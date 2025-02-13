गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025 (09:00 IST)

अमेरिका पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कड़ाके की ठंड में प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

modi in usa
PM Modi in USA : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ब्लेयर हाउस पहुंचने पर भारतीय-अमेरिकी प्रवासी समुदाय के लोगों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी फ्रांस की यात्रा के बाद बुधवार को शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे (भारतीय समयानुसार गुरुवार सुबह 4 बजे) अमेरिकी की राजधानी पहुंचे। वे आज अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।
 
ब्लेयर हाउस में पहुंचने पर भारतीय-अमेरिकी समुदाय के सदस्यों ने मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया। कड़ाके की ठंड और बारिश के बावजूद समुदाय के सदस्य ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में एकत्र हुए। उन्होंने भारतीय एवं अमेरिकी झंडे लहराए और भारत माता की जय, वंदे मातरम एवं मोदी मोदी के नारे लगाकर प्रधानमंत्री का अमेरिका में स्वागत किया।
 
मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच एक्स पर कहा, ठंड के मौसम में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत। भारतीय प्रवासियों ने ठंड के बावजूद वाशिंगटन डीसी में मेरा बहुत ही खास स्वागत किया है। मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी चौथे ऐसे विदेशी नेता हैं जिनकी ट्रंप पिछले महीने हुए अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद मेजबानी कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले उन्होंने इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिगेरू इशिबा और जॉर्डन के राजा अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय की मेजबानी की है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की और दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर चर्चा की। दोनों नेताओं की यह बातचीत आतंकवाद और उभरते खतरों से निपटने में खुफिया सहयोग बढ़ाने पर केंद्रित रही। मोदी ने हिंदू-अमेरिकी गबार्ड को देश की शीर्ष खुफिया अधिकारी नियुक्त किए जाने पर बधाई दी। राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक के रूप में गबार्ड की नियुक्ति को बुधवार को मंजूरी मिली थी।
 
मोदी और ट्रंप आज व्हाइट हाउस में द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट कहा कि दोनों देश अपने लोगों के लाभ और हमारी धरती के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए मिलकर काम करते रहेंगे।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
