शुक्रवार, 26 दिसंबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 26 दिसंबर 2025 (11:48 IST)

क्रिसमस पर चर्च पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, विशेष प्रार्थना सभा में हुए शामिल

PM Modi in Chruch on Christmas : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को दिल्ली स्थित कैथेड्रल चर्च ऑफ द रिडेक्पशन में आयोजित क्रिसमस की सुबह की प्रार्थना में हिस्सा लिया। इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की गई।
 
दिल्ली के बिशप रेव्ह डॉ. पॉल स्वरूप ने पीएम मोदी के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की। इस प्रार्थना सभा में प्रार्थनाएं, कैरोल और भजन भी हुए।
 
इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री ने क्रिसमस पर नागरिकों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने X पर एक और पोस्ट में लिखा- सभी को शांति, करुणा और आशा से भरे क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं। यीशु मसीह की शिक्षाएं हमारे समाज में सद्भाव को मजबूत करें।
 
उन्होंने एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा, दिल्ली में द कैथेड्रल चर्च ऑफ द रिडेम्पशन में क्रिसमस की सुबह की प्रार्थना सभा में हिस्सा लिया। इस प्रार्थना सभा में प्रेम, शांति और करुणा का शाश्वत संदेश झलका।
