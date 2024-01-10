मानसिक थकान के बहाने दुबई में पार्टी मना रहे थे ईशान, बोर्ड ने पकड़ा रंगे हाथ

Who exposed Ishan Kishan? pic.twitter.com/zdp8audRMA— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2024
REPORTS
Ishan Kishan exited the Test assignment citing mental fatigue, later spotted partying in Dubai, reportedly displeasing BCCI selectors and team management. #IshanKishan #Cricket #INDvAFG #Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/NWeX4ZjTUC
— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) January 10, 2024
Why is Ishan Kishan dropped from T20 squad?
Reason - A BCCI source told that Ishan was not happy with the fact that he was not getting much opportunities in the team, he was with the team regularly and now he is on a break and is enjoying a holiday.#IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/5ID2vImCml
— Amit Patel (@APCricket25) January 8, 2024ईशान किशन वनडे में दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले दूसरे सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी हैं और ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं जो अच्छे दिन पर किसी भी गेंदबाज पर आक्रमण कर सकते हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ महीनों से उन्हें वे मौके नहीं मिल रहे हैं जिनके वे हकदार हैं और अच्छा बनने की इच्छा रखते हैं। उन्होंने विश्व कप के पहले दो मैच खेले, फिर पूरे World Cup में बेंच पर रहे, विश्व कप के बाद Suryakumar Yadav की कप्तानी वाली Team India ने उसी टीम के खिलाफ 5 मैचों की T-20 Series खेली, जिससे वे World Cup Final हार गए थे, ऑस्ट्रेलिया।