शुक्रवार, 29 अगस्त 2025
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. why PM Modi japan tour in special for india
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: टोक्यो , शुक्रवार, 29 अगस्त 2025 (08:23 IST)

मोदी के रंग में रंगा जापान, जानिए क्यों खास है भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री का यह दौरा

टोक्यो एयरपोर्ट पर पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, होटल में भारतीय समुदाय से मिले

modi in japan
PM Modi in Japan : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर जापान पहुंचे। राजधानी टोक्यो में उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। एयरपोर्ट पर मोदी मोदी के नारे की गूंज सुनाई दी। टोक्यो के एक होटल में उन्होंने भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों से भी मुलाकात की। यहां का माहौल पूरी तरह मोदी के रंग में रंगा नजर आया।
 
पीएम मोदी भारत जापान शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे। वे जापान के पीएम इशिबा के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। भारत और जापान के बीच बड़े समझौते की संभावना है। यहां से वे चीन यात्रा पर रवाना होंगे।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, टोक्यो पहुंच गया हूं। भारत और जापान अपने विकासात्मक सहयोग को और मज़बूत कर रहे हैं। मैं इस यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री इशिबा और अन्य लोगों के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए उत्सुक हूं, जिससे मौजूदा साझेदारियों को और मज़बूत करने और सहयोग के नए रास्ते तलाशने का अवसर मिलेगा।
पीएम मोदी के लिए क्यों खास है जापान : टैरिफ पर अमेरिका से बिगड़ते संबंधों को बीच पीएम मोदी का यह दौरा बेहद खास माना जा रहा है। भारत और जापान हरित उर्जा, डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजी, रक्षा सहयोग समेत कई अहम मामले में साझेदार है। यहां तक कि भारत की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन के सपने में जापान भारत के साथ खड़ा है।
 
इससे पहले 2007 में गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में मोदी ने जापान का दौरा किया था। तब उन्होंने टोक्यो और क्योटो में रोडशो किए थे। 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद भी नरेंद्र मोदी जापान यात्रा पर गए थे। इसके मोदी आबे दोस्ती भारत जापान संबंधों का चेहरा बनी। 2016 में वाराणसी और क्योटो को सिस्टर सिटी घोषित किया गया।
 
2017 में जापानी पीएम शिंजो आबे भारत आए। यहां उन्होंने अहमदाबाद मुबंई बुलेट ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट का शिलान्यास किया। 2022 में आबे की हत्या के बाद पीएम मोदी उनके अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए थे। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा था कि आबे मेरे प्रिय मित्र थे। 2023 में उन्होंने हिरोशिमा में जी7 समिट में हिस्सा लिया था।  
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

मैंने रिटायरमेंट पर कुछ नहीं कहा, संघ प्रमुख भागवत के यू-टर्न के मायने

मैंने रिटायरमेंट पर कुछ नहीं कहा, संघ प्रमुख भागवत के यू-टर्न के मायनेराष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के बयान में बदलाव के आखिर क्या हैं मायने

डूबे गांव-कस्बे, टूटे पहाड़, कटरा से डोडा तक बारिश और बाढ़ से बेहाल जम्मू

डूबे गांव-कस्बे, टूटे पहाड़, कटरा से डोडा तक बारिश और बाढ़ से बेहाल जम्मूजम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने जमकर कहर बरपाया है। मौसम विभाग ने अगले कुछ दिनों तक क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश और तूफान की चेतावनी दी है।लगातार बारिश के कारण जम्मू में बाढ़ का खतरा बढ़ गया है, जिससे रात में लोगों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटना को लेकर चौंकाने वाला विश्लेषण

अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटना को लेकर चौंकाने वाला विश्लेषणAir India 171-A British Report: अहमदाबाद में 12 जून, 2025 को उड़ान भरने के केवल कुछ ही सेकंड बाद, एयर इंडिया की उड़ान 171 वाली दुर्घटना के बारे में ब्रिटिश विमानन विशेषज्ञ, रिचर्ड गॉडफ्रे ने अब तक उलब्ध तथ्यों के आधार पर एक चौंकाने वाला विश्लेषण प्रस्तुत किया है।

Mohan Bhagwat : क्या RSS चला रहा है सरकार, BJP से संघ का मतभेद, क्या बोले मोहन भागवत

Mohan Bhagwat : क्या RSS चला रहा है सरकार, BJP से संघ का मतभेद, क्या बोले मोहन भागवतइस्लाम यहां था और रहेगा, भागवत बोले- 3 बच्चे होने चाहिए

tvs orbiter : 158km की रेंज, टीवीएस का सबसे सस्ता स्कूटर, Ather Rizta, Ola S1x, Vida VX2 और Bajaj Chetak को देगा टक्कर

tvs orbiter : 158km की रेंज, टीवीएस का सबसे सस्ता स्कूटर, Ather Rizta, Ola S1x, Vida VX2 और Bajaj Chetak को देगा टक्करtvs orbiter electric scooter : TVS Motor ने अपना नया इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह अब टीवीएस का सबसे किफायती ई-स्कूटर है। इसका मुकाबला एथर रिज्टा से रहेगा। इसे 6 कलर ऑप्शन के साथ पेश किया गया है। इसकी एक्स-शोरूम शुरुआती कीमत 99,900 रुपए रखी गई है। ऑर्बिटर की बुकिंग ऑनलाइन शुरू कर दी गई है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

मोदी के रंग में रंगा जापान, जानिए क्यों खास है भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री का यह दौरा

मोदी के रंग में रंगा जापान, जानिए क्यों खास है भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री का यह दौराPM Modi in Japan : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर जापान पहुंचे। राजधानी टोक्यो में उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। एयरपोर्ट पर मोदी मोदी के नारे की गूंज सुनाई दी। टोक्यो के एक होटल में उन्होंने भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों से भी मुलाकात की। यहां का माहौल पूरी तरह मोदी के रंग में रंगा नजर आया।

टैरिफ के बाद भी भारत के लिए क्यों जरूरी है अमेरिका

टैरिफ के बाद भी भारत के लिए क्यों जरूरी है अमेरिका"ट्रंप रुफ्ट आन, आबर मोदी गेट निष्ट द्रान” - जर्मन अखबार की इस हेडिंग का मतलब है ट्रंप ने मोदी को फोन किया लेकिन मोदी ने जवाब नहीं दिया। अमेरिका ने भारत पर बुधवार, 27 अगस्त से 25 फीसदी अतिरिक्त टैरिफ लगा दिया। इस हाल में बहुत से लोगों को ऐसा लगा होगा कि मोदी ने ट्रंप का फोन नहीं उठाकर सही किया। लेकिन ये जानना दिलचस्प है कि क्या अमेरिका से रिश्ते खराब कर भारत की अपनी महत्वाकांक्षाएं पूरी हो सकेंगी

LIVE: जापान में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, वैष्णोदेवी यात्रा आज भी स्थगित

LIVE: जापान में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, वैष्णोदेवी यात्रा आज भी स्थगितLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 2‍ दिवसीय यात्रा पर जापान पहुंचे। टोक्यो एयरपोर्ट पर पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। इधर भूस्खलन से हुई तबाही की वजह से वैष्णोदेवी यात्रा आज भी स्थगित कर दी गई है। पल पल की जानकारी...

साली के प्यार में पागल जीजा चढ़ा बिजली टॉवर पर, 7 घंटे चला हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा

साली के प्यार में पागल जीजा चढ़ा बिजली टॉवर पर, 7 घंटे चला हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामामैं तेरे प्यार में पागल, ऐसे घूमता हूं'... यह गाना उस समय गुनगुनाने का मन करने लगा जब कन्नौज की खबर सामने आई। लेकिन यहां प्रेमी-प्रेमिका का प्रेम नहीं था, बल्कि साली के प्रेम में जीजा अंधा हो गया और उससे शादी की जिद पर अड़ गया। अपनी बेतुकी इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए वह बिजली के 33 हजार वोल्ट के टॉवर पर चढ़ गया। बिजली की हाईटेंशन लाइन पर चढ़े इस सिरफिरे को देखकर चारों तरफ अफरातफरी मच गई, पुलिस-प्रशासन के हाथ पांव फूल गए।

क्या PM मोदी 75 साल की उम्र में होंगे रिटायर, RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत ने दिया बड़ा बयान

क्या PM मोदी 75 साल की उम्र में होंगे रिटायर, RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत ने दिया बड़ा बयानढाई घंटे के प्रश्नोत्तर सत्र में आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने मनुस्मृति से लेकर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (एआई), अमेरिकी टैरिफ से लेकर जाति, शिक्षा, देशभक्ति, राष्ट्रभाषा, विभाजन, अवैध आव्रजन, मुसलमानों पर हमले और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण, नेताओं की सेवानिवृत्ति की आयु तक के सवालों के जवाब दिए। भागवत ने कहा कि मैंने कभी नहीं कहा कि मुझे या किसी और को 75 साल की उम्र में सेवानिवृत्त हो जाना चाहिए।

iPhone जैसे फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ 6000 रुपए से कम कीमत में

iPhone जैसे फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ 6000 रुपए से कम कीमत मेंitel ने भारत में अपना शानदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह स्मार्टफोन 6,000 रुपए से कम कीमत में आता है। स्मार्टफोन में iPhone जैसे कई फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। itel Zeno सीरीज का यह लेटेस्ट फोन आईफोन की तरह ही डायनैमिक आईलैंड डिस्प्ले फीचर के साथ आता है। स्मार्टफोन में दमदार 5000mAh की बैटरी दी गई है। जानिए स्मार्टफोन के क्या हैं फीचर्स-

realme p4 pro 5g : तूफान मचा देंगे रियलमी के ये 2 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

realme p4 pro 5g : तूफान मचा देंगे रियलमी के ये 2 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्सRealme ने P4 सीरीज के तहत देश में 2 नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। कंपनी ने Realme P4 5G और Realme P4 Pro 5G के नाम से नए डिवाइस पेश किए हैं। दोनों डिवाइस में आपको जबरदस्त AI फीचर्स और 7,000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी देखने को मिल रही है। जानिए क्या है स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स और कीमत-

Redmi 15 5G : सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 7000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP कैमरा, जानिए और क्या हैं फीचर्स

Redmi 15 5G : सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 7000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP कैमरा, जानिए और क्या हैं फीचर्सRedmi 15 5G : शाओमी के सब-ब्रांड रेडमी ने नया 5G फोन लॉन्च कर धमाका कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 14,999 रुपए है। यानी यह कम कीमत में धांसू फीचर्स से धमाका कर देगा। शाओमी, वीवो और रियलमी जैसी कंपनियों के 5G फोन्स से इसकी टक्कर होगी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

गणेशोत्सव

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com