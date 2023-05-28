रविवार, 28 मई 2023
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 28 मई 2023 (11:25 IST)

शाहरुख खान से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने की नए संसद भवन की तारीफ, शेयर किया खास वीडियो

new parliament inauguration : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नए संसद भवन का उद्धाटन कर दिया है। देश को नया संसद भवन मिलने पर कई राजनीतिक पार्टीयों समेत बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। शाहरुख खान से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपनीखुशी जाहिर की है।
 
अक्षय कुमार ने संसद भवन का वीडियो साझा कर अपनी आवाज में उसपर वॉइसओवर किया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, संसद के इस शानदार नए भवन को देखकर गर्व होता है। यह सदैव भारत की विकास गाथा का प्रतिष्ठित प्रतीक बना रहे। 
 
शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे संविधान को बनाए रखने वाले, हमारे लोगों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले और देश की विविधता की रक्षा करने वाले लोगों के लिए ये कितना शानदार घर है। ये भले ही एक नए भारत का नया संसद भवन है लेकिन ये भारत की सदियों पुरानी गौरवशाली इतिहास को दर्शाता है।'
 
हेमा मालिनी ने वीडियो साझा कर लिखा, नए संसद भवन के लोकार्पण के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी न्याय व निष्पक्षता के प्रतीक तथा धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक धरोहर पवित्र सेंगोल को ग्रहण कर नए भवन में इसकी स्थापना करेंगे। ये देश के लिए सम्मान और गौरव का विषय है। 
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, समस्त भारतवासियों को नये, आधुनिक और पूर्ण रूप से भारतीय, #संसदभवन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है की आने वाले हज़ारों सालों तक हमारा ये संसद भवन दुनिया के हर देश के लिए प्रजातंत्र और लोकतांत्रिक प्रणाली का एक अनूठा प्रतीक बने। जय हिन्द!
 
बता दें कि नए संसद भवन में लोकसभा में 888 और राज्यसभा में 384 सदस्यों के बैठने की व्यवस्था है। संयुक्त बैठक की स्थिति में लोकसभा कक्ष में ही 1,280 सदस्य बैठ सकते हैं। भवन में तीन मुख्य द्वार हैं। इनके नाम ज्ञान द्वार, शक्ति द्वार और कर्म द्वार हैं। 
