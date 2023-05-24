प्लेऑफ में खेली हर डॉट गेंद पर 500 पेड़ लगाएगा BCCI, फैंस ने की तारीफ

The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ac3xVog3UH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023

84 Dot balls in Qualifier 1.



BCCI will plant 42,000 trees as a part of the new initiative, this will continue through the knock outs of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/ceEMZGDBsB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2023

BCCI planting a tree for every dot ball.





[2 years later]



Govt plans to release 5 cheetahs in the Rohit Sharma national park. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 24, 2023

Every time there's a dot ball pic.twitter.com/uRDvG4B9lX

BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Each Dot Ball In Playoff Matches.





Good Initiative pic.twitter.com/wT3GzvDaiV — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 24, 2023

We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls.





Who says T20 is a batter’s game? Bowlers’ it’s all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 24, 2023

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने IPL के Playoffs में पर्यावरण के अनुकूल एक पहल करने का फैसला किया है।आईपीएल 2023 के प्लेऑफ में प्रत्येक डॉट बॉल फेंके जाने पर बीसीसीआई 500 पेड़ लगाएगा। इस आईपीएल का पहला क्वालीफायर चेन्नई के चेपॉक स्टेडियम में Chennai Super Kings (CSK) और Gujarat Titans (GT) के बीच खेला गया था और जब मैच दिखाया जा रहा था तो दर्शकों हर डॉट बॉल पर एक पेड़ का चिन्ह देख पा रहे थे। बीसीसीआई ने यह फैसला पर्यावरणीय स्थिरता को प्रोत्साहित करने और पर्यावरण को संरक्षित करने में मदद करने के लिए लिया है।यह आईपीएल में कुछ नया नहीं है जो प्रकृति को संरक्षित करने और पर्यावरण स्थिरता के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए किया जा रहा है, आरसीबी ने 2011 में हरे भरे पर्यावरण को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए एक एक अवधारणा शुरू की थी जिसे वह "Green Game' कहते हैं। इसके तहत वे हर साल आईपीएल में एक खेल में हरे रंग की जर्सी पहनते हैं।दरअसल इस बात का अंदाजा तब लगा जब टीवी और मोबाइल में मैच देखते वक्त डॉट गेंद पर शून्य नहीं बल्कि एक पेड़ के निशान की तस्वीर दिखाई दे रही थी। इसके बाद ट्विटर पर जल्द ही इसका कारण पता चल गया। इस कदम के लिए फैंस ने भी बोर्ड की सराहना की।कल चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स बनाम गुजरात टाइटंस के मैच की बात की जाए तो कुल 84 गेंदों पर रन नहीं बने। इसमें से 34 चेन्नई के बल्लेबाजों ने खेली और 54 गुजरात के बल्लेबाजों ने खेली। वैसे हार और जीत का अंतर भी यही रहा लेकिन इन गेंदो के कारण अब 42,000 बीज रोपे जाएंगे जो एक दिन पेड़ में तब्दील हो जाएंगे।