शाहरुख खान से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने की नए संसद भवन की तारीफ, शेयर किया खास वीडियो

Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023
What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023
A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T
Greetings to all fellow citizens on this proud occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2023
@PMOIndia #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/7i75wwUdZD
समस्त भारतवासियों को नये, आधुनिक और पूर्ण रूप से भारतीय, #संसदभवन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई।प्रभु से प्रार्थना है की आने वाले हज़ारों सालों तक हमारा ये #SansadBhavan दुनिया के हर देश के लिए प्रजातंत्र और लोकतांत्रिक प्रणाली का एक अनूठा प्रतीक बने। जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/ZkodfbpuHn— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 28, 2023