क्यों ट्रेंड हो रहा है Boycott IndoPak Match, इस बार BCCI से भी बेहद खफा हैं भारतीय

Elon Musk change The like button to support #BoycottIndoPakMatch



Shame on BCCI and Jay Shah #BoycottIndoPakMatchpic.twitter.com/MWtiShMtRy — Daily Detect (@DailyDetect) October 13, 2023

Let us stand with our Soldiers

Let us stand with our Nation #BoycottIndoPakMatch pic.twitter.com/YCgUQPWmA4

What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all.





Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan supported terrorists on the border.



#BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottIndoPakMatchpic.twitter.com/VvQY8HVP1w

Cricket match is nothing infront of our Soldiers.





Enemies are always enemy.



Shame on BCCI and Jay Shah



Pakistani doesn't deserve this type of welcome.#BoycottIndoPakMatch #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/S3gxZOvH1T

BCCI and Jay Shah please cancel this welcome ceremony of Ch*tiya Pakistan in Ahmedabad.





We love our country and our Soldiers.



Don't force our Artists to perform infront of Pakistanis players.#BoycottIndoPakMatch#boycottIndiaVsPak #Shame #shameonbcci #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK speed pic.twitter.com/AjY3kNSafU

Let's use #BoycottIndoPakMatch and make a difference for once. BCCI is too blinded by money and government too is incompetent (like it or not). In the end, it's the common man as always who is responsible for defending his and country's reputation. #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/NhQyAuT5wk

INDvsPAK साल 2011 का विश्वकप सेमीफाइनल छोड़ दें तो पिछले 1 दशक में जब जब भारत पाकिस्तान का मैच होता है तब तब इसके बहिष्कार की मांग भी उठती है। हालांकि मैच जब खत्म हो जाता है तो कुछ दिनों बाद टीआरपी के आंकड़े कुछ और ही कहानी बताते हैं।यह बात एशिया कप के दौरान भी उठी थी कि गेंद और गोली साथ नहीं चल सकती। लेकिन 3 भारतीय जवानों को जब अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी थी तब भारत पाक से 1 मैच खेल चुका था और फाइनल की दौड़ से बाहर हो चुका था।लेकिन उस ही घटना को याद कर भारतीय नागरिकों ने ट्विटर पर #BoycottIndoPakMatch लिखकर इस मैच के बहिष्कार की मांग उठाई है। पाकिस्तान टीम जब से भारत आई है तब से उसके अभूतवूर्व स्वागत से लेकर हैदराबाद में लगे जीतेगा भाई जीतेगा पाकिस्तान जीतेगा तक ने कई भारतीय लोगों के दिलों को ठेस पहुंचाई है।इस पर आग में घी तब पड़ा जब पाकिस्तान की टीम अहमदाबाद आई और गुजराती लड़कियों ने उनके स्वागत में गरबा नृत्य किया जो कि कई लोगों को नहीं भाया। ऐसे में इस बार भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान का मैच जो कि अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा उसके बहिष्कार की गूंज भी ज्यादा ऊंची है। देख लेते हैं कि #BoycottIndoPakMatch के हैशटैग पर भावनाओं का ज्वार कैसे उमड़ रहा है।