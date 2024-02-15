गुरुवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Rohit Sharma Throws Cap after Sarfaraz khan Run Out IND vs ENG 3rd Test :
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2024 (17:41 IST)

Sarfaraz Khan के Run Out होने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने क्यों फेंकी अपनी कैप?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test : सरफराज खान ने अपना अर्धशतक पूरा करने के लिए 7 चौके और एक छक्का लगाया। उन्होंने अर्द्धशतक जड़ दिखाया कि क्यों घरेलु क्रिकेट खेलना जरुरी है

Sarfaraz Khan
  • Sarfaraz Khan ने अपने पहले मैच में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जड़ा अर्द्धशतक
  • सरफराज के रन आउट होने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने फेंकी अपनी कैप 
  • फैन्स ने रविंद्र जडेजा को कहा 'Selfish'

Rohit Sharma Throws Cap after Sarfaraz khan Run Out IND vs ENG 3rd Test : राजकोट के Niranjan Shah Stadium रहे तीसरे मैच में डेब्यूटांट सरफराज खान ने अपनी बल्लेबाजी से बताया कि क्यों डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट खेलना ज़रूरी होता है। सरफराज सालों से भारतीय टीम  प्रयास कर रहे थे लेकिन उन्हें आज से पहले मौका नहीं मिला। पिछले चार सालों से उनका घरेलू क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन रहा है।


आज उनकी सारी दिखाई देती है। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड जैसी मजबूत टीम के सामने 48 गेंदों में 50 रन बनाए। उनके पिता उन्हें देख बेहद खुश हैं। जब उन्हें डेब्यू कैप दी गई थी तो वे काफी इमोशनल हो गए थे। उन्होंने उस कैप को चूमा और अपने बेटे को गले लगाया। युवा बल्लेबाज ने अपने कौशल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए अर्धशतक लगाया। यह पारी उनकी उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि मैच के रोमांच को बढ़ा देती है, खासकर जब वह रवींद्र जड़ेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) के साथ साझेदारी कर रहे थे, जिन्होंने इस मैच में अपना शतक पूरा किया।


Run Out होने से पहले उन्होंने 66 गेंदों में 62 रन बनाए। यह दर्शाता है कि उनका जूनून और खुद पर विश्वास उनके डर से कई ऊपर है। लेकिन आउट होने के बाद वे खुद से खुश नहीं दिखाई दे रहे थे वे शतक जड़ इस मैच को अपने और अपने देश के लिए और भी ख़ास बनाना चाहते हैं। 


रोहित शर्मा ने गुस्से में फेंकी कैप 
जिस तरह से Sarfaraz Run Out हुए कई लोगों रिएक्शन यह कहता है कि रविंद्र जडेजा की वजह से वे आउट हुए, उनके ही हाँ ना के चक्कर में सरफराज रन आउट हुए। सरफराज के आउट होने के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने गुस्से में अपनी कैप फेंकी, कुछ लोगों  है कि उन्होंने रविंद्र जडेजा की वजह से ऐसा किया। 
 


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

गोलकीपर कप्तान ने ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर को बताया करो या मरो का टूर्नामेंट (Video)

गोलकीपर कप्तान ने ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर को बताया करो या मरो का टूर्नामेंट (Video)सविता ने महिला हॉकी टीम को पेरिस खेलों के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में मदद करने के लिए टीम के अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताया

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं

और भी वीडियो देखें

मुकेश कुमार को रणजी ट्रॉफी में खेलने के लिए भारतीय टीम से किया रिलीज

मुकेश कुमार को रणजी ट्रॉफी में खेलने के लिए भारतीय टीम से किया रिलीजMukesh Kumar released from India squad, to play Ranji Trophy : भारत के तेज गेंदबाज मुकेश कुमार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच से पहले टीम से ‘रिलीज’ कर दिया गया ताकि वह शुक्रवार से बिहार के खिलाफ होने वाले रणजी ट्रॉफी मैच के लिए बंगाल की टीम से जुड़ सकें।

Rohit Sharma ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जड़ा शतक, तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

Rohit Sharma ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जड़ा शतक, तोड़े कई रिकॉर्डRohit Sharma century against england in IND vs ENG 3rd Test Hindi news : भारत और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे तीसरे मैच में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा शतक जड़ अपनी फॉर्म वापस ले आएं हैं। Rajkot के Niranjan Shah Stadium में उन्होंने अपना 11वां टेस्ट शतक जड़ा।

विराट और केएल राहुल की गैरमौजूदगी में चेतेश्वर पुजारा को ना चुनने पर उठे सवाल

विराट और केएल राहुल की गैरमौजूदगी में चेतेश्वर पुजारा को ना चुनने पर उठे सवालKarsan Ghavri questions decision to ignore Cheteshwar Pujara for IND vs ENG series : भारत के पूर्व खिलाड़ी करसन घावरी (Karsan Ghavri ) ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ Test Series के लिए विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) जैसे खिलाड़ियों की गैरमौजूदगी में भी अनुभवी चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को नजरअंदाज करने के फैसले की बुधवार को आलोचना की।

राजकोट के SCA स्टेडियम का बदला नाम

राजकोट के SCA स्टेडियम का बदला नामSCA Stadium renamed after veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah : सौराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ (Saurashtra Cricket Association SCA) स्टेडियम का नाम बदलकर बुधवार को अनुभवी क्रिकेट प्रशासक और पूर्व प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेटर निरंजन शाह (Niranjan Shah Stadium) के नाम पर रखा गया।

रोहित शर्मा होंगे T20 World Cup में भारत के कप्तान

रोहित शर्मा होंगे T20 World Cup में भारत के कप्तानRohit Sharma T20 World Cup Hindi News : भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह (Jay Shah) ने बुधवार को यहां कहा कि इस साल West Indies और USA में होने वाले T20 World Cup में रोहित शर्मा भारत की कप्तानी करेंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

राम मंदिर

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com