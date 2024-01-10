बुधवार, 10 जनवरी 2024
  4. Out of action citing Mental fatigue Ishan Kishan caught red handed by BCCI partying in Dubai
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 10 जनवरी 2024 (15:47 IST)

मानसिक थकान के बहाने दुबई में पार्टी मना रहे थे ईशान, बोर्ड ने पकड़ा रंगे हाथ

मानसिक थकान के बहाने दुबई में पार्टी मना रहे थे ईशान, बोर्ड ने पकड़ा रंगे हाथ - Out of action citing Mental fatigue Ishan Kishan caught red handed by BCCI partying in Dubai
वनडे विश्वकप की टीम में शामिल ईशान किशन ने खुद को दक्षिण अफ्रीकी दौरे से मानसिक थकान का हवाला देकर बाहर रखा था। लेकिन इसके बाद वह दुबई में पार्टी करते हुए पाए गए। यही कारण रहा कि बीसीसीआई ने उन्हें अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ होने वाली टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीरीज में नहीं शामिल किया।

बोर्ड के पक्ष के विश्वसनीय सूत्र की मानें तो ईशान किशन ने अफगानिस्तान सीरीज से पहले बोर्ड को यह बताना भी जरूरी नहीं समझा कि वह इस सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध हैं भी या नहीं। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर ईशान किशन का पक्ष रखने वालों का मानना है कि यह विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज लंबे समय से टीम में ड्रिंक्स ब्वॉए बनकर रहने से परेशान था।

ईशान किशन वनडे में दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले दूसरे सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी हैं और ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं जो अच्छे दिन पर किसी भी गेंदबाज पर आक्रमण कर सकते हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ महीनों से उन्हें वे मौके नहीं मिल रहे हैं जिनके वे हकदार हैं और अच्छा बनने की इच्छा रखते हैं। उन्होंने विश्व कप के पहले दो मैच खेले, फिर पूरे World Cup में बेंच पर रहे, विश्व कप के बाद Suryakumar Yadav की कप्तानी वाली Team India ने उसी टीम के खिलाफ 5 मैचों की T-20 Series खेली, जिससे वे World Cup Final हार गए थे, ऑस्ट्रेलिया।

भारत ने इस श्रृंखला को 4-1 से जीत लिया, लेकिन युवा आक्रामक बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन को इस श्रृंखला के आखिरी दो मैचों में बाहर कर दिया गया था। उन्होंने 3 मैचों में 110 रन बनाए जिसमे 2 अर्धशतक भी शामिल थे।
