बुधवार, 28 जनवरी 2026
Last Updated : बुधवार, 28 जनवरी 2026 (12:18 IST)

विमान हादसे में अजित पवार का निधन, किसने क्या कहा?

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Passes Away : महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में बुधवार को एक बड़े विमान हादसे में उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का निधन हो गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत कई दिग्गजों ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। विमान हादसे में अजित पवार के निधन की खबर से महाराष्‍ट्र के कई दिग्गज नेता स्तब्ध रह गए। कई नेता तो कैमरे के सामने ही रो पड़े।

पीएम मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, अजित पवार एक जनता के नेता थे। उनका जमीनी स्तर पर मजबूत कनेक्शन था। वह महाराष्ट्र की जनता के बीच सबसे कड़ी मेहनत करने वाले नेताओं में गिने जाते थे। प्रशासनिक मामलों में उनकी पकड़ शानदार थी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि गरीब और समाज के निचले तबके के उत्थान के लिए उनकी प्रतिबद्धता कमाल की थी। उनकी आसमयिक और अचानक हुई मौत बहुत दुखद और अचंभित करने वाला है। उनके परिवार और उनके अनगिनत चाहने वालों को मेरी संवेदना। ओम शांति!

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा, 'विमान दुर्घटना में श्री अजीत पवार जी के निधन की खबर बहुत चौंकाने वाली और बेहद दुखद है। यह एक ऐसे नेता का असामयिक निधन है जिनका राजनीतिक करियर लंबा और उज्ज्वल होने वाला था। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिवार जिस अपार दुख से गुजर रहा होगा, उसे शब्दों में बयान नहीं किया जा सकता।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पूरे पवार परिवार, उनके समर्थकों और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। महाराष्ट्र के लोगों की विभिन्न संवैधानिक पदों पर सेवा करने वाले श्री अजीत पवार को एक अनुभवी राजनेता के रूप में याद किया जाएगा, जिन्होंने अपने लोगों के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को ईमानदारी और समझदारी से निभाया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दोनों ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से संपर्क किया और बारामती प्लेन क्रैश के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अजित पवार के निधन पर शोक जताया। नितिन गडकरी, पीयूष गोयल, पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण, डीके शिवकुमार, मायावती समेत कई दिग्गजों ने पवार के निधन पर शोक जताया।
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार के असमय निधन के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। अपने लंबे सार्वजनिक जीवन में, वे महाराष्ट्र के विकास और समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। वे लोगों के प्रति अपनी करुणा और सार्वजनिक सेवा के प्रति अपने अटूट समर्पण के लिए जाने जाते थे। मैं उनके परिवार, शुभचिंतकों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।
बारामती में चार्टर प्लेन क्रैश में महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार की मौत पर शिवसेना (UBT) सांसद अरविंद सावंत ने कहा, मैंने हमेशा वही किया जो उन्होंने कहा। वे एक बहादुर इंसान थे। बारामती इलाके के विकास में उनका बहुत बड़ा योगदान था। मैं पूरे पवार परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।
