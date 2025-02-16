रविवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. कुंभ मेला
  2. प्रयागराज कुंभ मेला 2025
  3. प्रयागराज कुंभ मेला न्यूज
  4. new delhi railway station platform number 14 and 15 stampede
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2025 (00:32 IST)

नई दिल्‍ली स्‍टेशन पर महाकुंभ यात्रियों का सैलाब, मची भगदड़ में 15 की मौत की आशंका

नई दिल्‍ली स्‍टेशन पर महाकुंभ यात्रियों का सैलाब, मची भगदड़ में 15 की मौत की आशंका - new delhi railway station platform number 14 and 15 stampede
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन (New Delhi Railway Station) पर शनिवार रात कुंभ जाने वाले यात्रियों की भीड़ अधिक होने से भगदड़ मच गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें 15 लोगों की मौत की आशंका है। इसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें कुछ की हालत गंभीर है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक शनिवार रात प्लेटफार्म नंबर 14 पर प्रयागराज ट्रेन खड़ी थी। इसमें सवार होने के लिए काफी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे थे।
रेलवे ने घटना के उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर अव्यवस्था और भगदड़ के कारण लोगों की मौत और घायल होने की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और दुखद है।
रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली स्टेशन पर स्थिति नियंत्रण में है और घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है साथ ही भीड़ को संभालने के लिए विशेष ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं। 

दरअसल महाकुंभ के मद्देनजर ऑन डिमांड दो कुंभ स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई गई हैं। उसी में यात्रा करने के लिए अचानक ही भारी संख्या में लोग रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंच गए। 
क्या बोले अधिकारी : नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर शनिवार रात भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति बन गई, जिससे प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या 14 और 15 पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा (डीएफएस) के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी। सूत्रों ने बताया कि तीन महिलाओं को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक,यह घटना रात करीब 9 बजकर 55 मिनट पर हुई। इसके बाद आपात प्रतिक्रिया की आवश्यकता पड़ी। डीएफएस प्रमुख अतुल गर्ग ने बताया कि अधिकारियों ने तुरंत बचाव दल भेजा और राहत प्रयासों में सहायता के लिए दमकल की चार गाड़ियों को घटनास्थल पर भेजा गया। भगदड़ का सटीक कारण अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं है लेकिन प्रारंभिक खबरों से पता चला कि प्रयागराज में महाकुंभ के लिए ट्रेन सेवाओं के कारण भीड़भाड़ थी।
पहले किया था इंकार : हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस की रेलवे यूनिट प्लैटफॉर्म नंबर 14 और 15 पर भगदड़ से इनकार कर रही थी । हालांकि कई लोगों के बेहोश होने की बात कही जा रही है। नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भारी भीड़ की वजह से 4 महिला यात्री बेहोश हो गईं। हालांकि उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज जारी है।
क्या कहा था रेलवे ने : CPRO उत्तर रेलवे ने कहा कि उत्तर रेलवे प्रयागराज के लिए दो विशेष ट्रेनें चलाने की योजना बना रहा था। दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति में 15 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। मौके पर 4 दमकल गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Falgun month: फाल्गुन मास के व्रत त्योहारों की लिस्ट

Falgun month: फाल्गुन मास के व्रत त्योहारों की लिस्टFalgun Maah Vrat Tyohar 2025: इस वर्ष 13 फरवरी से फाल्गुन माह शुरू होकर 14 मार्च को होलिका दहन के साथ यह महीना समाप्त होगा। साथ ही फाल्गुन महीने में कई महत्वपूर्ण व्रत और त्योहार भी पड़ते हैं। यहां जानें फागुन के 15 व्रत-त्योहारों की सूची...

हवन द्वारा कैसे कर सकते हैं भाग्य परिवर्तन? जानिए किस हवन से होगा क्या फायदा

हवन द्वारा कैसे कर सकते हैं भाग्य परिवर्तन? जानिए किस हवन से होगा क्या फायदामान्यता है कि आहुतियां का भोग हमारे देवताओं को प्राप्त होता है जिससे हमें पुण्य फल की प्राप्ति होती है। भारतवर्ष में कई ऋषि मुनियों ने यज्ञ हवन करके अनेकों सिद्धियों की प्राप्ति भी की है। भारत भूमि पर कई ऋषि मुनियों ने विविध कार्यों हेतु विविध प्रकार की सामग्री तैयार करके निश्चित मंत्रों से हवन किया और उस अभीष्ट फल की प्राप्ति निश्चित रूप से होती है

क्यों चित्रकूट को माना जाता है तीर्थों का तीर्थ, जानिए क्यों कहलाता है श्री राम की तपोभूमि

क्यों चित्रकूट को माना जाता है तीर्थों का तीर्थ, जानिए क्यों कहलाता है श्री राम की तपोभूमिChitrakoot: हिंदू धर्म में तीर्थ स्थानों का विशेष महत्व होता है। प्रयागराज को तीर्थराज कहा जाता है, लेकिन मान्यताओं के अनुसार चित्रकूट को तीर्थों का तीर्थ कहा जाता है। चित्रकूट को भगवान राम की तपोभूमि माना जाता है। रामायण के अनुसार, भगवान राम ने अपने वनवास का अधिकांश समय चित्रकूट में बिताया था। यहां उन्होंने माता सीता और लक्ष्मण के साथ रहकर तपस्या की थी। इसीलिए चित्रकूट को भगवान राम से गहरा नाता है।

मीन राशि पर सूर्य, शनि, राहु की युति: क्या देश दुनिया के लिए खतरे का है संकेत?

मीन राशि पर सूर्य, शनि, राहु की युति: क्या देश दुनिया के लिए खतरे का है संकेत?Effects of conjunction in Pisces 2025: ज्योतिषीय रूप से 2025 महत्वपूर्ण वर्ष माना जा रहा है, 2025 में कई ग्रहों का गोचर परिवर्तन होगा जो कि देश दुनिया पर अपना प्रभाव डालेगा। ज्योतिष के अनुसार साल 2025 का महत्वपूर्ण गोचर शनि का रहेगा, 29 मार्च 2025 को शनि अपनी मूल त्रिकोण राशि कुंभ को छोड़कर मीन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। शनि के मीन राशि में प्रवेश करने से गोचर में पांच महत्वपूर्ण ग्रहो का योग बनेगा।

महाकुंभ से लौटने के बाद क्यों सीधे जाना चाहिए घर, तुरंत ना जाएं इन जगहों पर

महाकुंभ से लौटने के बाद क्यों सीधे जाना चाहिए घर, तुरंत ना जाएं इन जगहों परWhy avoid certain places after returning from Maha Kumbh: महाकुंभ 2025 का भव्य आयोजन प्रयागराज में होने जा रहा है। लाखों श्रद्धालु इस पवित्र मेले में स्नान और पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए आएंगे। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि महाकुंभ से लौटते समय कुछ जगहों पर जाने से बचना चाहिए? ज्योतिष और वास्तु के अनुसार, महाकुंभ से लौटने के बाद कुछ जगहों पर जाने से लाभ की जगह नुकसान हो सकता है। आइए जानते हैं कौन सी हैं वो जगहें और क्या हैं इसके कारण।

और भी वीडियो देखें

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीड़ के कारण भगदड़, कई लोग बेहोश

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीड़ के कारण भगदड़, कई लोग बेहोशनई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। दरअसल यहां कुंभ के लिए भारी भीड़ नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंची थी। इस दौरान ज्यादातर लोगों के पास टिकट नहीं था। इस दौरान प्लैटफॉर्म नंबर 14 और 15 पर भारी भीड़ होने के चलते घुटन होने लगा। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक घुटन के कारण प्लैटफॉर्म नंबर 14 और 15 पर कई लोग बेहोश हो गए। रेलवे के मुताबिक, फिलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। स्टेशन पर एंबुलेंस और फायर बिग्रेड को बुलाया गया।

महाकुंभ में भीषण आग, कई पंडाल खाक

महाकुंभ में भीषण आग, कई पंडाल खाकमहाकुंभ नगर के सेक्टर-19 में शनिवार की शाम एक भंडारण शिविर में आग लग गई जिससे सात टेंट पूरी तरह जल गए। हालांकि, इस घटना में कोई जनहानि की सूचना नहीं है।

Maha Kumbh 2025 : महाकुंभ में बना रिकॉर्ड, खोया-पाया केंद्र का कमाल, 20000 से अधिक बिछड़े लोगों को मिलाया

Maha Kumbh 2025 : महाकुंभ में बना रिकॉर्ड, खोया-पाया केंद्र का कमाल, 20000 से अधिक बिछड़े लोगों को मिलायामहाकुंभ मेले में स्थापित डिजिटल खोया-पाया केंद्रों ने 20,000 से अधिक बिछड़े लोगों को उनके प्रियजनों से मिलाने में मदद की है। उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। मेला प्राधिकरण के मुताबिक, डिजिटल खोया पाया केंद्रों की मदद से महाकुंभ मेला शुरू होने के बाद से अब तक 20,144 बिछड़े श्रद्धालुओं को उनके परिजनों से मिलाने का कार्य किया गया है जिसमें बड़ी संख्या महिलाओं की रहीं।

अखिलेश यादव ने की महाकुंभ की अवधि बढ़ाने की मांग, प्रयागराज में बढ़ रही है श्रद्धालुओं की संख्‍या

अखिलेश यादव ने की महाकुंभ की अवधि बढ़ाने की मांग, प्रयागराज में बढ़ रही है श्रद्धालुओं की संख्‍याPrayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 : समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से प्रयागराज में आयोजित किए जा रहे महाकुंभ मेले की अवधि बढ़ाने का आग्रह किया। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हम सरकार से अपील करते हैं कि कई बुजुर्ग जो 65 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के हैं वे संगम में स्नान नहीं कर पाए हैं। वे स्नान करना चाहते हैं और आध्यात्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेना चाहते हैं।

कौन है देश का सबसे अमीर अखाड़ा, जानिए कहां से आती है अखाड़ों के पास अकूत संपत्ति

कौन है देश का सबसे अमीर अखाड़ा, जानिए कहां से आती है अखाड़ों के पास अकूत संपत्तिRichest Akhara of Mahakumbh: भारत में अखाड़ों का इतिहास बहुत पुराना है। ये हिन्दू धर्म के महत्वपूर्ण अंग हैं और साधु-संतों का निवास स्थान होते हैं। भारत में 13 प्रमुख अखाड़े हैं। हाल ही में आयोजित महाकुंभ में अखाड़ों का वैभव देखकर हर कोई हैरान है। अखाड़ों के पांडालों की भव्यता और सम्पन्नता देख जनमानस के मन में यह सवाल सहज ही उठता होगा कि आखिर इन धार्मिक संस्थाओं के पास इतना धन और संपत्ति कहां से आती है? आइए आज वेबदुनिया हिंदी पर आपको बताते हैं क्या हैं अखाड़ों की आय के स्रोत और कहाँ होती है इनकी पूंजी खर्च। साथ ही जानेंगे अखाड़ों में से कौन है सबसे अमीर।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष 2025

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com