: बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। वह लगभग हर दिन ट्वीट करके अपने प्रोजेक्ट और डेली रूटीन की जानकारी साझा करते हैं। लेकिन अब अमिताभ बच्चन अपने सालों पुराने एक ट्वीट को लेकर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए है।

जब गौरी से शादी रचाने के लिए शाहरुख खान ने बदला अपना नाम, बने थे 'जीतेंद्र कुमार तुल्ली'

जब गौरी से शादी रचाने के लिए शाहरुख खान ने बदला अपना नाम, बने थे 'जीतेंद्र कुमार तुल्ली'Shahrukh became Jeetendra Kumar Tulli for marriage: शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान बॉलीवुड के पावर कपल में से एक है। शाहरुख ने जब गौरी से शादी की थी तब वह बॉलीवुड में स्ट्रगल ही कर रहे थे। कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि गौरी से शादी के लिए शाहरुख खान ने अपना नाम भी बदल लिया था।

करोड़ों की मालकिन कृति सेनन रहती हैं किराए के घर में

करोड़ों की मालकिन कृति सेनन रहती हैं किराए के घर मेंkriti sanon birthday: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कृति सेनन 27 जुलाई को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। कृति ने अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अलग पहचान बनाई है। कृति भले ही अपनी फिल्मों से लाखों रुपए कमाती हैं, लेकिन क्या आपकों पता है वह अभी भी मुंबई में किराए के घर रहती हैं।

कैटरीना कैफ की तरह दिखने का जरीन खान को हुआ नुकसान, बोलीं- खुद को साबित करने का मौका नहीं मिला...

कैटरीना कैफ की तरह दिखने का जरीन खान को हुआ नुकसान, बोलीं- खुद को साबित करने का मौका नहीं मिला...Zareen Khan on comparisons with Katrina Kaif: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जरीन खान ने सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म 'वीर' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। पहली ही फिल्म से जरीन लोगों की नजरों में आ गईं क्योंकि उनका लुक काफी हद तक कैटरीना कैफ से मिलता था। इस वजह से जरीन खान को इंडस्ट्री में फायदा और नुकसान दोनों उठाना पड़ा। जरीन को हमेशा कैटरीना कैफ की हमशक्ल की तरह देखा गया।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टीचर्स डे

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com