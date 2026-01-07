बुधवार, 7 जनवरी 2026
  Anil Agarwals son Agnivesh dies of cardiac arrest after skiing accident in US
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
वॉशिंगटन , बुधवार, 7 जनवरी 2026 (23:40 IST)

वेदांता ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल के बेटे अग्निवेश का निधन

Vedanta Group
वेदांता ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल के बेटे अग्निवेश अग्रवाल का निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र केवल 49 साल थी। अनिल अग्रवाल ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में जानकारी दी कि अग्निवेश अमेरिका में स्कीइंग के दौरान घायल हुए थे। उन्हें इलाज के लिए माउंट साइनाई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्हें बुधवार को कार्डियक अरेस्ट आया।
अनिल अग्रवाल ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि एक पिता के लिए अपने बेटे को विदा करना असहनीय होता है। यह ऐसा दुख है जिसकी कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। एक बेटा अपने पिता से पहले नहीं जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि  यह क्षति हमें पूरी तरह तोड़ चुकी है। हम अब भी समझने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि यह हमारे साथ कैसे हुआ। अग्निवेश सिर्फ मेरे बेटे नहीं थे, वे मेरे दोस्त थे। वे मेरा गर्व थे, मेरी पूरी दुनिया थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं और किरण (उनकी पत्नी) पूरी तरह टूट चुके हैं। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma
अमेरिका-रूस के बीच तनाव, वेनेजुएला से आ रहे रूसी तेल टैंकर पर US नेवी ने किया कब्जा

अमेरिका-रूस के बीच तनाव, वेनेजुएला से आ रहे रूसी तेल टैंकर पर US नेवी ने किया कब्जाअमेरिका ने नॉर्थ सी में एक तेल टैंकर- मरीनरी को जब्त कर दिया है। इस जिस पर रूस का झंडा लगा है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबक अमेरिका नेवी इस तेल टैंकर का पिछले दो हफ्तों से पीछा कर रही थी। इस दौरान मॉस्को ने नेवी तैनात करके जहाज की सुरक्षा करने की कोशिश की थी। अमेरिकी सेना के यूरोपीय कमान ने एक्स पर एक बयान जारी कर इस ऑपरेशन की पुष्टि की।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आरक्षण पर नए फैसले के क्या हैं मायने

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आरक्षण पर नए फैसले के क्या हैं मायनेWhat Supreme Courts Latest Verdicts On Reservation News : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि यदि अनुसूचित जाति (SC), अनुसूचित जनजाति (ST), अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (OBC) और आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (EWS) के उम्मीदवार सामान्य श्रेणी का निर्धारित कटऑफ अंक हासिल कर लेते हैं तो वे सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर नियुक्ति के हकदार होंगे। यह बड़ा फैसला जस्टिस दीपांकर दत्त एवं जस्टिस ऑगस्टिन जी. मसीह की पीठ ने सुनाया।

Delhi Riots : कोर्ट ने 4 आरोपियों की रिहाई के दिए आदेश, उमर और शरजील को नहीं मिली जमानत

Delhi Riots : कोर्ट ने 4 आरोपियों की रिहाई के दिए आदेश, उमर और शरजील को नहीं मिली जमानत2020 Delhi Riots Case : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की एक अदालत ने 2020 के उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली दंगों की साजिश के मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा जमानत मिलने के बाद शर्तें पूरी करने वाले 4 आरोपियों गुलफिशा फातिमा, मीरान हैदर, शिफा उर रहमान और मोहम्मद सलीम खान द्वारा दो-दो लाख रुपए की जमानत राशि और इतनी ही राशि का मुचलका प्रस्तुत करने पर उनकी रिहाई के आदेश जारी किए। इससे पहले उच्चतम न्यायालय ने आरोपियों उमर खालिद और शरजील इमाम को जमानत देने से सोमवार को इनकार कर दिया था।

Redmi Note 15 5G : सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स, कीमत में डिस्काउंट के साथ मिल रही है छूट

Redmi Note 15 5G : सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स, कीमत में डिस्काउंट के साथ मिल रही है छूटRedmi Note 15 5G और Redmi Pad 2 Pro पेश कर दिए हैं। स्मार्टफोन की सबसे बड़ी खूबी सिर्फ नए फीचर्स नहीं, बल्कि इन डिवाइसेज के लिए मिलने वाला लंबा सॉफ्टवेयर सपोर्ट है। स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स की बात करें तो Redmi Note 15 को जहां 4 बड़े Android अपडेट और 6 साल के सिक्योरिटी पैच मिलेंगे, वहीं Redmi Pad 2 Pro को 5 OS अपडेट और 7 साल तक सिक्योरिटी अपडेट देने का वादा किया गया है।

Aadhaar PVC कार्ड बनवाना हुआ महंगा, जानिए अब कितना देना होगा चार्ज?

Aadhaar PVC कार्ड बनवाना हुआ महंगा, जानिए अब कितना देना होगा चार्ज?Aadhaar PVC Card Making Charge : नए साल की शुरुआत में आम लोगों को झटका देते हुए UIDAI ने आधार PVC कार्ड की फीस बढ़ा दी है। अब यह कार्ड बनवाने के लिए आपको 25 रुपए ज्यादा फीस देनी होगी यानी अब आपको 50 रुपए की जगह 75 रुपए फीस चुकानी होगी। नई फीस 1 जनवरी 2026 से लागू हो चुकी है। UIDAI के मुताबिक, मटेरियल, प्रिंटिंग और सुरक्षित डिलीवरी की लागत बढ़ने के कारण यह फैसला लिया गया है।

SIR : 12 राज्यों में ड्राफ्ट वोटर लिस्ट जारी, दूसरे चरण में काटे गए लगभग 6.5 करोड़ नाम, EC ने क्या बताया

SIR : 12 राज्यों में ड्राफ्ट वोटर लिस्ट जारी, दूसरे चरण में काटे गए लगभग 6.5 करोड़ नाम, EC ने क्या बतायाचुनाव आयोग द्वारा 9 राज्यों और 3 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में मतदाता सूचियों के कराए जा रहे विशेष गहन पुनरीक्षण (SIR) के तहत करीब 6.5 करोड़ मतदाताओं के नाम हटाए गए हैं। इन 12 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में 27 अक्टूबर को एसआईआर की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी और तब कुल 50.90 करोड़ मतदाता पंजीकृत थे। हालांकि अलग-अलग प्रकाशित मसौदा मतदाता सूचियों में मतदाताओं की संख्या घटकर 44.40 करोड़ रह गई है।

अंतरराज्यीय अवैध रेत खनन और बिक्री रोकने के लिए UP सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

अंतरराज्यीय अवैध रेत खनन और बिक्री रोकने के लिए UP सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदमउत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अंतरराज्यीय अवैध रेत खनन और बिक्री को रोकने के लिए बड़ा कदम उठाया है। इसके लिए यूपी भूतत्व और खनिकर्म विभाग ने प्रदेश के सीमावर्ती राज्यों मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और बिहार से सक्रिय सहयोग की मांग की है। इन राज्यों के खनन विभाग और प्रशासन से मिलकर संयुक्त प्रवर्तन और निगरानी तंत्र तैयार किया जा रहा है।

UP होगा प्लास्टिक मुक्त, पॉलीथिन की जगह लेंगे गाय के गोबर से बने गमले, योगी सरकार की नई पहल

UP होगा प्लास्टिक मुक्त, पॉलीथिन की जगह लेंगे गाय के गोबर से बने गमले, योगी सरकार की नई पहलउत्तरप्रदेश को प्लास्टिक मुक्त बनाने की दिशा में योगी सरकार ने एक बड़ा और दूरगामी कदम उठाया है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के आत्मनिर्भर गोशाला मॉडल के तहत प्रदेश में पौधरोपण के लिए अब पॉलीथिन की जगह गोबर से बने ऑर्गेनिक गमलों का उपयोग करने की तैयारी है। इस उद्देश्य से प्रदेश की करीब 7000 गोशालाओं में बड़े पैमाने पर इन गमलों का उत्पादन किया जाएगा।

Year End Sale : Motorola G05 पर बड़ी छूट, 7,299 में दमदार फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन

Year End Sale : Motorola G05 पर बड़ी छूट, 7,299 में दमदार फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोनMotorola ने अपनी मजबूती और लंबी उम्र के लिए भरोसेमंद पहचान बनाई है। अगर आप कम बजट में एक टिकाऊ और पावरफुल स्मार्टफोन की तलाश में हैं, तो Motorola G05 इस समय एक बेहतरीन ऑप्शन बनकर सामने आया है। Flipkart की Year-End Sale के तहत Motorola G05 को मात्र 7,299 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है। ऐसे में नए फोन में अपग्रेड करने का यह सही मौका है।

iPhone 18 Pro में दिखेंगे बड़े बदलाव, नया डिजाइन, दमदार A20 Pro चिप, कैमरा और बैटरी में अपग्रेड

iPhone 18 Pro में दिखेंगे बड़े बदलाव, नया डिजाइन, दमदार A20 Pro चिप, कैमरा और बैटरी में अपग्रेडApple को iPhone 18 सीरीज लॉन्च करने में अभी करीब एक साल का समय है, लेकिन शुरुआती लीक और सप्लाई-चेन से जुड़ी जानकारियों ने iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max को लेकर उम्मीदें बनानी शुरू कर दी हैं। माना जा रहा है कि साल 2026 में Apple फोल्डेबल फोन सेगमेंट में भी एंट्री कर सकता है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद Pro मॉडल्स कंपनी के सबसे बड़े आकर्षण बने रहेंगे।
