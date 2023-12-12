'डंकी' का रोमांटिक गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5 - ओ माही' रिलीज, नेटिजन्स ने बरसाया प्यार | dunki movie romantic song Dunki Drop 5 O Mahi released netizens showered love

Emperor of romance back to his forte! Goosebumps! Song of the year is here! Dunki album is @RajkumarHirani ‘s best album already and Dunki movie will be his best!! Can’t wait for 21st Dec to witness cinematic masterpiece! #OMaahi #DunkiDrop5 #Dunkipic.twitter.com/Z3WJTITbpg