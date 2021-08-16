सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को सताई अफगानिस्तान की चिंता, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कही ये बात

अफगानिस्तान पर तालिबान का कब्जा होने के बाद जो तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है यो दिल दहलाने वाली है। लोग किसी भी कीमत पर काबुल छोड़कर जाना चाहते हैं। कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने अफगानिस्तान की इस भवावह स्थिति पर अपनी चिंता व्यक्त की है।

रिया ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, जब पूरी दुनिया में महिलाओं के समान वेतन के लिए लड़ रही है, ऐसे समय में अफगानिस्तान में महिलाओं को बेचा जा रहा है। वहां महिलाएं खुद वेतन बन गई हैं। अफगानिस्तान में महिलाओं और अल्पसंख्यकों की स्थिति दिल तोड़ने वाली है। ग्लोबल लीडर्स से अपील करती हूं कि इसके खिलाफ खड़े हों। पितृसत्ता का नाश हो। महिलाएं भी इंसान हैं।
टिस्का चोपड़ा ने लिखा, काबुल में बड़ा होना अविस्मरणीय रूप से सुंदर था। जो हुआ वह दिल दहला देने वाला है। शांति का पैगाम
स्वरा भास्कर ने अफगानिस्तान के खौफनाक मंजर के एक वीडियो को रीट्वीट करते हुए दिल टूटने वाली इमोजी शेयर की है।

आलिया भट्ट की मां सोनी राजदान ने लिखा, जहां एक देश अपनी आज़ादी का जश्न मना रहा है वहीं दूसरा अपनी आज़ादी खो रहा है।
फिल्म निर्माता शेखर कपूर ने ट्वीट किया, अफगानिस्तान के लोगों के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना। विदेशी शक्तियों की औपनिवेशिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं से बर्बाद और तबाह हुआ देश है।
टीवी एक्टर करण ने लिखा है, इंसानियत शर्मसार। दुनिया बस चुपचाप बैठकर तमाशा देख रही है।



