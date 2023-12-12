मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. dunki movie romantic song Dunki Drop 5 O Mahi released netizens showered love
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2023 (13:38 IST)

'डंकी' का रोमांटिक गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5 - ओ माही' रिलीज, नेटिजन्स ने बरसाया प्यार

'डंकी' का रोमांटिक गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5 - ओ माही' रिलीज, नेटिजन्स ने बरसाया प्यार | dunki movie romantic song Dunki Drop 5 O Mahi released netizens showered love
Dunki Drop 5 O Mahi: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'डंकी' सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है। मेकर्स 'डंकी ड्रॉप 1-टीजर, 'डंकी ड्रॉप 2- लुट पुट गया', 'डंकी ड्रॉप 3-‍ निकले थे कभी हम घर से' और 'डंकी ड्रॉप 4- ट्रेलर' के साथ फैंस का एक्साइटमेंट बढ़ाया हुआ है। 
 
अब हाल ही में मेकर्स ने 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5- ओ माही' रिलीज किया है। यह 'डंकी' का रोमांटिक सॉन्ग है। गाने में शाहरुख खान और तापसी पन्नू के बीच रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है। हार्डी और मनु के बीच सेल्फलेस प्यार की गाथा का एक नया चैप्टर खोलते हुए, यह गीत उनकी प्रेम कहानी की सुंदरता को दर्शाता है, जो सुनने वाले को खूब लुभाती है। 
 
यह गाना खूबसूरत रेगिस्तानी इलाकों की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित है, जो हार्डी और मनु के बीच रोमांस को कैद किए है और साथ ही उनकी ट्रांसफॉर्मेटिव यात्रा में के संघर्षों को भी उजागर करता है। अपनी रिलीज के साथ ही गाने ने कुछ ही समय में नेटिज़न्स को इसके बारे में बात करने पर मजबूर कर दिया है।
 
ऐसे में नेटिजन्स ने गाने की तारीफ करते हुए इसे सॉंग ऑफ द ईयर बता रहे हैं। जबकि गाने ने लोगों को गूसबम्प्स दिए है, नेटिज़न्स एसआरके, अरिजीत सिंह और प्रीतम के संयोजन को एक और चार्टबस्टर गाने के साथ वापस आते हुए देखने के लिए उत्साहित हैं। यहां है उनके रिएक्शन।
 








डंकी में शानदार कास्ट है, जिसमें शाहरुख खान के साथ-साथ सुपरटैलेंटेड अभिनेता बोमन ईरानी, तापसी पन्नू, विक्की कौशल, विक्रम कोचर और अनिल ग्रोवर द्वारा रंगीन किरदार निभाए गए हैं। जीओ स्टूडियोज, रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट और राजकुमार हिरानी फिल्म्स की प्रस्तुति, राजकुमार हिरानी और गौरी खान द्वारा निर्मित, अभिजात जोशी, राजकुमार हिरानी और कनिका ढिल्लों द्वारा लिखित, डंकी 21  दिसंबर 2023 को रिलीज होने वाली है।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

शादी के बाद रणदीप हुड्डा-लिन लैशरान ने होस्ट की ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन पार्टी, कई सितारों ने की शिरकत

शादी के बाद रणदीप हुड्डा-लिन लैशरान ने होस्ट की ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन पार्टी, कई सितारों ने की शिरकतRandeep Hooda Lin Laishran Wedding Reception: बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा ने अपनी लॉन्ग टाइम गर्लफ्रेंड लिन लैशरान संग 29 नवंबर को शादी रचाई थी। दनों ने बेहद सिंपल तरीके से इंफाल में मैतई रीति-रिवाज से शादी राचाई थी। दोनों की शादी में परिवार वाले और करीबी दोस्त शामिल हुए थे।

इस वजह से शूट नहीं होता रजनीकांत की मौत का सीन

इस वजह से शूट नहीं होता रजनीकांत की मौत का सीनसुपरस्टार रजनीकांत एक ऐसा नाम है जो सिर्फ भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों में भी अपनी एक अलग पहचान रखते हैं। उनका रजनीकांत साउथ में अपने अभिनय और स्टाइल के लिए जाने जाते है। रजनीकांत 12 दिसंबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं।बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फिल्में रजनीकांत के नाम से हिट हो जाती है।

प्राइम वीडियो ने की फिल्म 'ड्राई डे' की घोषणा, इस दिन होगा प्रीमियर

प्राइम वीडियो ने की फिल्म 'ड्राई डे' की घोषणा, इस दिन होगा प्रीमियरPrime Video Movie Dry Day: प्राइम वीडियो ने अपनी आगामी अमेज़न ऑरिजिनल मूवी 'ड्राई डे' की वैश्विक प्रीमियर की घोषणा कर दी है। यह मनमोहक कॉमेडी-ड्रामा देश के केंद्र में स्थित है। 'ड्राई डे' 22 दिसंबर को प्राइम वीडियो पर हिंदी, तमिल, तेलगु, मलयालम और कन्नड़ भाषा में 240 से अधिक देशों और क्षेत्रों में विशेष रूप से प्रीमियर की जाएगी।

हाई स्लिट गाउन में 'गोरी मेम' नेहा पेंडसे का हॉट अंदाज, तस्वीरें वायरल

हाई स्लिट गाउन में 'गोरी मेम' नेहा पेंडसे का हॉट अंदाज, तस्वीरें वायरलNeha Pendse Hot Photo: एक्ट्रेस नेहा पेंडसे अक्सर अपनी हॉट एंड ग्लैमरस अदाओं से इंटरनेट पर छाई रहती हैं। नेहा ने पॉपुलर कॉमेडी शो 'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' में गोरी मेम का किरदार निभाकर जबरदस्त लोकप्रियता हासिल की है। इस शो को छोड़ने के बाद भी नेहा सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं।

'डंकी' की रिलीज से पहले माता वैष्णो देवी का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, सामने आया वीडियो

'डंकी' की रिलीज से पहले माता वैष्णो देवी का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, सामने आया वीडियोShahrukh Khan reached Mata Vaishno Devi: साल 2023 बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान के लिए बेहद लकी साबित हुआ है। इस साल अब तक उनकी दो फिल्में 'पठान' और 'जवान रिलीज हुई है और दोनों ही सुपरहिट साबित हुई है। वहीं इस साल की उनकी तीसरी फिल्म 'डंकी' 21 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने जा रही है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com