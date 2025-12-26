क्रिसमस पर चर्च पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, विशेष प्रार्थना सभा में हुए शामिल

इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री ने क्रिसमस पर नागरिकों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने X पर एक और पोस्ट में लिखा- सभी को शांति, करुणा और आशा से भरे क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं। यीशु मसीह की शिक्षाएं हमारे समाज में सद्भाव को मजबूत करें।
May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025
Here are highlights from the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption. pic.twitter.com/BzvKYQ8N0H
उन्होंने एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा, दिल्ली में द कैथेड्रल चर्च ऑफ द रिडेम्पशन में क्रिसमस की सुबह की प्रार्थना सभा में हिस्सा लिया। इस प्रार्थना सभा में प्रेम, शांति और करुणा का शाश्वत संदेश झलका।
Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society. pic.twitter.com/humdgbxR9o— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025