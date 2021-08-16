बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को सताई अफगानिस्तान की चिंता, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कही ये बात

Growing up in #Kabul was unforgettably beautiful .. what has happened is heartbreaking .. Sending peace to this stunningly beautiful yet tragic country .. #KabulFalls #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5VCwwgfWfz— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 16, 2021
टिस्का चोपड़ा ने लिखा, काबुल में बड़ा होना अविस्मरणीय रूप से सुंदर था। जो हुआ वह दिल दहला देने वाला है। शांति का पैगाम
August 16, 2021
स्वरा भास्कर ने अफगानिस्तान के खौफनाक मंजर के एक वीडियो को रीट्वीट करते हुए दिल टूटने वाली इमोजी शेयर की है।
While one country celebrates their Independence another loses theirs … what a world this is— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 15, 2021
आलिया भट्ट की मां सोनी राजदान ने लिखा, जहां एक देश अपनी आज़ादी का जश्न मना रहा है वहीं दूसरा अपनी आज़ादी खो रहा है।
Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation wrecked and destroyed by colonial ambitions of foreign powers. #Afganistan— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 16, 2021
फिल्म निर्माता शेखर कपूर ने ट्वीट किया, अफगानिस्तान के लोगों के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना। विदेशी शक्तियों की औपनिवेशिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं से बर्बाद और तबाह हुआ देश है।
Devastated looking at the state of women in Afghanistan ,shame on humanity.— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 16, 2021
while the world just sits and watches this in silence.
टीवी एक्टर करण ने लिखा है, इंसानियत शर्मसार। दुनिया बस चुपचाप बैठकर तमाशा देख रही है।