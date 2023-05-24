बुधवार, 24 मई 2023
प्लेऑफ में खेली हर डॉट गेंद पर 500 पेड़ लगाएगा BCCI, फैंस ने की तारीफ

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने IPL के Playoffs में पर्यावरण के अनुकूल एक पहल करने का फैसला किया है।आईपीएल 2023 के प्लेऑफ में प्रत्येक डॉट बॉल फेंके जाने पर बीसीसीआई 500 पेड़ लगाएगा। इस आईपीएल का पहला क्वालीफायर चेन्नई के चेपॉक स्टेडियम में Chennai Super Kings (CSK) और Gujarat Titans (GT) के बीच खेला गया था और जब मैच दिखाया जा रहा था तो दर्शकों हर डॉट बॉल पर एक पेड़ का चिन्ह देख पा रहे थे। बीसीसीआई ने यह फैसला पर्यावरणीय स्थिरता को प्रोत्साहित करने और पर्यावरण को संरक्षित करने में मदद करने के लिए लिया है।
RCB की 'Go Green' पहल

यह आईपीएल में कुछ नया नहीं है जो प्रकृति को संरक्षित करने और पर्यावरण स्थिरता के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए किया जा रहा है, आरसीबी ने 2011  में हरे भरे पर्यावरण को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए एक एक अवधारणा शुरू की थी जिसे वह "Green Game' कहते हैं। इसके तहत वे हर साल आईपीएल में एक खेल में हरे रंग की जर्सी पहनते हैं।

दरअसल इस बात का अंदाजा तब लगा जब टीवी और मोबाइल में मैच देखते वक्त डॉट गेंद पर शून्य नहीं बल्कि एक पेड़ के निशान की तस्वीर दिखाई दे रही थी। इसके बाद ट्विटर पर जल्द ही इसका कारण पता चल गया। इस कदम के लिए फैंस ने भी बोर्ड की सराहना की।

कल चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स बनाम गुजरात टाइटंस के मैच की बात की जाए तो कुल 84 गेंदों पर रन नहीं बने। इसमें से 34 चेन्नई के बल्लेबाजों ने खेली और 54 गुजरात के बल्लेबाजों ने खेली। वैसे हार और जीत का अंतर भी यही रहा लेकिन इन गेंदो के कारण अब 42,000 बीज रोपे जाएंगे जो एक दिन पेड़ में तब्दील हो जाएंगे।
