रेलवे ने घटना के उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर अव्यवस्था और भगदड़ के कारण लोगों की मौत और घायल होने की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और दुखद है।
15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station: Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 15, 2025रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली स्टेशन पर स्थिति नियंत्रण में है और घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है साथ ही भीड़ को संभालने के लिए विशेष ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं।
There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025
पहले किया था इंकार : हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस की रेलवे यूनिट प्लैटफॉर्म नंबर 14 और 15 पर भगदड़ से इनकार कर रही थी । हालांकि कई लोगों के बेहोश होने की बात कही जा रही है। नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भारी भीड़ की वजह से 4 महिला यात्री बेहोश हो गईं। हालांकि उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज जारी है।
#WATCH | A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot: Delhi Fire Service— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS)
Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025क्या कहा था रेलवे ने : CPRO उत्तर रेलवे ने कहा कि उत्तर रेलवे प्रयागराज के लिए दो विशेष ट्रेनें चलाने की योजना बना रहा था। दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति में 15 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। मौके पर 4 दमकल गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं।
VIDEO | Visuals from platform number 14. A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway station, triggering a chaos on platform number 14 and 15.
