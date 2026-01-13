उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके, बागेश्वर से ऋषिकेश तक दिखा असर

इससे पहले 9 जनवरी को गुजरात के जेतपुर, धोराजी और उपलेटा में समेत कई इलाकों में 12 घंटों में भूकंप के 7 झटकों से दहशत फैल गई। विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए धोराजी में कई स्कूलों में छुट्टी कर दी गई।
EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 13, 2026
